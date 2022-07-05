A boy’s yeshiva doubles in size. A professionals’ group gets younger leadership. Kosher cooks fire up a new commercial dairy kitchen.
Those are some of the changes happening at Chabad of Scottsdale. So swift is the expansion that the footprint at 10215 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale needs to grow.
A search for more affordable space continues as Chabad seeks the funds to physically expand for classrooms and dormitories, said Rabbi Yossi Levertov, the founding spiritual leader and director with his wife, Dina. Levertov also leads Yeshiva of Scottsdale, which opened this school year with 24 students. Twice that many observant teens will enroll next school year.
“We rely on miracles at Chabad and it’s not a cliché,” Levertov said. “We need that one Jew with a good heart who is going to help us get there.”
Chabad of Scottsdale has secured more than $600,000 in an online fundraising campaign.
The Lubavitcher center built a new dairy kitchen in renovated storage space 30 feet from a meat kitchen to feed an estimated 75 teens. The students came from all over. This year, they traveled from as far as South Africa and Australia. Six students came from Phoenix.
There is a shortage of Chabad high schools, Levertov said. “Outside of large metropolitan areas, there aren’t options and it’s very hard to get into any school — so we need one locally,” Levertov said.
The boys will study at the Jewish Learning Center, adjacent to the Chabad of Scottsdale and will live in a dormitory nearby. Students have 13-hour days with breaks. “It’s an intense program where they literally study all day,” Levertov said.
The Levertovs came to the Greater Phoenix area 30 years ago to start Chabad of Scottsdale. Then it was a town of snowbirds drawn to the scenic desert oasis for its mild winters. Gradually younger Jewish communities formed and the Chabad Lubavitcher movement grew swiftly. Today, 40 centers operate in the state of Arizona.
Levertov considered the city’s changed landscape. “In the old days, many of our winter residents were Holocaust survivors with a sense of Jewish connection ingrained in them. But today we’re working with a new generation, younger people, who have less of an automatic association with Judaism. Our focus has shifted to educate a new demographic,” he told Lubavitch International Magazine last October.
The Levertovs count 10,000 followers on their email list, which includes many donors and supporters. A few hundred call Chabad of Scottsdale their spiritual home. “We have a lot of people who know this is the address just to stop by for anything Jewish,” Levertov said.
According to its website, Chabad of Scottsdale provides synagogue services, spiritual guidance, community outreach, speakers and education to inspire all Jews to discover their common bond of Jewish faith and observance.
Bryce Schotz, 32, is part of leadership at the shul and was introduced to Chabad at Arizona State University more than ten years ago. When he graduated, he came looking for a welcoming congregation. “I got introduced to Chabad of Scottsdale and I just love the kind of open and welcoming environment they have at their Chabad.”
Schotz, a real estate agent, is married with a baby on the way, takes a recruitment role in planning events for young professionals. That group is growing too.
A new director is coming on board to head the young professionals’ group, said Levertov, who is not ready to say who will replace him. In his 50s, Levertov said it’s time to hand over the reins to a younger generation.
“We’ve been working with young people and many have met at our events, got married and now have children of their own,” Levertov said.
Chabad also has a Hebrew school, teen program and offers visits to Jews in nursing homes. In addition, the center runs classes and study groups for adults and children, including Torah study, Talmud, Jewish law, Hebrew reading and Chasidic philosophy.
The center offers services three times a day, 365 days a year. “People rely on us to say Kaddish if they have a yahrzeit to make sure that person’s not forgotten.”
Schotz can count on a rich Jewish experience at Chabad of Scottsdale. “It just feels like home. I don’t feel silly asking questions. I’m learning something new about Judaism.”
He feels free to observe Judaism in his own way. “You know you are going to get open arms whether you come every single morning for a minyan or just once a year for High Holidays. When you come in, you’re like family.”
Levertov is excited about the future. “Our Chabad center is growing. Our yeshiva is thriving and the sights and sounds of Scottsdale are truly infused with Torah and mitzvot (good deeds),” he said. JN
For more information, visit chabadofscottsdale.org or call 480-998-1410.
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.