In April 2022, Dr. Arielle Silverman was named director of research at the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB). She started with AFB in September 2021 as a research specialist after having served as an independent contractor contributing to several research projects for the foundation.
Silverman, who has been blind her whole life, is an author and activist. She founded a consulting company in 2016, Disability Wisdom, which provides researched-based services, such as trainings to help foster understanding toward people with disabilities.
Silverman graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College and obtained her Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder (where she met her husband) in 2014. In 2016, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Washington School of Medicine. During her postdoctoral fellowship as she began looking for a job, she started getting requests for disability training services from different people, many from the Jewish community in Arizona where she grew up and her parents live, including Jewish Family and Children’s Service in Phoenix.
“I was motivated by some of the dissertation work that I did about disability simulations being problematic. And so people started to want to talk to me about what do we do instead of disability simulation.” said Silverman. “I started doing these trainings and had a lot of fun developing and delivering them. I recognized that I didn’t want to stay in academia and I liked the idea of working for different clients and making a small impact in a bunch of different places. That was my primary focus for five years and I had a lot of interesting clients and got to do a lot of cool work and hopefully, it made a difference.”
The website for Disability Wisdom is still active and she still runs the Disability Wisdom Discussion Group on Facebook that has 4,000 members. Still, she has shifted its focus to activities promoting her book, “Just Human: The Quest for Disability Wisdom, Respect, and Inclusion.” “So, instead of consulting, it’s a lot of doing book presentations and book clubs and things like that,” she said.
“Just Human” is a personal memoir but it goes beyond describing her life by including what research has to say or what other disabled people have had to say about particular topics.
“There’s a call to action all the way through it,” said Silverman. “It culminates in the last few chapters; I’m done sharing my story and I’m talking more about what my dreams are for the future and what inclusion might look like in the future.”
Silverman explains that the last chapter of the book goes through the five stages inclusion model. This is something that she came up with and it seems to resonate with people. She explains the first stage is negative feelings toward people with disabilities (disgust, fear, avoidance), to neutral feelings (not accommodating, but also not rejecting), to the “helping stage,” where people treat those with disabilities like heroes or inspirational figures. Although well intended, there’s still a hidden layer of ableism because people with disabilities aren’t being treated as equals.
“The hope is that people will get past that and go to the fourth stage, which I call the ‘equality stage,’ where people are legitimately believing in the equality of people with disabilities,” shared Silverman. “The final stage is what I refer to as ‘disability justice,’ and that’s a common term that that many disability and intersectional activists use. It’s dreaming of a world where everyone equally belongs and has full access. Stage five isn’t necessarily a reality that we’ll ever see in its entirety — but we can always get closer to it.”
Silverman grew up going to Temple Chai where her mother, Sharona Silverman, started the Shalom Center in 1996 and still works as a retired volunteer. Silverman became a bat mitzvah, traveled to Israel with her family and went on a Birthright trip in college.
She stated that social justice and inclusion are extremely important to Jews and she’s enjoyed speaking to many Jewish organizations. “I think when you have two minority identities, it’s really easy to feel like they compete with each other a little bit,” said Silverman. “It’s hard to feel truly affirmed in both of them at the same time. That’s why I like doing the inclusion work.”
Silverman shared that although she had different experiences than her sighted peers, she had the same concerns, joys and sorrows as any other child. She wants people to read her book and realize that just because she’s blind, she really isn’t all that different than anyone else.
“I want people to examine their assumptions. The other theme that runs through the whole book is love, respect and collaboration,” said Silverman. “There’s one chapter that’s not really about blindness at all. It’s about the impact of having one person stick up for you against bullying. You don’t need a whole bunch of people to stand up for you — it only takes one person.”
Silverman said that when she was outlining the book, she was thinking about the tension between acceptance and change. “On one hand, I’m telling people to accept each other exactly how they are, differences and all, and on the other hand, I’m saying, don’t just sit there and let the status quo happen,” she said. “You need to be part of changing things and improving the world. We need peace. We need to get along with each other and accept each other and then we also need to figure out what isn’t working and how to change.” JN
For more information, visit disabilitywisdom.com.