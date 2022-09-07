One of the best things about Richard Kasper’s job as the CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP) is the perspective it affords him. Through his daily contact with the Jewish community, he gets to figure out what and where the needs are and how he and CJP can help.
Early in his career as an attorney, Kasper learned an important lesson about himself. He realized he was the kind of lawyer whose favorite part of the job was helping his clients solve problems, sometimes even before they were aware one existed. That instinct has served him well in his 30 years in law, nonprofit governance, community building and philanthropy. His previous role, since 2013, was as CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix.
“One of the highlights of the work for me is leaving people better off than when I first encountered them,” Kasper said.
“People in the Jewish community have learned through the years to turn to him for advice. They know that if he can help, he will,” said Sheryl Quen, vice president, community impact for CJP.
At the end of August, CJP announced Kasper as its CEO. He had been serving as the interim CEO since the organization was officially launched in 2021.
Bob Silver, CJP board chair, said the board has come to rely on Kasper’s leadership. “As CEO of the CJP, he understands the interests of our community and will continue to provide opportunities for the community to support the projects and programs they care about most,” Silver said.
Kasper moved to Arizona in 1991, but his roots in the community go much deeper. His grandparents moved to Phoenix from Chicago when they retired in 1960. Then, in 1966, his aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Len Miller, moved to town as a young couple and his cousins were both raised here. Thus, Kasper became a regular family visitor. In fact, his first trip to the city was before he was even born. His mother, pregnant with him, brought his two older brothers — ages three and six — by train from St. Louis to Phoenix.
“I’ve felt a connection to Phoenix my whole life,” he said.
In his short tenure at CJP, his two most significant achievements have been getting the website, JewishPhoenix.com, up and running and “assembling the best team of any Jewish organization in this community,” he said.
JewishPhoenix.com is something Kasper’s particularly proud of, both for what it offers and, perhaps even more consequentially, because it is a community resource that is completely free of charge. Neither the organizations that use it to disseminate information about their activities, nor the consumers of that information, are asked to pay a dime. Few Jewish communities around the country have such a resource available — it’s something that reflects the values of CJP, he said.
“It didn’t have to be that way,” Kasper said, “but we made it a priority to make sure this was something that we are offering to the community and expecting nothing in return.”
As for his team, he said it was imperative to have “the right people doing the right jobs” in order for CJP to be successful, though he was quick to clarify that he’s not disparaging other organizations in the community, which have “a lot of really talented people.”
It’s a reflection on CJP’s values that he’s been able to recruit his “extraordinarily talented team, who, to a person, are focused on serving the local Jewish community and adding value,” he said.
And that team is not yet complete.
Since CJP’s inception, Kasper has been grappling with the difficult question of how to build a community for the future — or, for that matter, right now — that is different from the one many Jews are familiar with.
Growing up in St. Louis, “virtually every Jewish person I knew had a background that was nearly identical to mine and we know that is not the future of the Jewish community — it’s not even the present anymore,” he said.
To be successful serving the entire Jewish community, Kasper said, “we have to have leadership that reflects the community that we serve: Diversity, equity and inclusion have to be a priority.”
To that end, CJP is recruiting leadership differently than organizations have done in the past: The goal is to have meaningful representation with board and committee members.
“The only way to understand the community is to have elements of that community represented in leadership,” Kasper said. He intends for CJP to lead by example, even though he knows sometimes mistakes will be made.
“It’s just hard to change and we’re charting some new territory for a lot of us. But the only way we’re going to get there is if we keep trying.”
As the leader of CJP, an organization created by the integration of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, Kasper also must consider his role as a leader of the Jewish community at large. He acknowledged that he is one of its leaders, but “one among many,” he said.
“We always remember that we’re not alone, that not everyone in the community is turning to us for guidance or direction,” he said. “If we can offer it, great, and we will happily, but it’s also important to recognize that there are other people and other organizations that make very significant contributions to community leadership.”
He said it’s important that Jewish organizations don’t compete with one another, “because of a mentality that there are only a certain number of donors or only so many people who will come to an event,” he said. The Jewish population is large, “plenty for all of us,” he said. “If we can work collaboratively and support one another in meaningful ways and not worry about who gets the credit and not be concerned about who’s in charge, we’ll get a lot more done. And frankly, that’s the right way for us to serve the community.”
Kasper is also quick to point out that, despite its name and progenitors, CJP is not a financial institution.
“The money is important but it is not the goal,” he said. “It is a tool, one of the things that we have at our disposal that allows us to serve the community well. But we are never going to be successful if our mindset is that it’s all about the money. I can’t think of anything that’s less inspiring than that.”
Everything CJP has belongs to the Jewish community. “And the way to be successful is to be generous and give it away — as much as you can,” he said.
“That means sharing relationships, sharing knowledge and bringing people together who don’t know one another — but they can be helpful to each other. And sometimes that also means getting out of the way.”
Though it’s a tricky balance, Kasper said he thinks it’s possible. “It’s what the community has been telling us for quite some time that they want. OK, our job now is to go do it.” JN
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.