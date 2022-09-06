Courtney Beller, a Jewish board member of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), wants the animal-welfare organization to connect more with the Jewish community.
She suggested that b’nai mitzvah students practice their Torah portion with an animal awaiting adoption at their shelters.
It may sound far-fetched, but it makes sense for young teens contemplating a community service project for their b’nai mitzvah, Beller said of the Reading Fur Fun program. “The environment can be loud and it’s very scary for some of these animals. Reading anything to them helps give the pets individualized attention.”
It also provides an opportunity for the student to practice their skills in a judgment-free environment.
“They don’t know what you’re saying,” Beller said. “So it doesn’t matter if you’re reading a children’s book or if you’re reading Deuteronomy 16.”
The animal-welfare organization takes care of the most vulnerable animals, those that are sick, injured or abused, said Lauren Martich, vice president in charge of development for the 65-year-old Phoenix organization.
They have a rescue and cruelty investigation team with emergency animal medical technicians on the road 365 days a year. AHS also provides more affordable veterinary services for pet owners faced with the expenses of life-saving care.
“We rescue animals, treat them medically and heal their wounds and their little hearts and find them a new home,” Martich said.
The AHS takes in about 15,000 dogs, cats and other animals each year. More than 75% receive care in a trauma center. The organization offers shelter and veterinary care at its Sunnyslope campus and the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.
The nonprofit is building a new campus in the Papago Park area with a maternity ward and a trauma hospital. It will open in 2023, Martich said.
Their goal is to make Maricopa County “one of the best places in the nation to be a pet,” said Beller, who shares her home with a pitbull-boxer mix.
AHS made a Jewish connection last March with a litter of puppies that needed socializing and cuddling. They brought the animals to a Purim party hosted by Gesher Disability Resources in Scottsdale that supports individuals with special needs and their families. Beller reached out because she volunteers for Gesher.
“It was an honor to be a part of such a wonderful time to connect with different people in the community,” Martich said. “I think we have an open dialogue to say, ‘How can we continue to partner with Gesher?’”
“We thought it would be really fun,” said Amy Hummell, executive director of Gesher Disability Resources. “Purim is a fun time to celebrate and with my love of alliteration, it was the Purim Puppy Party in the Park.”
“There are so many different ways kids can be empowered to feel like they can really make a difference,” said Beller, who joined the AHS board five years ago. Organizers want to see more connections between the AHS and Jewish teens in orgnizations like BBYO and USY (United Synagogue Youth).
The AHS also came up with several other ways young people can help the shelter for their b’nai mitzvah community service project.
For instance, they can start a shelter wish-list drive, asking classmates, friends and family to donate toys, treats and more.
Or, they can foster a dog or cat in their home through the Foster Heroes program. From kittens who need to gain weight before their spay/neuter surgery to dogs healing from a broken leg, fostering frees up space in the shelter to save another pet that needs help.
A b’nai mitzvah student can choose to ask for donations to the AHS in lieu of gifts or ask family members to adopt a pet virtually and sponsor their adoption fee.
“The society’s board is always looking for creative ways to reach new or different communities,” said Beller, 37, a litigation attorney for online used-car retailer Carvana. “The way you make allies is by serving as an ally for other communities.”
Martich said the goal toward getting more Jewish involvement in the AHS began with Beller. “Not only is she an animal lover and advocate, she’s also very active in the Jewish community.”
Beller said her Judaism informs her volunteer work for animals. “Kindness to animals is a really intrinsic Jewish value. So I thought there were a lot of things that made sense about partnerships between the organizations.” JN
For more information, visit azhumane.org.
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.