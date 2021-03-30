Beth Ami Temple's annual fundraiser in March was a success, said Judy Lohr-Safcik, Beth Ami's vice president and head of the fundraising committee.
“Unusual Jewish Locations in Asia” was the title of this year’s virtual fundraiser, which took place on Sunday, March 14 and raised a total of $1,852. More than 50 people tuned in to hear Dan Fellner, a Fulbright scholar, journalist and world traveler, talk about his time visiting various Jewish sites throughout Asia. His presentation included many photos as well.
Long-time Beth Ami member Mel Selbst said watching the presentation brought back many memories from his own travels. Arnold Schwartz, another long-time member, commented on how enjoyable and informative the program was. Schwartz especially appreciated that many people participated in the Q&A portion of the event.
Fellner surprised many viewers when he explained that Shanghai was the most welcoming community on the globe during the 1930s for Jews looking to escape Nazi Germany. But in present-day Shanghai, there are no longer any synagogues. He also said that the second most welcoming community to Jews during the '30s was the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean.
He described his travels in India, which has one synagogue dating to 1567. Today Mumbai, once known as Bombay, has eight synagogues. Meanwhile, Hong Kong is home to 3,000 Jews and Tokyo, Japan has 2,000. Thailand, too, has a vibrant Jewish community with many Jewish visitors. Fellner pointed out that almost all of the Asian countries have at least one Chabad.
By the end of the evening, members felt they had a good idea about the Jewish community in Asia, said Lohr-Safcik.
Elyssa Schneider chaired the event. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.