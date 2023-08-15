Brian Schanerman climbed into the driver seat of his car late Friday morning with a touch of apprehension. He was preparing to drive more than 100 miles north to Prescott with something very precious buckled into the seat next to him.
On Aug. 11, Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale officially lent one of its Sefer Torahs to Prescott’s Temple B’rith Shalom. Or Tzion board member Robert Young and Rabbi Andy Green made the handoff to Schanerman after wrapping the 1960s-era Torah in a tallit for the car ride to its new home, where it will spend at least the next five years — and maybe longer.
B’rith Shalom Rabbi Susan Schanerman waited for her husband to arrive in Prescott with the Torah before sending her pre-Shabbat email to congregants, letting them know about it, though some were surprised by the announcement at the service itself.
“It was a wonderful turnout, just lovely,” she said. “Our president, Deborah Plotkin, paraded the Torah and we sang and people kissed it — it was exciting.”
“It was such a mitzvah for me to be the one carrying it and I could see the joy on everyone’s faces,” Plotkin said. “The vibe in the whole temple was so heartwarming — it really gave a shot of vitality to the community.”
B’rith Shalom has two Torahs of its own, however, one is so old it’s no longer legible and the other needs repairs.
When Rabbi Schanerman learned from one of her congregants, who is also a member of Or Tzion, that the Scottsdale synagogue might be willing to part with one of its Torahs, she contacted Young to ask about purchasing one.
Young brought the request to a board meeting, where it was decided unanimously that rather than burden a small congregation with the significant expense of buying a Torah, the synagogue would lend them one at no cost. They only asked that B’rith Shalom acquire a rider on its insurance policy to protect the Torah. The loan is for five years, and can be renewed after that.
“We have the Torah and it should be our honor to share the scroll with another community that can share in Torah learning,” Young said.
This is also not the first time Or Tzion has helped Schanerman out with a Torah. About a decade ago, the Scottsdale synagogue’s spiritual leader, the late Rabbi Micah Caplan, helped her procure a Torah when she started Congregation NefeshSoul in Chandler.
“It was serendipity that I’m at another congregation and once again they’re helping us with such generosity,” Schanerman said.
Schanerman is planning to read aloud from the borrowed Torah for the first time on Rosh Hashanah morning.
B’rith Shalom’s membership is mostly an older crowd but there was a bar mitzvah on the Torah’s first Shabbat in Prescott. Schanerman initially thought she might use the new Torah for the celebration but decided against it.
“The bar mitzvah boy has practiced with a different Torah and I didn’t want to stress him out,” she said.
In the past, Or Tzion has lent other Torahs to Jewish institutions such as the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix and Pardes Jewish Day School. When Pardes returned the Torah it had borrowed, Young was grateful because it’s about 200 years old, and the board would rather preserve and display it than risk injury to it through too much use.
Or Tzion has nine Sefer Torahs. The surfeit is mostly due to the 2014 merger of congregations Or Chadash and Har Zion to create Or Tzion.
For the last two years, the synagogue has been in the process of restoring all of its Torahs, for which about 15 member families volunteered to raise the necessary funds. The sofer lives in Florida, and Young escorted one of the Torahs by plane. Like Brian Schanerman, he was a bit nervous that day, too.
“I packed it in a ski bag with lots of bubble wrap,” he said.
American Airlines treated the checked bag as an ordinary piece of luggage but when another Or Tzion member flew Southwest Airlines with a different Torah to be restored, the checked bag was marked with a tag reading “fragile ritual item.”
The Torah on loan to B’rith Shalom was written for and dedicated to Har Zion Congregation of Scottsdale around 1960. However, the exact date is unknown because it predates Rabbi Emeritus Mark Bisman and there are no records of who donated it.
What is known is that it was written with Polish-style beit yosef script; the parchment is glazed on the back, making it more durable and quite heavy; and it was fully cleaned and restored in 2022. It has been in use for the last 60 years, as it should be.
A Torah is meant to be held, read and used in a Jewish community, Green said. Now, this Torah will continue to be used and cared for by one such community, just a little further north.
“They say that Jews take care of other Jews and this is a perfect example of that,” Plotkin said. “This gift comes from a congregation I didn’t even know existed until they made the loan offer. It’s a beautiful story.” JN