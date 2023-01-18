JFCS raises over $300,000 at annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon
Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) raised more than $300,000 at its annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon. The event was held in person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort & Spa on Jan. 6. Funds raised at the event will be used to impact and support the lives of more than 40,000 individuals throughout Maricopa County.
The signature event, chaired by Allan and Carol Kern, featured Mi-Ai Parrish, former Arizona Republic publisher, as keynote speaker. The current professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism. Parrish also serves as president and CEO of Phoenix-based MAP Strategies Group.
“Because of the generosity and commitment of our donors, lives will be transformed now and into the future,” said JFCS CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson.
Arizona Opera leads successful effort for $2 million in COVID recovery aid for performing arts
The first week of December, four of Tucson’s performing arts organizations were awarded grants between $250,000 and $750,000 by Gov. Doug Ducey for COVID relief.
The grant recipients include Arizona Opera, Arizona Theatre Company, Ballet Tucson and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
“The arts in Arizona play a vital role in the quality of life and economic health of our State,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.
Arizona Opera, which received $500,000 and performs in both Phoenix and Tucson, led the two-year effort to secure the funding from the governor’s office.
Joseph Specter, Arizona Opera’s president and general director, said he’s grateful for the relief funds for his organization and three others.
“This will fill the sails of Arizona arts’ organizations and inspire giving from individuals and institutions that helps a really wonderful sector,” he told Jewish News.
The pandemic had a devastating impact on Arizona’s arts’ sector, especially in the performing arts world. Many organizations are still recovering from the impact of forgoing in-person performances for over a year.
Specter, who is Jewish, said that Arizona Opera and other performing arts’ organizations continued “creating impactful programming” during the pandemic but it was difficult financially.
“Our budget is over $8 million a year and with the business model of opera being primarily contributions, sponsorships and grants, an infusion of support on this level makes a tremendous difference. It doesn’t address the entirety of our funding needs but it’s a substantial portion and it sends a good message that the arts are worthy of investment,” he said.
Specter considered becoming a cantor in high school, but instead he became a professional opera singer. As someone who knows what it’s like to be on the stage himself, he enjoys being an ally to the performers and understands the challenges of their work.
He views his role as advocating for singers. “This job is the joy of my life,” he said.
Arizona philanthropists see ‘fruits of labor’ on Israel trip
A group of philanthropists from Arizona and Las Vegas traveled to Israel with Jewish National Fund-USA’s Desert States VIP Mission Oct. 20-27. It was an eight-day journey filled with memorable excursions and visits to Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF) sites they are investing in.
Particularly resonant with the attendees was a visit to JNF-supported ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a rehabilitation hospital in the Negev that provides high-level medical services and care to individuals with severe cognitive and physical disabilities. While there, they sat in on a musical jam session at the rehabilitation center’s special education school.
“We were so fortunate to be able to join a music class of young children with intellectual and physical disabilities,” said Cyndi Rosenthal, a Desert States’ board member from Arizona. “I bonded with a sweet boy with nothing except touch and eye contact. I had a lump in my throat of emotion and at the same time was so full of joy.”
Other highlights included visiting the GrooveTech Center in the Eshkol region of Israel’s Gaza Envelope, a bomb-proof indoor playground and innovative learning center that allows children to thrive during the day and after school hours, with features like rock climbing walls, virtual reality rooms, a planetarium, science and robotics spaces, art workshops and more.
In addition, the mission featured a dedication ceremony for the Kasser Joint Institute for Global Food, Water and Energy Security, which was attended by prominent Arizona philanthropists Michael and Beth Kasser, for whom the Joint Institute is now named.
“The mission felt like going to summer camp,” said Mel Bottner, Desert States’ president and Arizonan. “New adventures, close friendships and the pride of knowing you’ve contributed to making the experience better for the next person. But it was deeper than that. We also got to see how our philanthropic investments are making a tangible difference in the lives of Israelis.”
The first weekend in November, 30 Arizonans also took part in JNF’s largest-ever national conference in Boston.
More than 600 high school and college students from across the country were in attendance. Additionally, JNF’s Special in Uniform band, an initiative to assist young people with cognitive disabilities to serve in the Israel Defense Forces, performed.
“If you will it, it is no dream; we are helping our family build a nation,” said Susan Farber, Scottsdale resident and JNF’s national general campaign co-chair and chair of the Central Negev Task Force.
“Seeing all the high schoolers and college students filled me with hope for our future. I was so touched by the Special in Uniform singers; they sang that we can accomplish anything and I think that was the core message of the conference,” Farber said.
Local Hadassah member chosen as Evolve Leadership Fellow
Shoshana Simones, member of Hadassah’s Valley of the Sun chapter, was selected by the national organization for its inaugural class of Evolve Leadership Fellows, a special cohort of young members from across the country who will lead the next generation at Hadassah.
Simones, a content marketing manager, is part of a family with close ties to Hadassah; it was thanks to the efforts of Hadassah founder Henrietta Szold that Simones’ husband’s paternal grandmother came to Israel (then Palestine) as a child during the Holocaust. Simones enjoys being involved in the Jewish community and feels strongly about advocating for issues important to women. For her, Hadassah is a perfect fit.
“Judaism has always been an important part of my identity and day-to-day life. From Shabbat and holidays to cooking traditional Jewish foods for my family and traveling to Israel, Judaism and Zionism are at my core,” she said.
Simones and the other fellows, who come from around the country, were officially welcomed at Hadassah’s 100th national convention, which took place in Jerusalem in November. Over the next year, they will hear from National President Rhoda Smolow, CEO Naomi Adler and other members of the organization’s leadership about how to inspire others to advance Hadassah’s mission to ensure Israel’s safety, fight antisemitism, advocate for women’s health care and support the work of the Hadassah Medical Organization, Hadassah’s medical center in Jerusalem.
“It is wonderful to see these intelligent, determined young women step up to the plate, eager to develop the skills that will enable them to lead the next generation of Hadassah members,” Smolow said. JN