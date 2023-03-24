Legislation to provide funding for security assistance to small nonprofit organizations, including synagogues and Jewish organizations, at high risk of terrorist attacks and hate crimes due to their mission or beliefs, passed its first big hurdle on Tuesday.
Senate Bill (SB) 1713 passed Arizona’s Senate by a vote of 20-9, representing a supermajority of legislators and bipartisan support, making it a standout in a legislative session otherwise noted for strict party-line voting.
The bill designates that funds will go towards deterrence and target-hardening applications such as installing security cameras, gates and fences that make a facility harder to penetrate, security guards and preparing for active shooter scenarios.
“This could be a game changer for small and medium-sized religious communities,” said Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman, president of the Greater Phoenix Board of Rabbis and spiritual leader of Congregation Kehillah in Cave Creek.
Sharfman is also part of the leadership teams of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix (JCRC) and Arizona Faith Network (AFN), organizations that have been working on this legislation since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her testimony in front of the Senate on behalf of SB 1713, Sharfman told senators that the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens and their rights, and “one of our most cherished rights is to practice our religion.”
Earlier this month, an FBI report found that anti-Jewish incidents increased nearly 20% in 2021 relative to 2020, a total of more than 10,800 total hate crimes — the highest number in decades. As in previous years, anti-Jewish incidents comprised the majority of the 1,590 hate crimes based on religion.
Sharfman is well aware of the rise of anti-Jewish sentiment and actions and called the cost of providing basic security for synagogues “staggering.”
Even so, most synagogues feel “it’s absolutely necessary to have security guards anytime there are programs, services and religious school activities,” she said.
Though the cost of that security is high, “it would be short-sighted of leadership not to take basic precautions,” she said.
Sharfman’s Congregation Kehillah applied for security funding through the federal nonprofit security grant program administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). But she cautioned that route is not feasible for smaller congregations and other organizations given the upfront costs involved.
DHS reimburses costs for security enhancements and other security-related activities only after they have been made and the grant application approved. Without a guarantee to recoup the costs, many communities, Jewish or otherwise, can’t afford to take the risk.
SB 1713 takes a chapter out of Minnesota’s playbook, rolling over to the state those federal applications that have already been made by communities and turned down. In addition, there will be a secondary state application process that won’t require capital upfront and will be more streamlined and accessible.
Sharfman, Paul Rockower, JCRC’s executive director, and Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood, AFN’s executive director, saw the lack of accessibility to the federal program and started working on a state alternative. To help explore the feasibility of a state-based nonprofit program bringing vulnerable faith communities together, Rockower applied to the Jewish Federations of North America’s Shine a Light program for a grant of his own.
“My father always told me, ‘If you want to make things 100% better, you have to make 100 things 1% better.’ At JCRC, we believe in creating meaningful steps for change on the ground and this campaign seemed like a positive and practical way to strengthen all vulnerable communities in Arizona,” Rockower said.
“We’ve seen firsthand many of our communities threatened, their property damaged and lacking the funds to deal with it, especially smaller congregations that don’t have the security infrastructure to defend themselves,” Sexton-Wood said.
Anjleen Gumer, a member of the local Sikh community, supports the bill and the security it will afford her community.
“Security is needed to help keep our gurdwaras (Sikh house of worship)safe, as well as the houses of worship for other minority faiths who have been the targets of hate crimes in Arizona,” she said, pointing out the hate-motivated murder of fellow Sikh, Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa in 2001.
Testifying in front of the Senate, Sexton-Wood spoke of locking the front door of churches before stepping into the pulpit and still keeping one eye on it.
“The ability to express ourselves in a safe environment is a religious freedom issue,” she told Jewish News. “It’s a basic thing to gather together to pray and not be afraid.”
With the grant money, the trio engaged the help of Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs to develop and lobby for the legislation. AFN, as the statewide interfaith network working with diverse religious communities, took the lead as the primary client.
In December, before the start of the current legislative session, Stuart Goodman and his team met with the incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs’ administration and legislators to talk about the issue and test the viability of their approach.
“The work we did in December showed there was genuine support for the approach,” Goodman told Jewish News.
According to Goodman, Republican Sen. David Gowan was the right person to introduce the bill, both because he sits on the committee for public safety and for “his commitment to faith and his own general philosophy for improved security.”
The bill has gone to the House, where it was assigned to a committee and had its first reading on Thursday. While its future is “impossible to predict,” Goodman is focused on seeing the bill become part of the larger budget package.
“Big picture is that the vote in the Senate is a good indication of legislative support for the issue,” he said. It also has his personal support.
“The culture of this firm is that we still believe doing the right thing matters. The firm has been around 23 years, and we don’t take on clients we don’t believe in,” he said.
“For our network, the process has been a calling to create resources for our communities to worship in safety,” Sexton-Wood said.
Sharfman acknowledged that the road ahead is tough but she’s ready to redouble efforts to get it passed, and should they prevail, “it will be a historic change.”
In her Senate testimony, she spoke of a climate in which congregants feel the need to look over their shoulders for possible dangers. Her colleagues have told her the responsibility of ensuring their congregants’ safety sometimes keeps them up at night. When security enhancements are in place, clergy, synagogue leadership and congregants are better able to focus attention and energies where they belong.
However, a bright spot in the process has been witnessing how JCRC has become a source of support to the Jewish community and other religious communities, too.
“It’s an amazing thing to see the benefit that has come when leaders and clergy of groups without a historically great relationship to the Jewish community seek our counsel. The bridge building that comes from the idea of ‘in your time of need, we’ll help you, and we hope you’ll be there for us, too.’ However, we do it because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. JN