Jewish summer camps are often lauded as places where young Jews develop Jewish identity and values more fully than they otherwise might, in addition to having fun and making lifelong friendships. That supposition rings true for Stefani Rozen, who has spent much of her life in the camping world. This summer, as Congregation Beth Israel’s (CBI) Camp Daisy & Harry Stein’s new director, she hopes to give Greater Phoenix’s campers that same great camp experience.
Rozen and Lolli, her miniature Goldendoodle, are currently en route to Scottsdale from Gainesville, Florida, where she just wrapped up her position as chief program officer at University of Florida Hillel on April 7. While she didn’t leave herself much of a respite — she starts at Camp Stein April 19 — she did take a few days to visit friends and family in Texas, where Rozen grew up and got to know one Jewish summer camp very well.
Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) Greene Family Camp in Bruceville, Texas — about three hours outside of Houston — is where Rozen learned to be a cheerleader for the world of Jewish camping, first as a camper, and later as a counselor.
“It’s the place where I made great friends and really deepened my love and understanding of Judaism,” Rozen said.
That, combined with listening to her family’s stories and her grandmothers’ particular passion for Judaism, drove Rozen to learn more, so much so that as a history major at the University of Texas at Austin, she took enough classes in Jewish history to give her a double major in Jewish Studies.
“I am so impressed with Stefani’s wisdom and yiddishkeit,” said CBI Senior Rabbi Stephen Kahn.
During summer break, Rozen worked at Greene Family Camp as a specialist in various sporting events and activities director.
After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for URJ’s Religious Action Center (RAC) as a conference planner, helping plan seminars and meetings for teens. During that time, she took an assistant director job at another URJ summer camp and realized how much she missed it.
“That camp community was something I felt really connected to and wanted to be back in,” she said.
That this epiphany came while working at a camp she didn’t grow up in let her know that it was the mission and culture of Jewish summer camps that she was connected to, not solely her childhood camping experience.
“My passion was bigger than that one camp,” she said.
Ironically, her next camp job was back at Greene Family Camp, where she was able to work alongside and learn from the people she had known for years and who had become her personal mentors.
“Loui Dobin, the camp director, knew me my whole life, and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him and to learn from him,” she said.
There’s a lot to learn because camp culture has to change constantly to keep up with new generations of kids who are growing up in a very different world. Camp administrators and staff have to adapt to new technology and ideas to ensure campers feel welcome, have fun and are safe.
One big change since her own time as a camper is the ubiquity of cell phones. While they’re a tool and a resource, Rozen and her colleagues have to balance that with how the pesky little things can also limit involvement in the whole camp experience.
Rozen has heard back from campers who are grateful for the technology break camp provided.
Culturally, things have shifted, too. Examining different aspects of one’s identity is not limited to the current political discourse but is also part of the day-to-day world of the modern teenager. What is a given in everyday society necessarily seeps into camp culture. Though she can’t speak to Camp Stein’s specific gender policies, she intends to work with her colleagues to create a welcoming environment for all.
Before coming to Scottsdale, Rozen did step back from the camping world for a couple of years to work for Hillel. Camp counselors are usually college students and Hillel offered her a chance to work with that age group on a year-round basis, still building student leaders, just in a different milieu.
Even though she was happy at Hillel, when she heard of the Camp Stein job, it just felt right, she said.
“It was exciting to be back in that year-round, all-age inclusive environment and to watch kids go from camper to counselor to staff and grow into Jewish adults becoming part of our Jewish community,” she said.
Her meetings with CBI clergy, staff and members went smoothly. People were warm and welcoming and the conversations flowed easily, she said.
“We were all so impressed with her thoughtful and strong leadership style, calm demeanor and her depth of expertise in working with young adults who work at Jewish summer camp. Most of all, she is able to articulate a strong, sophisticated and dynamic vision for the future of our beloved Camp Stein,” said CBI Rabbi and Executive Educator Sara Mason-Barkin.
Before this job, she had not been to Arizona, but having grown up in south Texas, where daily summer temperatures were in the triple digits, and working in Florida, she’s used to hot weather. She suspects the lack of humidity will be a welcome change. Plus, summer weather signifies camp, giving her a feeling of coming home, she said.
She’s also come to realize she does have a social network here outside of her nephew, who works at Hillel at Arizona State University. As soon as she posted the news of her move on Facebook, old camp friends started reaching out to let her know they lived close by.
She received a lot of messages all saying the same thing: “Let me know when you get here.” JN
