Morton (Mort) A. Klein, president of Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), wants the world “to be crystal clear” that, as a matter of faith, Jerusalem belongs only to Jews.
“The world is demanding that Israel give away part of Jerusalem because it’s holy to Muslims — but that’s a falsehood. It’s important to make it clear that this claim is not true,” Klein told Jewish News.
“Muslims have no right to claim any part of it. I chastise Israeli and Jewish leaders for not making that crystal clear,” he said.
Before Klein entered politics, he was an economist for the federal government under presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, and a mathematical statistician at UCLA School of Public Health and the Linus Pauling Institute of Science and Medicine in Palo Alto, California.
Klein got involved in Zionist advocacy in the late 1980s at the behest of his wife, who complained that he was doing nothing for Israel. He began reading and teaching himself what he could and called for changes to textbooks and travel guides, some of which he rewrote.
He became ZOA’s national president in 1993 and since becoming a public figure, Klein has courted controversy, first by fighting against the Oslo Accords, which restarted a peace process and created the Palestinian National Authority.
“I was attacked bitterly for being a warmonger,” he said.
Since then he has been criticized for promoting religious profiling of Muslims; initially defending Donald Trump’s birther conspiracy theory about President Barack Obama, who he called “a Jew-hating antisemite;” and using the phrase “filthy Arabs” on Twitter, something he continues to stand by.
“Politics is not pleasant — because people call you names — and I do miss math and working with scientists. There I only got praise and now half the people attack me. However, I care deeply about Israel and the Jewish people, so I keep doing it,” Klein said.
Klein was the final speaker for the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix’s (BJE) Passages series this year. One goal of the series is to present a wide variety of speakers with different viewpoints who do not necessarily represent the organization, according to Myra Shindler, BJE’s executive director.
“The purpose of the BJE is to educate and Mort Klein is a well-known expert on Israel and the Middle East, especially on Jerusalem. If we only stick to our own ideas, not wanting to hear from the right or the left, we’re doing ourselves a disservice,” she told Jewish News.
Klein spoke at Chabad of the East Valley in Chandler about the faith-filled politics around Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city, on March 19.
The majority of his talk, “Jerusalem: Whose City Is It?” was spent dismantling the argument put forth by some Palestinian and Arab leaders, and scholars, that Jerusalem is an important city for Islam and even the extremist view that the city has no connection to Judaism. He also discounted the United Nations’ and Vatican’s goal that Jerusalem should be held under international jurisdiction as it was in 1947.
During the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, West Jerusalem was captured and later annexed by Israel, while East Jerusalem, including the Old City, was captured and later annexed by Jordan. Klein described Jordan’s management as disastrous for the city and claimed that with no steady water, electricity or plumbing “it became a slum.”
Klein reminded the audience that before 1967, Jews were barred from their religious sites in East Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, and that nearly all of the synagogues were destroyed.
During those 19-years, Arab leaders did not visit Jerusalem, which showed its religious insignificance to Muslims, according to Klein.
He also cited two Arab writers on the subject.
“We must recognize and realize Jerusalem is a religious symbol to Jews, and is holy and sacred to Jews, just as Mecca and Medina are sacred and holy to Muslims,” said Abd Al-Hamid Al-Hakim, former director of the Jeddah-based Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies and Saudi Arabian writer.
“There is no connection between Jerusalem and Islam: Al Aqsa is not ours,” said Youssef Ziedan, Egyptian writer and scholar specializing in Arabic and Islamic studies, referring to Al Aqsa Mosque at the southern end of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.
Klein’s main evidence that Jerusalem does not have religious significance for Muslims is that specific mention of the city is absent from the Quran, Islam’s holiest text. On the other hand, Judaism’s sacred texts cite it more than 700 times.
“Jerusalem is a magnet to Jewish people,” Klein said, listing the various ways Jews memorialize and mourn the destruction of the temple and honor and yearn for Jerusalem in their prayers, holy days and ceremonies.
“When we pray, we face Jerusalem but Muslims face Mecca,” he said.
Klein once worked with Linus Pauling, who won both the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the Nobel Peace Prize. He said Pauling always told him that he is required to believe the data, arguing that is what he is doing in making the case that Jerusalem belongs solely to Jews. “Our conscious endeavor must be to fulfill the words of Isaiah,” said Klein.
“On your walls, O Jerusalem, I have set watchmen; all the day and all the night they shall never be silent. You who put the Lord in remembrance, take no rest, and give him no rest until he establishes Jerusalem and makes it a praise in the earth.” (Isaiah 62:6-7)
Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War and subsequently annexed it into Jerusalem. The 1980 Jerusalem Law, one of Israel’s Basic Laws, refers to Jerusalem as the country’s undivided capital, and that’s as it should be, Klein said.
“The city is holy to Jews and that is why we Jews will not give it up — ever. It was given to us by God. We will never let Judaism’s holiest city be a new Berlin with a new Berlin wall,” he said.
Christians, who also live in and hold religious claims to the city, were mentioned only peripherally.
BJE always sends out a recording of live events to ticket holders, but Klein’s recording was damaged and he graciously agreed to re-record the talk, which was sent out the first week of April.
At the end of that recording, Klein answered one question that had been asked during the live Q&A about the demonstrations against Israel’s proposed judicial reform. The controversial proposal was made in early January to limit the power of the Supreme Court and the government’s legal councilors, and grant the governing coalition a majority on the committee that appoints judges.
Huge protests against the reform were still taking place when Klein came to Chandler, but by the time he sent his new recording, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to delay the legislation for a month and Klein was optimistic that a deal could be brokered.
Klein is in favor of judicial reform, saying that it would further democracy given that elected officials should be able to appoint judges rather than the Judicial Selection Committee. Klein accused the judiciary as it stands now of being “too left-wing” and said it brought this on itself because “it’s been calling Israeli laws unreasonable.” JN
