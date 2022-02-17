In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Buffalo Collection showcases Native American-inspired fine art, museum-quality collectibles and American Buffalo leather furnishings in its more than 3,000 square feet of combined showroom and gallery space.
Buffalo Collection originated in Hotchkiss, Colo., at the Scenic Mesa Ranch. In the late 1990s, as part of a land restoration project, a herd of 300 bison were placed on an overgrazed cattle ranch to bring back the native grasses. After the number of bison grew too large to be sustained by the land, a meat business was started and the hides were tanned and stored. A fourth-generation furniture builder’s visit to the ranch sparked the development of a furniture business and before long, the first Buffalo Collection showroom opened in Aspen.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Scottsdale, owners Michael and Laura Levenberg opened their art and furniture gallery on the corner of Fifth Ave. and Goldwater Blvd. in January 2012. The Jewish couple are members of Local Arizona, supporting local businesses and ASID, the American Society of Interior Designers.
According to the press release, “Since opening their doors, the Levenbergs have amassed a carefully curated collection that celebrates the spirit of the American West. With exclusive fine art by world-renowned contemporary artists like Robert Rivera and Dan Deuter, as well as historically significant pieces, their gallery beautifully blends the Old West with the modern world. The exquisite furniture pieces are works of art in their own right, offering ultimate comfort and timeless design. Sustainably crafted from richly finished hardwoods and sumptuous American Buffalo Leather, these sofas and chairs are available in a wide variety of design styles and leather colors.”
In December 2021, the Levenbergs expanded the Buffalo Collection brand to include Buffalo Boutique, a specialty shop dedicated to Western and Native American-inspired fashion, fine jewelry and home décor. Buffalo Boutique is located just steps from the art and furniture gallery at 7032 E. Fifth Ave.
In the press release, the Levenbergs stated they “are profoundly grateful to the community for supporting their collection over the last 10 years.” The anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2022 and culminate in an evening of “mingling and merriment” at the annual Buffalo Bash extravaganza. Initially slated for January, the event will take place when the current COVID surge subsides and the situation allows. JN
For more information, contact sales@buffalocollection or visit buffalocollection.com.