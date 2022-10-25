Andy Kunsberg of Tucson has made a lot of calls to strangers over the years, whether calling for political candidates or raising money for Jewish organizations.
One thing making the task easier this campaign season is that he’s probably calling Jewish voters for the Arizona chapter of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA).
“When I’m calling likely Jewish voters, it’s a different aura,” he said. “It has a calming effect on me.”
The script volunteers use to call voters doesn’t tell them to identify themselves as Jews. Still, Debra Stein, Arizona chapter lead and JDCA board member, encouraged them to tell people their last names because they would be talking to other Jews.
“It puts people at ease,” she said.
Stein said identifying oneself as a Jew calling on behalf of Jewish Democrats did not conflict with the script — it’s more of a bonus.
Kunsberg agreed. “There’s a community when it comes to democracy among Jewish voters — they’re glad you’re calling them.”
After he introduced himself on one recent call, the man on the other line asked how Kunsberg knew he was Jewish.
“Your name ends in ‘Berg’ just like mine,” he said. “We talked and since he lived in Tucson, I asked what neighborhood he lived in; we’ll probably get together after the election.”
The JDCA officially launched its Arizona chapter on July 9, 2020, and Stein has headed it since then. The Arizona chapter has been one of the fastest-growing chapters this election cycle, according to Samuel J. Crystal, JDCA’s communication director and spokesperson.
On Oct. 11, the evening before Arizona’s ballots were mailed out for the November election, Stein helped arrange an appearance by Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor, on the Zoom call volunteers join before making calls.
Hobbs spent about 10 minutes outlining to the callers why the work they were preparing to do was important and what is at stake in this election.
Stein reiterated that Jews are only 2% of the population but vote at “an exceptionally high rate.”
Hobbs said it’s important that Arizona is a place where everyone can thrive, no matter their religion or race.
After Hobbs signed off, Stein gave the volunteers a bit of a pep talk and advised them to manage their expectations.
“I know it’s tough when you get voicemail after voicemail after voicemail,” she said, reminding them not to leave a message. “But if you can speak to one or two voters and help them make a plan to vote, we’ve done our job.”
Twenty-two people were there to see Hobbs and make calls. A few needed some reminding of how the system worked and how to talk to people. Some were making calls for the first time.
Stein put them at ease by joking about things that might take them off script. For example, she chided one regular caller not to get into “a whole rigmarole even though I know you do that with your husband every day.”
After people spent about an hour calling likely Jewish voters they regrouped on Zoom, to debrief and report on what they’d said and heard. Everyone had called all the names on their list.
“We went through every Jew on the list,” Stein quipped. “There’s no more Jews in the state to talk to tonight — the rest of us are on this call.”
Each caller had spoken with a handful of people. A few respondents said they would be voting for Republicans and a few remained undecided. But everyone was pleased that the calls were all civil and some attributed that to the fact it was Jews calling other Jews.
Not all the callers were from Arizona, however.
Vicki Singer lives in St. Louis but has been volunteering in Arizona since 2020. She worked with a friend, Dana Sandweiss, who lives in Missouri but is originally from Phoenix and connected Singer to Stein.
“We have continued a friendship with Debra and other Jewish women in the group,” Singer said.
“I find that in conversations with likely Jewish voters, it is easier to have a real conversation with someone on the other line and they know that you’re genuine,” she said.
On Oct. 11, she had a “wonderful and personal” conversation with one Israeli woman on her list.
“I heard the Israeli accent and said, ‘Chag Sameach,’” she said. “That was one of the best calls I’ve made in phone banking in my adult life.”
The woman on the other end of the line was happy to hear why Singer was calling. She knew the election was soon but didn’t know the issues or the candidates. Singer told her about issues like health care and education and the Israeli stressed the importance of democracy, saying, “Israel needs a strong and democratic United States in the world.”
They “made a connection” because they’re both Jewish women, Singer surmised.
The two also discussed ways to be more involved in the Greater Phoenix Jewish community. The Israeli had discovered the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale but was interested in learning more, so Singer connected her to Stein.
Kunsberg said these evenings have “no lowlights — all highlights” and handed the credit to Stein and the women in the Arizona chapter, who have taught him a lot about Arizona politics. For the first time, he’s interested in the state legislative races.
He likes getting to know Jews all over the state, too.
“It’s more stressful calling Jewish people for money for the Federation than this,” he said. JN
For more information, visit jewishdems.org.