Though it might feel like we just got through the High Holidays, Chanukah is just around the corner. This year, the Festival of Lights begins on Dec. 18, and we have some ideas from local vendors to help with your holiday gift giving this year.
Dreidel, dreidel, dreidel ...
These dreidels from The Gary Rosenthal Collection may be made out of glass instead of clay but they spin just as fast. Mazel Tov Gifts in Scottsdale carries a wide selection of the dreidels in different sizes, ranging from $30-$200. The collector-quality pieces are made of brass, steel, copper and fused glass and are durable enough to be used, yet also look beautiful on display. Each piece is handmade and the patterns and colors of the glass and metal will vary.
For more information, visit mazeltovgifts.net.
A bouquet for your table
Use this Floral Menorah Serving Tray as a platter for latkes, sufganiyot, gelt or any Chanukah treat. You can event place it underneath your menorah to catch dripping candle wax. Available for $58 from Modern Mitzvah online retailer in Scottsdale, this 14.9-inch Chanukah tray is perfect for entertaining or gifting. The tray is handmade in Sweden with lightweight, FSC-certified birchwood and is food and dishwasher safe.
For more information, visit shopmodernmitzvah.com.
Many menorahs
This is just a sampling of just some of the Chanukiot available at the Temple Chai Judaica Shop in Phoenix this year. There is a menorah for any budget with prices ranging from $20-$60. You can shop in person or online.
For more information or to schedule your Judaica Shop appointment, contact Joan at 602-971-1234 or Jneer@templechai.com.
For the hostess with the mostest
The Temple Emanuel Judaica Shop in Tempe is excited to share many unique items for your Chanukah celebration. These wine stoppers feature a dancer and a tree of life motif. They are $15 each and would make a lovely hostess gift either on their own or presented with a bottle of wine.
For more information, visit emanueloftempe.org/judaica-shop.
It all starts at sundown
Starts At Sundown, an online retailer in Scottsdale, features all hand-crafted items by women-owned small businesses. These stylish pieces make the perfect gift and can be used year round. A favorite is the navy blue eco-friendly resin challah board ($90), hand carved hamsa baby teether ($14) and Hebrew wooden coins ($14, perfect for playing dreidel) and the speckle ceramic Shabbat candle holders ($17). A portion of proceeds go to PJ Library.
For more information, visit startsatsundown.com.
Baby’s first Chanukah
Judaica Central Scottsdale manufactures and personalizes fabric Judaica items. You can have this white cotton baby bib personalized with a blue dreidel, “1st Chanukah” and the child’s name in silver. Their items also make great presents for baby showers or bris gifts. The bib is $19.99 with the custom embroidery included and shipping is free. Shop online or make an appointment to visit the studio in Scottsdale. They will also have a pop-up shop on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 7116 E. Mercer Lane #103 in Scottsdale.
For more information, visit judaicacentralaz.com.