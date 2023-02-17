Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late Supreme Court justice, famously framed the words “Justice, justice shall you pursue” and hung them outside her chambers. In the extended passage taken from Parshah Shoftim, God tells the Israelites to appoint honest judges, those who would pursue equal justice without being influenced by the wealthy and powerful.
In the office of David D. Weinzweig, one of 22 justices on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division 1 in Phoenix, the same phrase hangs in three locations as a tribute to the well-regarded Jewish justice who died in 2020, and a daily reminder of his role as a public servant.
“All Jews who make a difference are heroes of mine,” Weinzweig told Jewish News. The eight who served on the United States Supreme Court hold a particular place of honor: from Louis D. Brandeis and following through to the only Jew remaining on the Court, Elana Kagan, whom he described as “fantastic — just so smart.”
In an hour-long lecture he occasionally delivers to groups, especially legal organizations, across the country, he begins by talking about Brandeis and Benjamin Cardozo and sprints through to Kagan.
It’s his “TMZ version of famous Jews” or Adam Sandler’s Chanukah song with a legal spin, he quipped.
Marion Weinzweig, his mother and a Holocaust survivor, instilled in him a sense of pride about being Jewish. He even had a book of autographs from famous Jewish athletes — a slender one, he noted, alluding to the scene from the 1980 comedy “Airplane,” in which a leaflet titled “Famous Jewish Sports Legends” is given to a passenger for “light reading.”
Recalling that scene makes him chuckle, but he takes pride “in the intellectual strength and contribution of our people.” While he allowed there are certain Jews he would not celebrate — possibly even Jewish serial killers — “it takes nothing from being prideful about the many Jewish Nobel Prize winners,” he said.
“Jews have an obligation to be exemplary citizens because any other approach invites just more reason for hatred,” he added.
Weinzweig sits on the Judicial Selection Advisory Board (JSAB) for the City of Phoenix, which is responsible for encouraging candidates for City Court judges, vetting them and recommending appointments. For this and many committees that he sits on because of his position, he considers himself “sort of a figurehead” and usually doesn’t “speak up” or “rock the boat.”
He supports diversity and understands why marginalized groups fight for more representation in these committee meetings. But at a moment when antisemitism is increasing in the country, he is ready to see more Jewish representation, too.
Four in 10 American Jews felt less secure in 2022 than they did in 2021, according to an American Jewish Committee survey released this month, a 10-percentage point rise from when the same question was asked a year earlier. The portion of respondents who replied less secure was 41%; those feeling that their status was about as secure were 55% and those feeling more secure were 4%.
Weinzweig’s not only the lone Jew on the Arizona Court of Appeals, he’s also “the only Jewish judge in the building,” he said, referring to the Arizona State Courts Building where the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Arizona State Supreme Court and Court of Appeals are housed.
“When I’m looking for a judge, I want brain power and judgment, and many Jews, whether they like it or not, bring a unique perspective, and approach each issue and each case from an unparalleled starting point. Maybe it’s because they can look at their parents and say they survived the Holocaust. I wanted to make sure that the people in the city of Phoenix can benefit from that. Like I said, I’m a fan of Jews,” he said.
Thus, he pushed the candidacy of Alex Benezra, who is Jewish. Last September, Benezra passed through the JSAB nominating committee and was appointed by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to the Phoenix Municipal Court.
“As a first-generation son of a refugee from Cuba, as somebody who speaks Spanish, as somebody who’s Jewish, I understand how much it’s important that people — especially people who feel marginalized, people who may feel like they’re outsiders — come to court and they may be unfamiliar with the process, but come in, and are given the information and the respect and the time they need that when they leave, they feel like the court has legitimacy,” Benezra told the Phoenix Council Council on Sept. 14, 2022.
Seeming to reflect the words inscribed in Weinzweig’s office and outside Ginsburg’s door, Benezra said he intended to ensure that every person to come into his court — victims, witnesses and defendants — can be certain of its integrity and promised to “execute my duties as a judge to rule on cases impartially … and do so impartially and do so without outside influence.”
A sense of empathy is critical to being a good judge, Weinzweig agreed, as well as “understanding our limited role, which is not to impose anything on the people.”
Weinzweig, who wants people to know he’s Jewish, shook his head at the increase in antisemitism and the accompanying tropes of Jewish power.
“They say, ‘Jews control the world,’ but that’s news to the judiciary. It’s kind of the opposite,” he said.
Weinzweig was born and raised in Phoenix and attended Beth El Congregation, where he dreamed of one day becoming a rabbi. By the time he enrolled as a freshman at the University of Arizona, that boyhood dream had morphed into an interest in politics, especially international policy and Israel.
It was also on U of A’s campus that he got his first introduction to anti-Zionist sentiment, even Holocaust denial.
“I was taken aback, but I was just naive,” Weinzweig said. He contacted the national Jewish organizations he knew, including the American Jewish Congress (AJC) and American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and asked for materials to push back. He became a campus liaison and attempted to speak with people of all stripes on these issues.
He worked briefly in Washington, D.C. for AIPAC, Ohio Sen. Howard Metzenbaum and Arizona Sen. John McCain before returning to Arizona State University for law school.
But before graduation, tragedy struck. His parents were in a terrible car accident. His father was killed instantly, while his mother was grievously injured. According to her doctor, it would have been only a slight exaggeration to say that she broke every bone in her body. She spent months in the hospital, and Weinzweig cared for her while she recovered.
When he finally began his law career in earnest, he spent about a decade doing antitrust work for Lewis Roca in Phoenix. However, it was at Arizona’s Attorney General’s office that he found his true calling as a public servant.
At his private firm, five or six other lawyers would work on a case, but at the A.G.’s office he faced some of “the thorniest and most difficult issues and cases” on his own, he said. It was not an easier life but it was more fulfilling because he was finally testing his skills, and himself, in some uncomfortable situations.
Suddenly, he was wrestling with big constitutional questions rather than cases that always came back to money issues. Life at a white-shoe law firm felt like “living a life in six-minute increments,” he said. It wasn’t for someone who wanted to make a difference.
On Dec. 29, 2017, he received the letter informing him of his appointment to the appellate court, which is the ideal platform to make an impact, he said.
Weinzweig cringes at the idea of a politicized judiciary, and in his time on the bench, he has come in for criticism from both the political left and the right. He often has decided cases in a way that doesn’t match his personal policy preference. But that’s par for the course “if you are a good and honest judge,” he said.
That didn’t lessen the stress of having to stand for retention in November’s election. Some of the precedent-setting decisions he wrote made the rounds in the local press. In 2019, for example, the appellate court overturned a lower court’s ruling disallowing someone going through gender reassignment to change their name.
“At bottom, whether framed as a question of ‘good cause’ or ‘best interest,’ the statute does not permit the superior court to deny a person’s name-change request only because the person wants the new name to reflect a gender transition,” Weinzweig wrote.
He’s very sensitive to anything smacking of an abuse of power, he said. “I think it’s the second-generation Holocaust survivor in me.”
Weinzweig was considered for Arizona’s Supreme Court but was not selected. He is not too disappointed, though, because he wants to learn all there is to know about his current job before taking on a new challenge.
One of his favorite parts of the job is teaching and mentoring young lawyers. He enjoys honing their writing skills and his own, and is working on a book on the art of writing. He cherishes his position for the time it allows him to think about and interpret the law, making it “a very Jewish job,” he said. JN