The entire campus of the Tucson Jewish Community Center was evacuated Sunday, Jan. 30, after a bomb threat was called in to the facility, officials said. The threat was later found to have been a false alarm.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday a call came into the facility’s tennis center inquiring about usage of the gymnasium, and after learning the gym was not available, “the caller indicated that there was a bomb on the roof and hung up.” Tucson JCC President and CEO Todd Rockoff said. “A few moments later, a second call came in indicating there was another one in a second location.”
Rockoff said that staff considered the call threatening.
“So we called the police, and they did an amazing job; handled the situation with speed and thoroughness,” he said.
The building and the entire JCC campus was evacuated.
“The Tucson Police Department’s response time was extremely fast and they handled the situation with seriousness and were very thorough in sweeping the entire building and grounds,” Rockoff said. “We received the all clear at about 6:35 p.m.”
After thanking the police along with JCC staff, for their concern and professionalism, Rockoff said there are now plans to discuss with key stakeholders, board members, staff and security directors what if any, ,protocol changes might be needed.
“Any time there’s any incident, we sit down and debrief,” Rockoff said. “It’s good practice to take a look afterward.”
Law enforcement officials determined the threat was not credible, but are conducting an investigation, in any case.
“We hope to get notification that the case is closed and our security will stay in touch with police,” he said.
Though Sunday’s incident was “unsettling and unnerving,” The facility was back to business as usual Monday.
This was not the first time the facility was targeted, he said, adding that the first time was in 2017 when it was among JCCs across the country that received a series of threats over a three-month period.
Unfortunately, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) this incident is nothing new for Tucson or the state of Arizona, which suffered 115 “selected incidents” in 2020/2021.
Of those, one was a “terrorist plot and attack,” three were “white supremacist events,” 91 were “white supremacist propaganda” and 50 were “antisemitic incidents,” according to the ADL.
The other types of issues the agency tracks include “extremist murders,” “extremist/police shootouts” and “white supremacist events.” None of those were recorded in Arizona in 2020/2021.
After Flagstaff, Tucson appears to have suffered the second largest number of tracked incidents.
During that time frame, there were 17 “white supremacist propaganda” incidents in Tucson and five “antisemitic incidents.” Glendale reported one “terrorist plot and attack” and one “white supremacist propaganda,” while Phoenix had two “white supremacist propaganda” and eight “anti-Semitic incidents.”
Tempe logged four “white supremacist propaganda” and two “antisemitic incidents,” while Gilbert had nine “white supremacist propaganda” and five “antisemitic incidents” and Scottsdale had seven “white supremacist propaganda” and seven “antisemitic incidents.”
Other Arizona cities reported incidents, as well.
The AZ Mirror reported that 2021 saw a rise in antisemitic and hate incidents and noted that the ADL suggested that the surge was fueled by pandemic conspiracy theories and conflict in the Middle East.
“Last year saw historic highs for antisemitic incidents in the United States, with 2020 marking the third-highest yearly total on record,” according to the ADL.
According to the Annual ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, Arizona saw a 10% rise in such incidents in 2020. The report also showed a 45% rise in local antisemitic harassment specifically, while incidents involving vandalism and assault decreased, slightly.
The ADL’s online report card reveals that “In recent years, American Jews have faced increased threats of violence and harassment both online and offline.” According to ADL’s audit, 2019 and 2020 were, respectively, the highest and third-highest years on record for cases of harassment, vandalism and assault against Jews in the United States since tracking began in 1979. JN