Ari Simones was a relatively shy kid in high school, so when he was a high-school sophomore and heard about a new summer volunteer opportunity for Hebrew High students, he thought it sounded like a good way to meet a few new people and grow his small circle of friends.
“We were on a bus for two weeks and all got really close. Some of the work was hard, physical labor, but there was a lot of fun stuff, too. We went river rafting, which was great. While we were working, we would sing songs and tell stories,” Simones said.
After he went to college, he returned to chaperone three subsequent CAREaVAN trips.
“It was amazing because it was like getting to do it all over again, even though I had more responsibilities!”
More than 20 years later, Simones has maintained friendships with several of the people that joined him on that maiden CAREaVAN voyage, and he’s a board member for the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix (BJE).
CAREaVAN was developed for the BJE’s Hebrew High students by Myra Shindler, BJE executive director. Now it is open to all Jewish teens throughout Greater Phoenix.
The purpose is to do a bit of traveling and sightseeing while spending days volunteering for different organizations, earning community service hours and having fun while doing it. This year, CAREaVANners will be bussing up the California coast to San Francisco and back.
Rabbi Aviva Funke, associate director of BJE and principal of Hebrew High, said part of the trip’s appeal is a taste of independence. “So many kids who go on this program really have not had a chance to travel without their family. On this trip they have to manage their own time, their laundry, their packing and cleaning up after themselves,” she said.
Before the trip, those who have signed up attend group meetings to talk about their interests so that they’re part of building the experience, Funke said.
“The feedback we’ve had is that they didn’t realize how much need this world has, and this trip helped them realize they can make a difference,” she said.
Hebrew High students have volunteer experience thanks to their monthly mitzvah program. Additionally, the day before leaving, everyone on the trip volunteers somewhere local. This year, before heading to California, the kids will help out at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.
Over the last two decades, Shindler has grown a large philanthropic network that she can call on to make new connections when she needs them. And she has many good memories.
One of Shindler’s most notable trips was in 2006, the summer following the Hurricane Katrina disaster. That year nearly 40 kids signed up, but instead of riding the bus to New Orleans, they flew while the bus loaded with supplies met them in Birmingham, Alabama, a five-hour drive from the devastated city.
Shindler, who always packs loads of kosher food for the kids, packed frozen kosher beef into dry ice. When the TSA questioned her about the contents of her bag, she tried to demur but ended up having to put frozen kosher sloppy joes on the conveyor belt to be checked for illicit materials before she could carry it onto the plane.
When they landed, she took the kids to visit civil rights monuments before taking the bus to volunteer at food banks in Atlanta and Memphis, finally arriving in New Orleans.
“After Katrina, I felt the need to go there and the kids signed up because they felt it too,” said Shindler.
In the fall of 2018, California’s Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed the northern town of Paradise. The next summer CAREaVAN went to offer assistance.
The volunteers worked in a warehouse sorting all the clothing and other items that had been donated. Displaced people were still living in their cars and the kids helped other volunteers distribute water. Afterward, Shindler took them to see Paradise, where “everything was burned out,” she said.
Most trips aren’t quite as dramatic, but every year at some point after an eight-hour day of volunteering, the kids receive some information about what their work means to the organization or individual they’ve helped. A food bank might let them know how many meals they’ve made for some number of families, while an environmental group tells them the impact of their work on a habitat.
One trip to Los Angeles was spent pulling out invasive plant species along the Los Angeles River in the hopes the indigenous species would return. Shindler happened to be watching a national news program and learned that thanks to the work of CAREaVAN, and many others, indigenous birds and fish were returning.
Sometimes the impact is immediately visible.
Shindler remembered one summer day in Seattle that CAREaVAN kids spent cleaning up the backyard of an elderly man, who had fallen on hard times. His wife became ill, then he did too, and soon enough, all the things he had collected over the years overwhelmed his yard. He had essentially become a hoarder. The kids spent the day disposing of everything into a large metal dumpster. When he saw his yard clear after so many years, he started to cry.
“He took a picture with the kids and was in tears just thanking them,” Shindler said.
During another day of that trip, the owner of their hotel watched as the kids gathered after breakfast to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to take to a homeless encampment. He asked what they were doing and when they told him, he was so impressed that they would come all the way from Phoenix to do service projects, that he gave them $100 to take to the homeless and $100 to keep for themselves.
COVID-19 made the trip impossible in 2020 and 2021 and last year was a rebuilding year.
“We used to get to 25 on average. Since COVID shut us down for a couple of years, now we’re still struggling to build it back,” said Shindler.
The cost of the trip pays for all expenses, including housing, transportation, food and entertainment. There’s usually a day at an amusement park or river rafting and sometimes both.
This cadre of teens primarily had Zoom b’nai mitzvah, and their process of learning Torah and being a part of a Jewish community might seem somewhat disconnected, Funke said.
“COVID completely upended our Jewish engagement. I’m hoping that our programs, whether it is volunteering, Hebrew High or CAREaVAN, these kids realize that socialization, transformation and growth go hand in hand. We want them to learn so they can grow and become more of who they want to be,” said Funke.
For his part, Simones hopes that when his two young children are old enough, “God willing, it will still be around. It was one of the best summer experiences I was a part of.” JN
To sign up for CAREaVAN, visit bjephoenix.org/2023-summer-careavan.