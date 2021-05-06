Even though Arizona is the 14th largest state by population, it’s one of Sonovia’s top states for sales of its face masks.
The publicly-traded Israeli company created a fabric mask coated in oxide nanoparticles, which destroy bacteria (including those that cause acne), fungi and viruses. The state of Arizona ranks seventh in mask sales to the United States.
The technology has implications for commercial use and is being applied to seat covers for public transportation, bed sheets for the hospitality industry and fashion wear, the company said.
“I have no doubt that our technology will be able to neutralize any virus or bacteria that comes in contact with it,” Aaron Garzon, Sonovia’s vice president of research and development, said in a statement.
Sonovia is based in Ramat-Gan and develops anti-pathogen and anti-bacterial products as well as textiles. Lab tests have shown that the face masks can neutralize more than 99% of the COVID-19 and H1N1 coronaviruses, according to the Israeli startup’s website. The mask is also reusable and can be washed 100 times without losing its effectiveness. JN
