The most often repeated comment Ora Kurland hears is, “I thought I was the only Jewish person in Cave Creek.” However, soon that comment might not be as commonplace. In fact, there’s a booming of Jewish life happening in Cave Creek and Carefree.
According to Kurland, Jewish life in Cave Creek and Carefree was an oxymoron a few years ago. Now, there’s an impressive growth of Jewish community happening in the area.
“It’s important to form a strong sense of comfort and unity in our area, which has a large population of non-Jewish residents,” said Kurland.
Kurland is the founder and leader of the Jewish Social Group of Cave Creek and Carefree. For now, they don’t even have a website; however, their mailing list has 250 names on it.
“Group members love knowing who their Jewish neighbors are. It’s important socially and the quality of holiday and Shabbat celebrations is improved when you can share them with friends,” said Kurland. “In addition, there are many unaffiliated Jews in the area. For some, our group is their only Jewish connection.”
Their mission is simple: developing and growing the Jewish community in their geographic area. They hold an array of holiday-based events — like hamantaschen baking and a Rosh Hashanah luncheon — but try to focus on the social side of things. For example, they have a book club and organize outings, such as touring the Arizona Jewish Historical Society and Queen Creek Olive Mill during Chanukah.
“Our planning meetings are held every six months and open to all members of the group,” said Kurland. “Also, all our events have a tzedakah component; a worthy cause is chosen and group members are invited to donate.”
However, that’s not the only Jewish affiliation in the area. Cave Creek is also home to Congregation Kehillah, led by Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman, who is dedicated to evolving Jewish growth in the area.
“Congregation Kehillah is a small, dynamic, friendly synagogue offering services and programming for all ages,” said Sharfman. “Our purpose is to provide a community for Jews and their families to foster their Jewish identity, live Jewishly, pursue social justice and engage in learning.”
Sharfman has led the synagogue since 2008, when seven individuals were hungry for new, different ways to explore Judaism. The independent synagogue has a membership that consists of congregants from all over metro Phoenix.
With family being a priority, they created YEP!, their Youth Education Program for kids. YEP! is tuition-free for Kehillah member families and starts in kindergarten and continues through high school. The older students participate in their Tzedek Teen Initiative, a philanthropic leadership program to learn about being better leaders and activists in the Jewish and Greater Phoenix communities.
Another organization that caters to Jews living in Cave Creek and Carefree is the Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association (DFJCA). DFJCA was founded in 1998 by a group of residents living in the Terravita Golf and Country Club community. At the time, Terravita was a new development and its Jewish residents were seeking a spiritual community. The original idea was to offer High Holy Day Services at Terravita, but since the response was overwhelming, DFJCA was created, becoming a corporation and receiving nonprofit 501(c)(3) status.
They aim to provide spiritual and social activities to its 200-plus members. DFJCA donates funds to local, national and international organizations such as the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, Arizona Jewish Historical Society and more.
“These three established groups — the Jewish Social Group, Congregation Kehillah and Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association — all contribute in unique ways to building a sense of Jewish life and community in our geographic area,” said Kurland.
For the past five years, The Town of Carefree has also hosted an annual Chanukah in Carefree at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion downtown. Every night of Chanukah, a different Jewish organization in the Greater Phoenix area leads the menorah lighting and a program that is also presented via live stream. The goal is to bring light to the Jewish community and provide an opportunity for people to gather together during the holiday.
“This community has taught me the true meaning behind ‘labor of love.’’ said Kurland. “I love the friendships that I witness develop and it has enhanced my Jewish life in a very meaningful way.” JN
For more information on the Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association, visit dfjca.org; for Congregation Kehillah, visit congregationkehillah.org. Ora Kurland can be contacted via email at ora@morah-ora.com.
