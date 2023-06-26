Daniel Gottlieb, a graduate student in Arizona State University’s genetic counseling program, hopes that Ashkenazi Jews in Greater Phoenix will take the time to fill out his carefully crafted needs-assessment survey. He hopes to ascertain the level of knowledge people already have about genetics and whether they plan to act on that information.
“I want to bring awareness to our community so they know what’s going on, and hopefully, will be able to make medical choices that are right for them,” he told Jewish News.
Gottlieb’s interest in the field of genetics was first sparked in middle school biology but was cemented in high school when his mom found out she had a mutation in her breast cancer gene 2 (BRCA2). Everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, tumor suppressors that help fight cancer. But a mutation in one of these genes prevents them from working normally. According to the Center for Disease Control, one in 40 Ashkenazi Jewish women, like Gottlieb’s mom, has a BRCA gene mutation.
Gottlieb said his mother spent about a year after the discovery mulling over what to do. He posited that a general stigma that not having breasts makes someone less of a woman might have made her hesitant to remove them. But with the help of a support group, she eventually opted to have a preventative double mastectomy before any cancer developed.
She had the surgery in 2014, the year after actress Angelina Jolie explained in a New York Times op-ed that she chose a double mastectomy after discovering her BRCA1 gene was “faulty.” Jolie’s decision shocked many at the time but it resulted in more people testing for genetic mutations, according to an article published three years later in the British Medical Journal. On the other hand, it did not move the needle much on the public’s understanding of the relationship of genetics to breast and ovarian cancer risk, according to an article published in another medical journal, Genetics in Medicine.
Gottlieb intends to spend his career educating people about the importance of genetic testing, how to access it and what to do with the results. This survey, his master’s project, is a part of that. By asking people about their gender, education levels and religious affiliation, as well as specific questions about their familiarity with different aspects of genetics and testing, he hopes to be able to spot trends that will help him develop specific education tools for diverse populations.
Anyone over the age of 18, who lives in Greater Phoenix at least six months of the year and has at least one Ashkenazi Jewish parent can take the survey until the end of September. As of June 26, at least 100 people have already completed it. But since he is looking at overall trends, “the more responses I get, the more accurate the trends are going to look,” Gottlieb said.
He wants to reassure anyone hesitant to fill out the survey that there are no wrong answers: “Any response is a good response,” he said.
Gottlieb dedicated much of his undergraduate career at the University of Connecticut to studying cancer. After graduation, he got a job in a lab “working on cancer samples and looking for mutations in cancer to help with prognosis, diagnosis and treatment plans,” he said.
His work there, coupled with his family history, drew him to the field of genetic counseling, where he will help individuals and families affected by, or at risk of, genetic disorders understand the medical and psychological implications.
“I want to be the person my family never had,” he said. His mother went to her OB-GYN instead of a genetics professional and many doctors don’t have the training to interpret genetic testing results, he said.
“I want to be a person to help explain the process, what tests to order based on family history, what the next steps are, what kind of doctors should be seen. As a genetic counselor, I will be trained to deal with the emotional side of things.”
He recently discovered that he also has a BRCA2 mutation. That puts him at an increased risk of melanoma, prostate, pancreatic and breast cancer, giving him even more of “a personal stake” in the work.
What he doesn’t want is for people to think just because they are Ashkenazi, they will have a genetic issue. After all, every human population has a chance of some genetic disorder.
He wants people to be informed about their whole health outlook and knowing risks can help people get the right testing and go from there. The BRCA mutations might have received the most attention thanks to the celebrity of Jolie, but there are other genetic issues for Ashkenazi Jews to consider.
For example, Tay–Sachs disease is a genetic disorder that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, affecting approximately 1 in 3,600 Ashkenazi Jews at birth. Knowing if one or both prospective parents are carriers can help them make decisions.
“There are medical options to prevent heartbreak and hardship and that’s why this knowledge is so important. Bringing awareness is important because of the preventative aspect in medicine,” Gottlieb said.
Katherine Hunt Brendish, Gottlieb’s program director and project investigator at ASU, connected him with the Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics, which raises awareness in the Jewish community around genetics and provides resources and referrals to genetic counseling. Minkoff has been promoting Gottlieb’s survey given the alignment of their interests.
Wendy Carriere, the Minkoff Center’s executive director, sits on ASU’s genetic counseling program’s advisory board. Graduate students will receive credit through the Minkoff Center by shadowing certified genetic counselors during counseling sessions, analyzing the center’s screening records from the last 18 years and assisting in the response to community questions.
“Daniel is going a step further with his project and survey. We are hoping that his interest in the Phoenix Jewish Community will help the Center reach more individuals and families that may desire genetic counseling or testing,” Carriere told Jewish News.
Gottlieb is excited to graduate into a world that has made huge advances in the field of genetics in the past 50 years, and especially after the Human Genome Project was able to generate the first sequence of the human genome in 2003.
“The strides that have been made in genetics will lead to better health outcomes for more people,” he said. JN
To complete the survey, click here.