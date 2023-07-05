After Marcia Solochek retired, she decided to spend some of her newfound free time volunteering so that she would be able to do something meaningful while still getting to be around people. Finding “Better Together,” Gesher Disability Resource’s intergenerational program that connects Jewish seniors and young adults, was “truly inspiring and a very worthwhile experience,” she wrote in a letter that was read aloud at the group’s June gathering.
Gesher partnered with seniors at Temple Kol Ami of Scottsdale (TKA) to engage in programming around Jewish values for members of both organizations. The Better Together program, meant to create connections and bridge the generations, was developed by a national foundation and is operated in partnership with the Jewish Education Project.
“The results have been nothing short of life-changing for all,” said Fred Fingerhut, one of the TKA seniors who participated.
Nancy Drapin, TKA’s executive director, said seniors “jumped at the chance to both use their life experiences and make an impact at the same time.” Seniors are able to offer empathy and their unique perspectives on life, she added.
“It was an amazing opportunity for generational learning for our community,” agreed Amy Hummell, Gesher’s executive director.
Stacy Rosenthal, Gesher’s director of programs, explained that Better Together typically pairs Jewish seniors and teens. Gesher serves members of the disability community, and while not all of them are teens, Rosenthal and her colleagues believed they would pair well with seniors, given that the two populations share some of the same struggles, such as finding reliable transportation, relying on others for support and an increased need for medical interventions.
“We applied for the grant and are thrilled to be recipients,” she said.
TKA seniors and Gesher members met twice a month beginning in February. A June 11 ice cream social wrapped up the first year of a three-year program — after tailoring it more specifically for Gesher and finding participants the first year was condensed. The next two years will run from September through May. The June event was planned entirely by the Gesher members, who made the guest lists and invitations, chose the ice cream flavors and toppings and put together a photo booth.
“We had the most beautiful day where the buddies introduced their (senior) buddy and said something about them,” Rosenthal explained.
TKA senior Solochek was unable to attend the social, so she wrote a letter to be read aloud at the event. In it, she introduced her “newest BFF,” Mollie Cheswick from Gesher, describing her as “a delightful young adult, full of interests, including yoga, meditation and warm chocolate chip cookies from Dirty Dough!”
Solochek wrote of how she visited Cheswick at the Five Below store she works at in Desert Ridge Marketplace and sought her help in selecting a present for her grandson’s preschool graduation. Mollie first advised her to buy Mollie’s favorite Squishmallow, a popular stuffed animal, but eventually helped her select some preschool books and even offered Solochek use of her employee discount.
“She (Cheswick) is very creative, as evidenced by the buddy box she created, the decoration on the invitations to this event and many of the other activities we were involved in,” wrote Solochek.
Rosenthal also invited Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) congregant Helene Miracle, who she got to know while working at CBI in Scottsdale, to be a part of the group. Miracle was paired with Sophia Landay, 22, who instantly charmed her because she dots the “i” in her name with a little heart, something Miracle loves.
Landay enjoyed learning about how different things were for Miracle growing up, celebrating holidays and having a bat mitzvah. Landay became a bat mitzvah at Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale.
They talked about their favorite food, sport and Jewish holiday. Landay loves gefilte fish, baseball and Chanukah.
“Hanging out with my family and seeing the expressions on their faces when they open their presents is just really special,” Landay said. As for the gefilte fish, there’s no heartwarming explanation. She just likes what she likes.
“It touches my heart to be involved with Better Together,” Miracle said, adding that other CBI members would like to participate in the future.
The eight group meetings were organized around topics like Jewish leadership, empathy and positive interaction, Jewish food and culture, what should be hidden vs. shared and online safety.
Most times, the Gesher members met first and then were joined by the seniors. The day they discussed online safety, Rosenthal thought the seniors would lead the way but instead, it was the Gesher members who taught the seniors about maintaining a sense of privacy, how to recognize a safe website and how not to get scammed.
“Some programs seem like they’ll be helpful and worthwhile, and end up surpassing expectations. This was one of those programs, and it reminded us of why we do the work we do in the Jewish community,” Rosenthal said.
It certainly surpassed Solochek’s original expectations. She initially signed up to volunteer in the broader Jewish community while still supporting TKA. After getting to know Cheswick and her mother, and seeing the dedication of Rosenthal and Gesher’s leadership, Solochek plans to stay involved with the Cheswicks and Better Together.
After the High Holidays, Gesher will start the second year and is opening the program to all Jewish seniors in Greater Phoenix.
Landay has already been thinking of ideas for discussion for the fall. She wants to apply the mentorship model to help kids in preschool and daycare.
“We can help them prepare for growing up,” she said. JN
To learn more about Gesher’s Better Together program, visit contact Stacy Rosenthal at StacyR@gesherdr.org.