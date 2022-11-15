There’s a poster that hangs in Camp Swift’s office that reads:
“Camp Swift is my favorite place in the entire world. It has taught me compassion and how to truly give my all to an experience. Thank you for making me, me.”
The poster holds special meaning because the words were written by Judith Giller-Leinwohl, a volunteer who “had a natural gift of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room,” said Lori Berman, Swift Youth Foundation president of the board. “Judith touched all of our hearts and lives. I will miss her hugs, her laugh and her friendship. We will continue to honor Judith in all we do at Swift, remembering how she gave her heart and soul to all of us and the difference she made in so many lives. Judith’s love and devotion to Swift is insurmountable. Her tattoo with the logo on her arm said it all.”
Judith’s father, Malcolm Leinwohl, said that Judith had tattoos on her forearms that represented the causes she was passionate about and one of the first ones she got was the Camp Swift logo.
“I think when she was in the hospital so many times, and for so many hours in the emergency rooms, when a hip or a shoulder would dislocate, I think it was a conversation piece, it was something to give her strength that she could get back to her community organizations,” he said.
Judith suffered from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome for most of her 30 years. This syndrome is a group of disorders that impact connective tissues supporting the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs. Malcolm said defects in connective tissues caused repeated shoulder dislocations and subluxations that resulted in more than two dozen surgeries and hundreds of hospital visits over the years.
“For a long time, Judith would say, ‘It’s so painful, but at least it’s none of my internal stuff’ — it affected her quality of life, but it wasn’t life-threatening,” said Malcolm. “But that ended up not being the case.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Judith passed away from complications associated with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
“I know she would say that she got more out of Camp Swift and changing these kids’ lives than they got from her,” said Malcolm. “She never made a penny at Camp Swift; that’s part of what makes me so proud. It’s not about what you get paid, it’s about the people you affect. And I know she felt that.”
Camp Swift has established a scholarship in Judith’s name.
Malcolm explained that when the counselors would go up to work for the summer at Camp Swift, they would have to pay a nominal fee. But for the teens who had been previous campers, this fee might deter them from becoming counselors.
“For years, Judith would say, ‘This isn’t fair; we need to get money,’ and it was explained to her that the money is for the campers. So, the scholarship they set up was specifically so that the counselors don’t have to pay anymore,” said Malcolm. “It’s what she was mouthing off about for years. I love that. Some of her other causes in Boston set up scholarships in her name. Again, for things she believed in, and for aspects of the organizations that weren’t funded.”
Camp Swift was initially founded as a social action project of the Southwest chapter of the North American Federation of Temple Youth (now known as NFTY SW, it was then called SWFTY). Through SWFTY, Jewish teens could share the camp experience, as mentors and leaders, with economically disadvantaged youth who would otherwise not be able to afford camp.
Like many Jewish teens, Judith became involved with Camp Swift as a volunteer in high school through her youth group at Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale.
“She started going to the Camp Swift office when Whitney Jacobson was involved,” said Malcolm. At the time, Jacobson was the executive director of the Camp Swift Foundation. “There was this core group of people where Judith made friends and got to be a leader and she was on the student planning board. It gave her joy; it was her social thing. She didn’t go to parties on Friday and Saturday nights; she would go to Camp Swift events or go have pizza at Whitney’s house and plan the next event.”
Judith attended Brandeis University starting in 2011. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and health: science, society and policy. Malcolm remembers her looking at the calendar and planning trips home to correspond to when she could staff camp or work an event.
“She would bring some of her friends and they would stay at the house and staff Camp Swift,” said Malcolm. “At that point in her life, she didn’t have the kind of pain she had later. She had lots of shoulder surgeries because her shoulders would dislocate. But in between dislocating, she had periods of time where she could be functional.”
During the last few years of her life, Judith was studying to become an interfaith hospital chaplain at Harvard Divinity School in Massachusetts. Malcolm believes it was a combination of her own visits to the hospital and childhood experiences that helped shape this decision.
“Judith’s mother, Betsy Giller, battled cancer for 13 years and died when Judith was 13,” said Malcolm. “Judith was inspired by the nurses that took care of her. And when she was getting her infusion and chemotherapy, Judith would come sit with us.”
Judith hyphenated her last name to honor her mother.
Malcolm married Lynn Mizel Leinwohl in 2007, and his wife’s father became a surrogate grandfather to Judith. “When we were first married, Judith was my stepdaughter, but very early in our marriage, she asked to be legally adopted,” said Lynn. “She was truly my daughter.”
Before Lynn’s father died, while he was in the hospital, Judith would leave Chaparral High School in the afternoon and immediately go to sit with him. She was amazed at how the nurses made him comfortable and her goal became to be a nurse, but because of her physical limitations, she wouldn’t be able to pursue that dream.
In Boston, Judith connected with a group called “Harry Potter and the Sacred Text,” and facilitated a weekly discussion for 20-30 people surrounding the “Harry Potter” series and how the text applied to lived experiences. Through this group she found out about Harvard Divinity School and met other chaplain candidates and realized that this would be a good fit for her.
“She wrote an article, ‘If I Were Harry Potter’s Chaplain,’ and in it, she described some of Harry Potter’s most stressful moments and what questions she would ask. It wasn’t dictatorial or directive; it was a listening ear and I found that revealing,” said Malcolm. “Rabbi Linder read part of that as his eulogy. It was her being a chaplain, which meant listening to people.”
The family are now members of Temple Solel. Lynn had been a member before, during her first marriage. “When Rabbi John Linder came to Solel — I’m a John fan — Lynn rejoined and our family joined,” said Malcolm.
On Oct. 23, 2021, realizing her health was deteriorating and being managed by a pain team, Judith moved back home to live with her parents. Within a short time, she went stir crazy and called the Camp Swift office.
“She met with one of the directors for coffee and when I picked her up, she got in the car and said, ‘I’m the new volunteer coordinator,’” said Malcolm.
Judith kept Excel spreadsheets of how many people they needed for different events and, when she was physically up to it, she would talk at donor events sharing her story and how Camp Swift impacted her life. She also took charge of planning the annual carnival. “She roped Lynn into staffing the carnival this past year,” joked Malcolm.
Malcolm explained that there were many times where Judith had something set up and she would have to cancel because of how much pain she was in or how sleep deprived she was because of the pain.
“She really did put Swift above her personal comfort,” said Malcolm. “I think it also was, ‘Look, I could sit here and feel sorry for myself and complain, or to the best of my ability, I can give to this cause that I’m so jazzed about.’ And that was it.”
“I met Judith when I was 14 years old at Camp Swift; she was my unit head. She taught me so much about how to be a good counselor to my campers and a good team member,” said Abby Adelman, who is currently getting her doctorate in physical therapy through Northern Arizona University in Phoenix.
“When I became a unit head a few years ago, I strived to be like Judith and provide a rewarding experience to the teens in my unit. She was always a constant bright light at Swift and truly cared about the happiness and well-being of everyone around her despite what she was going through herself.”
“She wrote the unit head manual, which coached college-aged, or just out of college, young adults through the logistics of leading a bunch of teenagers who are leading a group of kids,” said Kaylie Medansky, senior director of community engagement for the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix and director of Camp Swift from 2014 to 2019. “She created this whole manual. She wasn’t even getting the fun of going to camp. She just cared so much about the organization and wanted to be involved in as many ways as possible.”
Medansky and Judith met when they were both volunteers at Camp Swift and became the best of friends. “She was in my wedding,” Medansky shared.
She hosted a celebration of life for Judith on Oct. 1 and took it upon herself to notify people of her passing. Even though she hadn’t spoken to many of these people in more than five years, she was quickly reminded of “how truly special the Swift community of volunteers is and was.”
People really wanted to be together to remember Judith and share stories of how she impacted their lives, said Medansky. “There are lots of volunteer organizations but not all organizations are able to build such a deep connection between volunteers. The celebration of life was so lovely to get people together and the only thing any of those people had in common was having shared a meaningful camp experience with Judith.”
Harvard Divinity School also hosted a celebration of life for Judith on Oct. 22, and many of her friends from Brandeis University attended.
“By far, the most emotional celebration of life was the one at Kaylie’s house,” said Malcolm. “People were not just praising Judith and giving specific examples, but talking about her volunteerism, her spirit of ‘this is important’ when she could hardly walk — she was inspirational to them and will always be with them.” JN
For more information, visit swiftyouth.org.