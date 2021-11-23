As Chanukah approaches, Arizona State University’s Jewish organizations are all planning events to celebrate the holiday.
Olami (previously known as Jewish Arizonans on Campus), Chabad at ASU and Hillel at ASU are hosting their annual events, while the Jewish Cultural Coalition (JCC), a representative board of all the Jewish organizations on campus, is a newcomer to the festivities.
Olami at ASU is hosting a combined Chanukah and graduation celebration on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., for students and their families.
“We are super excited for our Chanukah party,” said Risa Brumer, the director of Olami at ASU and the University of Arizona in Tucson. “We will be having dinner, donuts, latkes, a game of dreidel and a white elephant gift exchange. It will be a warm and cozy evening.”
Each senior graduating in December will “have a chance to speak and share the wisdom they’ve gained in their three-and-a-half years of campus,” she said.
Olami’s student president, Sammy Byrd, is one of those graduating seniors.
“In previous years I wasn’t able to be on campus for Chanukah due to COVID and celebrating with my family,” she said, adding, “I’m looking forward to being on campus for the holiday this year.”
Students can register for the Olami event here.
Hillel at ASU is having its annual “Latkepalooza” on Dec. 3 at 5:45 p.m.
The Latkepalooza is in place of Hillel’s normal Shabbat celebration. All students are welcome to attend, and there will be “latkes, sufganiyot and a breakfast-for-dinner spread,” according to the event registration page.
Prior registration and being fully vaccinated are required.
JCC is also hosting a campus-wide, public candle lighting in the evening on Dec. 5, at Hayden Lawn.
With the candle lighting, JCC plans “to provide a safe, and supportive space for students of all backgrounds to learn what the miracle of Chanukah is all about,” said Gabby Glubochansky, a senior representative of the Coalition.
No prior registration is required.
Chabad at ASU will be hosting its “Chanukah Extravaganza” on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got an exciting party in store,” Chabad posted about the event on Instagram.
There will be “donut decorating, white elephant, dreidel, latkes, and dinner,” the post read.
Sign up for the event by texting “Chanukah” to 480-470-3774 or by clicking this link.
Chabad has also created a list of all the places on campus that students can light their menorahs.
Chanukah celebrates the miracle of a small group of Jewish warriors winning a war against the Greeks in the Second Century B.C.E. Then, despite only having enough oil for one day, it miraculously lasted eight.
Rabbi Yehuda Weiss is the program director at Olami Arizona, and he believes that everyone should celebrate Chanukah.
“The reason Chanukah is so important is because it was the first time in our history when we were given a choice, not between life and death, but between life with Judaism and life without Judaism,” he said. “Chanukah recalls our fight for our identity as Jews.” Thereafter, “the Jewish people were repeatedly asked to choose between their faith, and their lives.” He said that the Jewish community “draws strength from our collective memory of that first battle for our faith.”
Weiss believes that Chanukah is no less important to celebrate now than it was in the first years after the miracle.
“In our times, when we are not being asked to give up our religion, but are nevertheless giving it away through assimilation, we need to remember what we fought for, and why,” Weiss said. JN
Madeleine Steppel is a sophomore studying journalism and religious studies at Arizona State University.