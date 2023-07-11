Magic. Where is it found? Plastic surgery, potent botanical creams, vitamins, collagen shakes, lasers that burn hot and cold, none of these things cure the aging human body, the presenting circumstances around aging or the reality of the condition. There is no supernatural modality that separates age from aging. Conclusion: when it comes to aging, magic cannot be found, in any form, anywhere.
Instead, aging is a natural process which varies from person to person. The changes that accompany aging and the influences upon it are also highly individualized. However, there are shared themes that are universal. Among them is the experience of loss. In fact, layers of losses can intersect the accumulation of years. Losses can involve the death of loved ones, alteration of the quality of physical and/ or mental health, challenges to one’s spiritual orientation, changes in relationship attachments and roles, among other things.
Recently, the Sun Health Department of Spiritual Life facilitated a memorial service at each senior-living campus to honor beloved community members who died during the past three years of the pandemic, when it was not possible to hold an annual gathering of remembrance. The lists were long and for many, this was the first time their circle of support was able to publicly acknowledge their losses.
The memorial services were in some measure extensions of the grief and loss groups that have been ongoing. However, these sessions have been forums for more intimate expressions of bereavement. Here, private, personal reflections, collective accounts of connection, all converge within the human vessel of memory and experience. Included in our discussions were missing the sight and touch of loved ones; wanting to hear their voices again; recalling travels, shared holidays, the beginning stages of relationships, struggles with illnesses and final good-byes. Some memories got jammed in the spin cycle of incomprehensibility. How could this or that have happened? Questions were banging on the door of consciousness, keeping the mourner awake at night and destabilizing their days. If only something had been different. If only there had been one more day. If only heartfelt truths were shared. If only … Group participants continue to acknowledge that memories can be feisty things. They pull and tug. They lift and lower. They are vivid and multi-dimensional. They are ephemeris and can evaporate like a veil of smoke.
Elie Wiesel (1928-2016) was drawn to “the mystical power of memory” and a world of unlimited potential for good. He said that without memory, our existence would be barren and opaque, like a prison cell into which no light penetrates; like a tomb which rejects the living … if anything can, it is memory that will save humanity. Wiesel continued, “For me, hope without memory is like memory without hope.”
Furthermore, memory in action defies apathy and indifference while it insists that attention be paid in service to caring. Indifference is about not caring. Hanan Parvez (2023) talks about indifference expressed as an “investment imbalance.” Therefore, spending time in acts of remembrance can be understood as an investment because of a commitment to care.
Within the Jewish tradition, memory is active and has tremendous significance as stated by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (1948-2020):
“To be a Jew is to know that over and above history is the task of memory. As Jacob Neusner eloquently wrote: ‘Civilization hangs suspended, from generation to generation, by the gossamer strand of memory. If only one cohort of mothers and fathers fails to convey to its children what it has learnt from its parents, then the great chain of learning and wisdom snaps. If the guardians of human knowledge stumble only one time, in their fall collapses the whole edifice of knowledge and understanding’ … More than any other faith, Judaism made this a matter of religious obligation. Pesach is where the past does not die, but lives in the chapter we write in our own lives, and in the story we tell our children.”
In his 2019 article, “The Science Behind Jewish Memory,” neurologist Dr. Mitchell Freedman highlighted historian Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi’s (1932-2009) observations that the concepts of remembrance and not forgetting are repeated nearly 200 times in the Hebrew Bible: remember the Sabbath; remember the Covenant; remember the Exodus from Egypt; do not forget how you provoked the Lord (the incident of the golden calf). He explained that Judaism is a religion in which remembering and implicitly not forgetting are expressed throughout sacred texts, rituals and liturgy with notable frequency.
Science identifies memory through neurological touch points and different types of memory, for example: episodic, working, semantic and procedural.
Freedman noted the multi-generational impact of the chain of research, from French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot (1825-1893), leader of modern neuroscience in the 19th century, to his student, physician and psychologist Paul Sollier (1861-1933). Charcot’s work inspired Sollier to examine how memory worked in the brain. In turn, Sollier’s findings influenced philosopher and author Marcel Proust’s (1871-1922) exploration of how involuntary memory contains the essence of the past.
As we age, some memories may fade while others become more acute and even more precious. However, missing loved ones, yearning for them, may trap a person in the past. Honoring that which is no longer physically part of one’s life without sacrificing the potential of the lived moment may be difficult. Interestingly, Judaism’s commitment to the act of remembering intersects with its determination to prioritize life. Moments of life are to be lived. Rabbi David Teutsch (2016) referenced the significance of bitul z’man (wasting time). He noted that the minutes and hours of our lives are precious gifts, saying that when we do not use our time well, we squander those gifts, those irreplaceable resources. Teutsch considers bitul z’man a betrayal of ourselves, asserting that we should strive to balance our efforts to be productive with our awareness of beauty and miracle in each moment.
It is understood that the bandwidth of life on earth has its limits, and the currency of each moment varies, depending upon the person and circumstance. Once spent, that unique segment of time cannot be repeated. As we age, burdens appear, challenging us to appreciate the gift of the present, testing our equilibrium between moment and memory. Magic cannot prevent, nor remedy this predicament. Rabbi Alexandri said (Berakhot 17a), “May it be Your will, Lord our God, that You station us in a lighted corner and not in a darkened corner, and do not let our hearts become faint, nor our eyes dim.” May the blessing of each precious moment be savored so that when moments transition to memories they fuse with wisdom and joy, sustaining us, as days unfold. JN
Rabbi Mindie Snyder serves as the rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.