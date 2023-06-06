Drenching rainstorms, pounding hail and extraordinarily strong winds are just weeks away! Is your roof strong enough for the monsoon onslaught?
Considering that we had a very wet winter, your roof may not be ready to weather the upcoming storms. Therefore, now is the time to get your roof inspected, repaired or even replaced, before the roofing companies get slammed with emergency calls.
There are nine areas of the roof that are most vulnerable to damage:
1. The “dead” valleys
If you have peaks on your roof, the valleys between those peaks need cleaning so the rainwater can run smoothly down and off. Unless you’re a roofer or experienced climbing up, walking on and climbing down from a roof, don’t go up there! Hire a professional to rinse off leaves, dirt and other debris that can cause water to pool and also inspect the roof.
2. Aging ridgelines
Peaks on the roof may indicate there are ridgelines with vents for the attic. Over time, those vents can leak and need repairs. Check the wood on the attic ceiling for signs of leaks.
3. Clogs in scuppers and gutters
Scuppers, the drainage lines on a flat roof, need cleaning before the storm season arrives.
4. Missing gutters
Most Arizona homes, especially those built in the past 25 years, don’t have gutters. Because heavy year-round rainfall is not an issue here, many homeowners don’t notice any problems. However, most homes could benefit from having a gutter or two to carry away the water from the foundation. You may want to consider having gutters installed.
5. Missing or broken tiles
Rustic-looking, true-clay tile roofs can be vulnerable to damage in the Arizona sun and wind. They can break or crumble in crucial areas. Concrete tile roofs are sturdier, but they can also break and need replacing.
6. Disintegrating shingles
Quality asphalt shingles are among the most long-lasting roofing materials. But over time, the shingles can crack, curl and shrink. Granules begin to chip off the shingles, leaving them exposed to gusty wind and rain. Rather than patching, it may be time to replace your shingle roof.
7. Flat roofs
Many Southwest-style homes in Arizona have what are called “flat” roofs. However, they are not really flat. They generally slant slightly or have drains that allow water to flow into gutters or scuppers that carry away water. Those drainage areas need to be clean and clog-free. Many older flat roofs are covered with built-up asphalt and tar. You can redo a built-up roof with foam to give it more protection. If you install foam, have it inspected every five years to be sure it’s in good condition. Birds often peck holes in the foam on flat roofs. People walking on a flat roof can also do damage.
8. The underlayment
The underlayment is the paper or felt laid over the plywood sheathing on top of the house. That layer is then covered with tile or asphalt shingles. The underlayment will not last forever. A roofing expert can pull up a few tiles or shingles to look at the quality and condition of the underlayment. It may need to be replaced.
9. Penetrations and joints between differing materials
Vulnerable spots can develop on your roof where there are chimneys, walls, skylights, plumbing, exhaust vents from bathrooms and kitchens and fascia boards. If the dissimilar materials and flashings that cover the joints aren’t done correctly, water and wind can damage the roof.
If you suspect your roof may have even one of these problems, call a professional roofer licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. If you have never had a roof inspection, now is the time to find out how solid your roof is before you have to learn the hard way during a storm. Even a fairly new roof may need some checking.
Once the monsoons arrive, the roofing contractors’ phones will ring off the hook and it could be weeks until anyone can take a look. Be proactive, not reactive. JN
Rosie Romero, Jr. is co-owner of Arizona’s home improvement radio program “Rosie on the House.” For a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, visit rosieonthehouse.com/search-partner/.