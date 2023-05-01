In May, the City of Phoenix plans to start cleaning up The Zone, a large homeless encampment in central Phoenix. The closure is in response to a March decision by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to clean the area up by July after business owners sued the city, claiming adverse effects.
That decision, along with a New York Times profile spotlighting the plight of the business owners, pushed homelessness — an intractable and ever-expanding issue — back onto the public agenda. However, the question of what is to become of the people who have been living in The Zone for days, weeks or even months is one that city officials don’t yet have an answer for.
Some people who have noticed an increase in the number of homeless people in or near their neighborhoods might be sighing with relief, applying the old “out of sight, out of mind” dictum, but Barbara Lewkowitz, longtime stalwart of Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community, says simple aphorisms are not the answer.
“People need public services, showers, food, health care, an address to qualify for public benefits, etc. Maybe you’ve removed people physically, but they aren’t gone and they still have needs,” she told Jewish News.
Lewkowitz, now retired from her CEO position at Justa Center, a day resource center for homeless seniors, still has her own consulting firm and has been thinking about housing insecurity since the late 1990s, when she first took a job at YWCA of Maricopa County (now YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix), which encompassed Haven House, a transitional housing facility for women and children. She has also served on the City of Phoenix’s Strategies to Address Homelessness Task Force.
People living in The Zone and other encampments need emergency help, but there simply aren’t enough emergency beds in Greater Phoenix, she said. Even large organizations dedicated to providing services for homeless people, such as Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), are usually full.
“Maybe you go to CASS at 3 p.m. when they open but there aren’t any beds available; then you have to think about where you’re going to spend the night, so you look for an encampment,” she explained.
In addition to ordinary health care services, many people without reliable housing need mental health care, especially those who have suffered trauma that might affect their ability to hold a job or interact with people regularly.
Combine the enormous need with scant resources and it’s easy to understand why people get burned out working on the Gordian knot that is homelessness.
“It’s not always successful work,” Lewkowitz said. “It’s not like you can say, ‘Well, I solved the homeless crisis,’ because there’s not a one-stop solution to it.”
That doesn’t discourage Lewkowitz, though, and it doesn’t deter the other six members of Beth El Congregation’s Social Action Committee (SAC). The Phoenix congregation has long been active in assisting people in need, but once Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin came aboard in 2019, the SAC honed in on big issues like homelessness.
Being located in Central Phoenix, Beth El congregants have seen a big increase in people living on the street. As of January 2022, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Arizona was 13,553, an increase of nearly 25% since 2020, and has steadily risen since 2017, according to Arizona Department of Economic Security’s Homelessness in Arizona Annual Report 2022.
“The secret to helping the homeless population is first to figure out exactly what you can do and what you’re willing to do,” Lewkowitz said. In her own career, she has been involved in many types of advocacy but believes the biggest benefit she brings to Beth El is her organizational skills and many connections with organizations like CASS, Arizona Friends of the Homeless, Human Services Campus and others. She said each member of the SAC brings a host of similar connections.
“The thing that’s brought us strength is our partnerships,” Lewkowitz said.
Stein Kokin agreed, adding that SAC’s small size makes it a more effective force to organize events and “activate the congregation — everybody can take a job and they’re flexible in decision making.” The group is behind such congregation endeavors as partnering with Arizona Kosher Pantry to feed homeless people; providing food to Vista Colina, a CASS family shelter; delivering truckloads of clothing directly to Native American Connections; collecting and distributing thousands of bottles of water; and more.
SAC members also meet regularly with the City of Phoenix and agency officials, including Councilwoman Betty Guardado, her research and policy director, Michael Angulo, Councilwoman Laura Pastor and Lisa Glow, CASS CEO, to discuss ways to be better neighbors and find solutions to homelessness throughout the city.
CASS is currently working to convert an old hotel to a new homeless shelter, and Glow has a need for donated items and volunteers, which Beth El can provide. The politicians ask congregants to attend city council meetings and offer their opinions on funding issues.
“The first level of tzedakah is giving someone what they need,” Stein Kokin said. “That’s the simplest stuff and I think that’s where many of us are. We collect items, give money and we’re done. Then we’ll do it again. But the next step is to start changing the system, which is the highest level of tzedakah, to help someone take care of themselves, which means becoming active in local politics, doing advocacy work and educating myself and my community on an issue.”
“Utilizing our ability to make connections and to talk to people is how we can reach the next level as Jews making an impact on this crisis in Arizona so we can have long-lasting change rather than just one day in which we make sure people are fed,” Lewkowitz said.
Stein Kokin, who has been in Phoenix only a few years, said she is still teaching herself the political system. Lewkowitz, on the other hand, started her career working at the Arizona legislature and was one of a handful of people who developed the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, Arizona’s Medicaid system, which is where her first big insight on homelessness came from: Housing is also health care.
“We’ve benefited from Barbara’s work on the ground,” Stein Kokin said, making the attention-averse Lewkowitz blush. She loves organizing and implementing ideas, and she takes an active role in much of the social justice work the Jewish community does, both inside and outside of Beth El — she just doesn’t like talking about herself.
“Other people like to get awards and recognition but I just like to do my thing and get stuff done,” Lewkowitz said.
Not only does she do what she can to make Phoenix a better and more just city, she likes that she was able to involve her sons in the work just as her parents did for her, and is grateful for the support of her husband, Geoffrey Gonsher. Seeing her grandparents’ dedication in establishing a Jewish community in Arizona also helped form the person she is now, which is not exactly what she imagined while studying biology in college.
“Initially, I thought I might go to medical school, but now I’m really glad with the career I had and the opportunities to help people,” she said. JN