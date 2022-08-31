Temple Kol Ami’s rabbi was watching the days pass somewhat anxiously as this year’s traditional hiring season for ordained clergy was quickly winding down and the temple’s search for the right cantor kept coming up empty.
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider was beginning to consider a backup plan when, seemingly out of the blue, Cantor Noa Shaashua, described by multiple TKA congregants as “a very good fit,” contacted the temple to inquire if the position had been filled.
“We had exhausted all the applicants and were in the 11th hour when Cantor Noa, who heard about our opening from a colleague, cold-called us and asked if we were still looking,” said Schneider.
“It literally was a blessing that fell out from the sky.”
Born and raised in Israel, Shaashua moved to Boston for college after she finished her stint in the army in 2002. She attended Berklee College of Music but not with the intention of becoming a cantor. Instead, she planned to be a singer-songwriter. At Berklee, she met her husband, Shai, another Israeli, and after his graduation, they moved to Los Angeles to make their musical dreams come true.
The two recorded an album and performed all over the city at local venues. But to pay the bills, she needed something more stable. Thus, Shaashua became a song leader for area temples and ultimately, the music teacher at Kadima Day School in L.A.
She had the opportunity to connect with many local rabbis and eventually became a cantorial soloist, Hebrew teacher and song leader.
While she loved singing and songwriting, the L.A. music scene is “a tough industry,” she said. “And I really enjoyed doing all the things a cantor does, and my dream changed.”
Shaashua’s father is a Conservative rabbi in Jerusalem, and her mother had long suggested that she might consider becoming a cantor. She had shrugged the idea off initially, because she was used to her Conservative synagogue in Israel, which doesn’t use instruments. While “the music was great and exciting,” it just didn’t appeal to her.
“Years later, when I was involved in the Reform movement and saw the music elevated with instruments and a band, I thought, ‘That’s for me,’” she said.
She had a big head start with her religious and linguistic background, not to mention her experience as a cantorial soloist and Hebrew teacher. In partnership with the Cantors Assembly, Shaashua took classes at the Academy of Jewish Religion that fulfilled the requirements for the cantorial program, all while working a full-time job and raising two sons, Lavee and Yair. She also studied with a mentor, who guided and prepared her for her final exams. She was ordained in July and started her new job as TKA’s cantor the same month.
Shaashua said that being a cantor encapsulates everything that she loves. “It’s not only singing or only music,” she said. “It’s the spiritual aspect in connecting the congregation to God and being there for people in times of need and in times of celebration and holidays and preparing them for lifecycle events. It’s everything together that satisfies so many things I have within me to give.”
Schneider said Shaashua checks all the boxes for a great cantor: talented, professional and someone who understands TKA’s culture.
He’s been pleased to see her handle a full schedule and, at the same time, meet with various members of the congregation to get to know people quickly. He’s also been impressed with her questions and insights and is excited about their partnership.
Right after Shaashua started in July, Schneider faced a problem he would normally shoulder alone. Then he realized he had a colleague down the hall who might be able to help.
“We talked and collaborated and we problem-solved it,” he said. “I got up and started to walk out, and I said, ‘It’s really cool to have a partner here and not have to do this by myself anymore.’”
Best of all, he said, at her first Shabbat at TKA, she started to sing and “there was a sigh of relief heard around the Valley. Everyone turned to each other and whispered and smiled after she opened her mouth.
“I could tell right away that this year is going to be wonderful,” he said.
Courtney Beyer, TKA’s president and president of the cantor search committee, agreed. As someone who has worked in human resources for many years and been a part of previous search committees, she was proud of the search process, a key to which was interviewing the candidates first without hearing them sing.
Beyer said there’s always the danger of being swayed by a beautiful voice. Fortunately, she immediately connected with Shaashua during the interview process, and when she heard her on the bimah, she was confident they had the right person.
She’s heard positive feedback about the new cantor from several congregants as well, everything from people remarking on Shaashua’s positivity and inclusivity to her “soulful and heartwarming presence.”
Shaashua feels the same about TKA. Coming into the first interview, she said, “I was so excited by the goodness. People were just kind and down to earth. Living in L.A. for several years – it’s very different. I just love what they’re doing here.”
So when she started she was, perhaps, overly enthusiastic.
“When I came in the first two days I was like, “OK, here I am! I’m here!’” she laughed.
“But things take time and I’m absolutely excited to do the work and share the load.” JN