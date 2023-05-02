Bankruptcy is a legal process through which people who can no longer pay their debts to creditors can get a fresh start by either liquidating assets to pay down the debt or creating a repayment plan.
Jewish News reached out to the following local bankruptcy attorneys with questions about the process: Adam Nach of Lane & Nach P.C.; Diane L. Drain of the Law Office of D.L. Drain, P.A.; Carolyn Tatkin of Radix Law; and Alan Meda of Burch & Cracchiolo, P.A.
What is the difference between bankruptcy options?
There are several types of bankruptcies, usually referred to by their chapter in the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Nach briefly defined the types of bankruptcy options:
• Chapter 7: A liquidation of all non-exempt assets. Generally, any person or entity can file.
• Chapter 9: A reorganization for municipalities and only municipalities can file.
• Chapter 11: A reorganization for individuals or companies. Generally, any person or enti-ty can file.
• Chapter 11 Sub V: A reorganization for individuals or companies that qualify as a small business. Generally, only a person or entity with a small business and less than $7,500,000 in debt can file.
• Chapter 12: A reorganization for farmers. Generally, only a person or entity with debt less than about $11,000,000 can file.
• Chapter 13: A reorganization for individuals. Generally, only individuals with debt less than $2,750,000.
• Chapter 15: A reorganization for foreign companies outside the United States that qualify under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
“Choosing which chapter suits a particular individual or business is sometimes a complicated decision and must be carefully weighed,” said Tatkin. “There is usually a relatively clear choice.”
Chapter 7 bankruptcy is the most common type of bankruptcy and is sometimes referred to as “liquidation bankruptcy.” It is also the most basic and usually quickest way to discharge debts. Sometimes a reorganization type of bankruptcy under Chapter 13 or Chapter 11 makes more sense and puts less non-exempt property at risk.
What are the main causes for bankruptcy?
Nach said the leading causes for individuals to file bankruptcy are medical debt, job loss, divorce or tax claims.
Drain said there is another fairly new item to add to the list of reasons for bankruptcy — fraud.
“Scams have been around for thousands of years, but the sophistication of scams grows with the use of technology,” she said. “Even though the debt was a scam, the consequences, such as large withdrawals on credit cards, will not be forgiven. The innocent individual still owes the debt and must find a way to pay it.”
Bankruptcy should remain something people should want to avoid but it is not always some-thing they should avoid, said Tatkin.
“When things start to take a turn for the worse, most people wait longer than they should to consider bankruptcy options,” she said. She also noted money saved in qualified retirement plans, like 401K accounts and IRAs, is protected in bankruptcy. Most people can keep their homes and their equity. Some (but not all) inheritances are also protected. But some people will go through their entire nest egg or sell their homes to avoid the perceived shame or stigma of bankruptcy, leaving them financially vulnerable and emotionally spent.
“It is intended to help honest, but unfortunate, people who need a fresh start,” she said. “Considering bankruptcy is often the most responsible thing a person can do.”
Bankruptcy also gives rise to an automatic stay that precludes creditors from pursuing litigation or enforcing judgments and liens upon assets. Until a bankruptcy court orders differently, no mortgage company, bill collector, or creditor may interfere with the debtor or any of the debtor’s assets. “There is the peace of mind knowing that creditors will no longer be calling you in the middle of the night,” said Meda.
What are the alternatives to bankruptcy?
Sometimes debt settlement is the best alternative to bankruptcy for individuals who have too much to lose or who are ineligible to file a bankruptcy case (sometimes caused by a prior bankruptcy filing).
“Many creditors will accept considerably less than the full amount that is owed on a debt,” said Tatkin. These negotiations are unique based on each specific creditor and each circumstance. She added that tax consequences are important to examine, as forgiven debt is considered ordinary income and must be reported to the IRS.
For decades “debt relief or management companies” have offered to help people settle their debts. “The majority of these debt management companies are scams,” warned Drain.
She said that many charge very high fees (which are required upfront or paid monthly), pay a few creditors and usually don’t pay what they agreed to but instead close and start a new management company under a different name.
Bankruptcy is always a last resort. Individuals and businesses should evaluate whether payment plans can be negotiated with a particular creditor before considering bankruptcy as an option, added Meda.
What are some of the long-term ramifications after claiming bankruptcy?
Bankruptcy remains on a credit report for 7-10 years, affecting the individual’s ability to open credit card accounts and get approved for loans with favorable rates.
“Most people are concerned about their credit, and there can be a stigma for many years, but eventually, credit can be repaired,” said Meda.
Bankruptcy may impact the individual’s ability to gain access to loans in the future and may im-pact their credit rating, added Nach.
“By the time most people consider bankruptcy, their financial obligations are already in default and their credit has already been negatively affected,” said Tatkin. “Once the overwhelming debt is discharged in bankruptcy, people are generally relieved to see that their credit scores can recover quickly.”
How has the pandemic impacted bankruptcy filings in your practice?
Initially, it was expected that the pandemic would cause an increase in bankruptcies. However, the attorneys all noted that this was not the case.
Drain said that before the pandemic, the number of clients she saw followed a seasonal path. The pandemic changed that norm. “People were able to get money from the government for various reasons,” she said. “Mortgage, credit cards and student loans went into forbearance and people started questioning their choices about employment, housing, relationships, etc. Therefore, the bankruptcy filings became completely unpredictable.”
Tatkin added that creditors were willing to work with people like never before. “The tidal wave of filings many expected has not come to pass,” she said. But she noted that consumer bankruptcy filings have recently begun to increase due to higher interest rates and the cessation of COVID-era programs.
Nach echoed that sentiment, “Company bankruptcies have increased recently due to the slow-down in the economy and increase in interest rates. It is also expected that individual cases will rise.”
Meda noted that Chapter 11 Subchapter V was created at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to make it easier for small businesses to reorganize in bankruptcy. “As we work our way away from the pandemic, many businesses have utilized Chapter 11 Subchapter V as an effective and efficient tool to restructure debts under the protection of the Bankruptcy Code,” he said.
“I am just glad that our forefathers were insightful enough to include bankruptcy in our Constitution,” said Drain. “Everyone should have an opportunity for a fresh start when bad things happen.” JN
Disclaimer: This article should not be considered or construed as legal advice on any fact or circumstance.