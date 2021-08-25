Beth Ami Temple of Paradise Valley is expected to reopen for the High Holidays in September after months of virtual services during the pandemic. Leadership labored over the decision given that the congregation is mostly geared towards seniors.
One of the newest members, Marsha Goodman, will be worshiping on Yom Kippur with congregants whom she has never met in person. Until a year ago, she belonged to a large Jewish congregation in Phoenix. But the temple’s religious school and intergenerational programs no longer matched her life circumstances.
As an older adult, she set about trying to find a smaller and more intimate Reform temple with like-minded people. “I don’t have a family here to participate in a school and so forth,” Goodman said of a typical synagogue’s overhead and operating costs. “While that adds vibrancy, it also adds a lot of expense.”
Goodman discovered in her search, Beth Ami, a congregation with a predominately senior membership that connects older Jewish adults to each other and their interests. The temple is known for its social gatherings in congregants’ homes and other places. The activities range from mahjong, movie and book clubs to restaurant dining, hiking and Torah study.
It’s no surprise that a temple like Beth Ami thrives in a state so extremely popular with retirees. “Some of these synagogues (focus on seniors) by choice because of the demographic realities of where they are,” said Rabbi Richard Address, the founder and director of Jewish Sacred Aging, a project of the Union for Reform Judaism.
“We’re not a full-service congregation, but we offer a lot for seniors,” said longtime board member Arnie Schwartz, an 89-year-old retired marketing executive. “They don’t want to pay high dues; they’ve been there done that, but they still want to be connected. They not only enjoy the religious aspect, but the social aspects of mixing and socializing with fellow Jews of that demographic.”
From September to May prepandemic, Beth Ami’s members met biweekly for Friday evening Shabbat services and the High Holidays. They worship at the Palo Christi Presbyterian Church, 3535 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley.
Rabbi Allison Lawton has presided over services since 2017 and Michael Robbins, a Phoenix native, has served as cantorial soloist, also since 2017. Lawton flies in from Los Angeles to lead worship services in a church sanctuary that is converted for Jewish prayer. The cross is removed and folding panel doors are opened to reveal an ark with three Torahs, one that survived the Holocaust.
Judy Lohr-Safcik, board vice president, said that members consider Beth Ami to be one big chavurah, a Jewish fellowship group that keeps the 100 or so members socially active. “The people bond with their club members,” she said.
“I have family, but they’re not Jewish,” said Lohr-Safcik, who moved to Phoenix two years ago. “I wanted some place to go because my Jewish identity is important to me and I have managed to find a cadre of adults who like similar things.”
Lohr-Safcik, who is widowed, added, “We’re a family. We look after one another. I had a medical procedure done yesterday. I’ve already had inquiries on how I’m doing.”
Ruth Poles, a former board member, said the temple is ideal for older single women. “The membership is small and it’s very personable.”
During the pandemic, services and other activities have been conducted online through Zoom. Newcomers will meet Beth Ami members at a virtual open house on August 27. High Holiday services are expected to be in person in addition to Zoom unless COVID-19 becomes too much of a threat, Schwartz said. Masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status and social distancing will be maintained.
Beth Ami is a 43-year-old synagogue that evolved into one for seniors. “Not that we wouldn’t love to have young people, but as our members aged, that’s who we attracted,” said Schwartz, whose wife Ruth was the volunteer administrator for many years. Now the synagogue employs a part-time administrator.
Schwartz also likens Beth Ami to a giant chavurah. “Our members will come to services and they don’t want to go home. They want to talk, socialize and mingle.”
“It’s more than just a senior citizen’s group,” said Lawton, who also teaches high school students in an L.A. Jewish day school. “Beth Ami is really centered by that core of Jewish values, Jewish learning, Jewish study and Jewish ritual.”
Robbins, 61, considers himself “a baby compared to most of the members. They’re all very friendly. It’s not like a big temple where the focus is on young families and children in school. So, it’s a very different way of doing things.” Robbins brings in more traditional music because of the older generation. Occasionally he has helped celebrate a grandchild’s baby naming.
Lawton, who is 52, added that her older congregants “have a lot to offer. I find that I’m more than just a rabbi leading my congregation. I find that I’m learning from them as well. They have so much more life experience that it makes our community a rich community.” JN
For more information about Beth Ami Temple and making reservations for High Holiday services, please call 602-956-0805, email bethamitemple@hotmail.com or visit bethamitemple.org