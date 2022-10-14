On Nov. 2, the Tax & Legal Seminar, Arizona’s premier estate-planning event, will take place at the Arizona Biltmore. After attending virtually the last two years, the state’s CPAs, estate planning attorneys, financial planners and many more will meet in person once again.
Rachel Rabinovich, director of special projects for the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP), is excited that these professionals are able to network in a more traditional fashion this year.
“This event has a really phenomenal reputation, and we provide attendees with an excellent program, but they’re really there to see each other,” she said.
Still, for those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed. A few watch parties are being organized by the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF), the event’s co-sponsor, in its Yuma, Flagstaff and Sierra Vista affiliate offices.
While some people who attend the seminar have networking top of mind, there are four hours of continuing education on offer, and much of the content is very technical.
For those without the appropriate background, “it might be hard to follow,” said Rabinovich.
Event speaker Joshua Rubenstein, Katten New York partner and chair of the firm’s private wealth department, agreed — with a slight caveat.
He said the professional audience of bankers, trustees and asset managers will be very familiar with the concepts he’s addressing, but it would be a mistake for him to assume that if he cites a section of the Internal Revenue Code, “they’ll just nod their heads and say, ‘Got it.’”
His task is to present enough information for the technophiles to learn something — especially those needing the four hours of continuing education — while also keeping the interest of those who are still relatively new to their roles.
“I’ll do my best to be informative and amusing at the same time,” he said. “I pride myself on being amusing — otherwise, people pull out phones and you lose them.”
Rubenstein is a popular speaker and travels to events several times a month. He will be bracketing his time in Arizona between speeches in Miami for the International Bar Association on Monday and in San Francisco for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel on Friday and Saturday.
He knows how to engage an audience and has, on occasion, brought along his guitar. But there will be no time for leading songs in Phoenix.
Rubenstein will present a four-hour program on three related talks, and though there will be plenty to distinguish them, there is one underlying theme: How to keep up with change.
“We’ve been dealing with non-stop, protracted and unpredictable change, and even though as Heraclitus said 2,500 years ago, ‘the only constant is change,’ the rapidity of the change now and its unpredictable nature is different,” he said.
Rubenstein works with many private clients, which is “a world where you have to be able to tell people what to do,” he explained. “I help people figure out what really changed and what really didn’t.”
Knowing the difference is essential to keep clients from making mistakes, another thing he will talk about at the Biltmore on Nov. 2.
“I was a Greek and Latin major in college and the difference between tragedy and Greek tragedy is that with tragedy, bad things happen to people; but in Greek tragedy, bad things keep happening. Many people can’t learn from mistakes and keep repeating them.”
Rubenstein always illustrates his points with a lot of examples. He never uses PowerPoint, however, because he wants to look at the faces in the audience to watch the reaction, which is why it’s so helpful that he’s able to present in person again.
“If they have a glazed look, I step back and give extra explanation,” he said.
The Tax & Legal Seminar was first presented by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix (JCF — now the Center for Jewish Philanthropy) in 1993 under Neal Kurn’s leadership, among others. It expanded the program by collaborating with ACF as a co-sponsor of the event beginning in 2001.
“I’ve done a lot of research and there are few communities around the country where the Jewish community works so closely with a secular community foundation on an event like this,” Rabinovich said.
She has worked on the annual event since starting at JCF in 2015, and she has found that each year has unique challenges, though none so much as the last two pandemic years.
“It is never easy putting on an event of this scale,” she said. “But it’s a labor of love.”
When dealing with less-than-glamorous details of the tax code, one might be tempted to think there’s never an exciting moment, but Rabinovich dared to differ.
A few years ago, right before the annual seminar, important changes to the tax code were passed into law. Professor Samuel Donaldson, that year’s speaker, changed his entire presentation within 48 hours to incorporate all of the new changes that were coming.
“It was remarkable,” said Rabinovich. “That real-time change was probably the most exciting thing that’s happened.”
Richard Kasper, CJP’s CEO, highlighted the seminar’s tremendous growth year over year — until the COVID-19 interruption in 2020.
“It used to be considered an outrageous success if we got 200 people to show up, but before the pandemic, we had 400 people showing up,” he said. He gives Rabinovich a lot of the credit for bringing in new sponsors every year, which increases attendance and engagement.
Sponsorships help the organizers provide a high-level seminar and more than half of the tickets will be going to them. Those at the top-tier level can have a marketing table, which is a big selling point.
“When people show up in the morning, people are registering and then taking the time to look at the marketing tables,” Rabinovich said. “That’s probably my favorite part.”
She pointed out that there is still room for people who want to attend in person and online.
Kasper touted the seminar for providing valuable content.
“These are people who take their professional work very seriously. And this is very high-level stuff that they’re learning,” he said. “It might seem esoteric to the average civilian, but this is their work and they care about it.”
Much of the work is accomplished by the seminar’s planning committee, which comprises 50 people representing 50 different firms — law firms, accounting firms, banks, financial planning companies and others. This year’s chairperson is T.J. Ryan, a trust and probate litigation and estate planning attorney at the Frazer Ryan Goldberg & Arnold law firm in Phoenix.
Kasper said, when 50 different firms want to participate as sponsors, “it’s a big deal, and it demonstrates how important this event has become to that professional community.”
This seminar is important to many people and Rabinovich enjoys helping ensure its success. Now that it’s less than a month away, she can start looking forward to next year’s, which already has some details in place.
On the morning of Nov. 2, she’ll make sure all the sponsor teams show up and that the photographer is there and gets all the right photos.
“Once they go into the ballroom,” she sighed, “I’m done.” JN
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.