Cantor Jonathan Angress, cantor at Congregation Beth El Phoenix, resigned from his position effective March 13, 2022.
Beth El hired Angress as its full-time cantor on Nov. 11, 2016. He received a master’s of arts in sacred music and a diploma of Hazzan from the H.L. Cantorial School of The Jewish Theological Seminary of America. Angress received his bachelor’s of arts in music and Judaic Studies from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. He has led services, directed choirs and taught weekly Hebrew school music classes at congregations in Florida, Maryland and New York. Before joining Beth El he served as the cantor of Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek in Tamarac, Fla.
The following message was sent from the Beth El board of directors on March 16:
Dear Friends,
It is with sadness that we inform you that Cantor Jonathan Angress has resigned as Cantor of Beth El Congregation effective Sunday, March 13, 2022. We wish the Cantor and his family well now and in the future.
Beth El Board of Directors
Jewish News reached out to Beth El and was told via email from executive director Alicia Moskowitz, “The board has accepted his resignation and we wish him well. We will begin searching for a new cantor soon.” JN
This is a developing story.