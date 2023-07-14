A small group of Arizona Jews gathered on the south rim of the Grand Canyon one Shabbat morning in early July to reignite a unique pre-pandemic tradition. Before COVID-19 shut her down, Rabbi Nina Perlmutter, a canyon devotee, celebrated Shabbat once every spring at Shoshone Point, one of the South Rim’s most spectacular and least visited lookout spots. After a three-year pause, she and her traveling ark and Torah were back on July 8.
Perlmutter is the rabbi emerita of Congregation Lev Shalom in Flagstaff and the designated Jewish contact for the Grand Canyon’s south rim.
The day warmed up quickly but worshippers sat at open picnic tables sheltered from the direct sun by a small roof. A gentle breeze ruffled a few pages of the Reform Siddurim, but otherwise, the morning was peaceful and calm, just what the participants were hoping for.
“As my Hopi friends often observe, both of our traditions value how we come from dry, open, wilderness places and need to respect the earth and the places where our ancestors found connection with the Source,” Perlmutter said.
In years past, attendees were almost exclusively from Lev Shalom, but this year they were joined by people from Chino Valley, Prescott, Sedona, Valle and the Grand Canyon itself.
In a bit of kismet, Lev Shalom had set up its first table at Flagstaff’s Pride in the Pines parade a couple of weeks earlier. That’s where Perlmutter and others met Samantha Troi, who is an interpretive trainer for Xanterra, the privately owned park and resort management company that provides lodging and tourism services inside the Grand Canyon. Troi teaches Xanterra’s guides and bus drivers how to communicate about the canyon. On her own time, she started the Grand Canyon Pride Club, went to Pride in the Pines and found Lev Shalom.
Troi enthusiastically accepted the rabbi’s invitation to join the Saturday morning service. She even brought another Jewish employee along.
“After two years at the canyon, this was my first Jewish connection to this sacred place that I’m already so connected to, and being able to share that with everyone today has been absolutely profound,” Troi said.
Perlmutter also recognizes the canyon as a profoundly sacred place. While welcoming “the holy space of Shabbat,” Perlmutter invited everyone to take a breath and look around and remember all the paths to gratitude that Judaism teaches.
“It’s amazing that we’re part of an interconnected system,” she said.
Gratitude and Jewish spirituality are very much part of that interconnected system for Perlmutter, who first fell in love with the canyon when she made a point of visiting it while driving from New York to Tempe to attend graduate school at Arizona State University in 1970.
“I thought I’d stay two years,” but ended up staying for life after she “fell in love with the land,” she said.
She and her husband, Tom Brodersen, a native Arizonan and their two cats, Mazel and Tovah, live on a rural plot of land north of Prescott, complete with a large vegetable garden, fruit trees and several solar-powered buildings, including their home. She is committed to using her solar oven whenever possible and the license plate on her Prius reads “ECORABBI.”
During the service, Perlmutter explained Maimonides’ eight levels of tzedakah, expanding on how each level builds on the one below it. When expounding on Parshah Pinchas, the morning’s Torah portion, Perlmutter focused on speaking up in the face of unfairness, just as Zelophehad’s daughters did about the injustice they faced in claiming their inheritance.
After the service, she spoke about certain injustices people living near the canyon and the canyon itself faced, such as uranium mining, and ways people can speak up and give back, specifically mentioning Grand Canyon Trust and Grand Canyon Conservancy.
Several Lev Shalom congregants were familiar with their rabbi’s passion for this work and said it was part of why they came.
With a few exceptions, the service itself was fairly typical of Saturday mornings in their synagogue said David Miggins, a Lev Shalom board member. But the canyon, and the rabbi’s connection to it, made the morning incredibly special.
“Being here with my son, who is on the autism spectrum, is wonderful. It’s been very empowering for him to do this,” he said.
It was the first time for Susan Nickerson, who found the experience “very nourishing. When you’re in the canyon, you feel closer to God,” she said.
The two stayed behind while most attendees stepped onto Shoshone Point for a better view. From the edge, one can see in the distance a glimpse of the Colorado River and the Skeleton Point switchbacks on the South Kaibab Trail. With a bit of imagination, one can even picture the location of Phantom Ranch, an oasis on the canyon’s floor.
Alan Gilbert, who is cautious of heights, said that he and his wife Barbara are regulars on Saturday mornings at the Flagstaff synagogue.
“This was a very good service, very creative. We got lucky with the good weather,” he said.
“It was a magical opportunity,” added Barbara.
Sandy Shaw, who heads Lev Shalom’s ritual committee, added, “Shoshone Point is the canyon’s best-kept secret.”
The entrance to the area is not well marked from the road and opens onto a small dirt parking lot. To get to the point, people have to park and walk about a mile in, which keeps most people who just want a canyon view away. Several spots are easier to pull in and look from. Indeed, during the service, only a few tourists took the trouble to walk all the way in and the congregants mostly had it to themselves.
Lev Shalom lay leader Leah Mundell and her two teenagers, Madeline and Gabriel, have been coming to the annual Shabbat service since the kids were little.
“It’s a combination of our two loves,” Mundell said. She chanted the Torah portion on Saturday.
The night before, they had camped nearby at Mather Campground and hosted a Shabbat meal with Perlmutter, Brodersen and several others.
On the other hand, the experience was completely new for Loren Larrieu, a senior at Northern Arizona University.
“I loved it! The teaching and the place were amazing,” she said.
Al Steinberg and Jeff Plotkin, both from Prescott, were also first timers.
“I was apprehensive about the heat, but it worked out. I would love to do this on the North Rim one day,” Plotkin said.
“This was my first time but definitely not the last,” said Steinberg. He normally would be at the Prescott farmer’s market on Saturday but “this was absolutely worth missing a day for,” he said.
Michael Scott, a Christian who lives 25 miles from the canyon in Valle, also came for the first time. He first got to know Perlmutter through a course she teaches on meditation, in addition to the charitable work his church does in partnership with Lev Shalom.
Susan Axelrod, who is relatively new to Flagstaff, and Lev Shalom, found it “an unusual and profound thing to have Shabbat service at the Grand Canyon.”
She also feels very connected to the earth and being from suburban New York, she appreciates the setting.
“You don’t get a chance to do this in New York,” she said.
This year was especially poignant for Perlmutter because the man who first introduced her to Shoshone recently passed away. When the time in the service came for people to say the names of the deceased they wanted to remember, she held up his photo and spoke his name.
People brought their own lunches, shared desserts and enjoyed the fellowship. They milled about and sought last looks of the canyon before heading the mile back to their cars.
Now that the tradition has been restarted, people are anxious to see it continue. That’s fine with Perlmutter, whose one big personal rule is never to live more than a two-hour drive from the Grand Canyon. JN
To learn more about the Grand Canyon Trust, visit grandcanyontrust.org and the Grand Canyon Conservancy, visit grandcanyon.org.