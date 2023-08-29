Adam Metzendorf stepped away from a top job in professional basketball, his “dream job,” to run for the United States Congress in 2022 because he believed that was how he could make the greatest difference.
Now, he’s taking a different tack but all in service of the same political goal: combating hate in all forms — misogyny, homophobia, racism, and especially, antisemitism.
On Aug. 17, Metzendorf was one of 12 people appointed to the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s (JDCA) New Leadership Council (NLC). He was the only person selected from Arizona.
“Metzendorf exemplifies the ideal candidate for the New Leadership Council,” said Debra Stein, JDCA board member and Arizona chapter lead.
“He understands the mission, shares the vision and he’s an expert in strategy. I couldn’t be more pleased that he has joined the council,” she said.
One of the things about Metzendorf that impressed Stein and other JDCA officials most was that after losing to Jevin Hodge in the 2022 Democratic primary for Arizona’s 1st Legislative District (LD-1), “in a mensch move, Adam unhesitatingly endorsed Jevin and did everything he could to get him elected,” Stein said.
Metzendorf feels more strongly about issues such as strengthening democracy, restoring abortion rights and ensuring that people have the right to be themselves, than having his name on the ballot.
“My name doesn’t matter as much as the change that needs to happen,” he said.
Yet, he still enjoys “the action part” of politics. He loves making phone calls, knocking on doors and talking to voters. One aspect of his NLC role will involve registering and mobilizing voters as well as educating them on the candidates and ballot measures.
Hundreds of people reached out to him after the campaign to let him know his efforts in 2022 gave them hope, as well as a voice to some who felt they had not had one before.
“Talking to that one person after 100 doors and having them say ‘thank you’ for clarifying something they didn’t understand, that makes the 99 other doors worthwhile,” he said.
“Adam being named to the council shows JDCA’s commitment to a wide geographic representation and the organization’s support to mobilize Jewish voters in Arizona,” Stein said.
After the 2022 election, Metzendorf returned to his career in professional basketball and is the Phoenix Mercury’s director of business operations. Though he brings a lot of his professional skills — delegating, multitasking and time management — to the world of politics, he is clear that he speaks only for himself and not for his organization.
During basketball season, he will be very busy but “finding the time to do the political work is a necessity,” he said. “I just can’t sit on the sidelines; it’s a lot of work but I love it.”
Metzendorf moved to Arizona in 2018 and claims Greater Phoenix as his “forever home,” which is why he is fighting so hard to elect politicians who share his political ideals. Some of those ideals are born of his Jewish upbringing and tikkun olam, he said. He belongs to Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, is a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix and is part of NowGen’s Leadership and Advancement Series program.
He cares deeply about the issue of antisemitism in politics and in the larger culture. He wrote about it for the Arizona Mirror during the 2022 campaign season.
“I see people repeating antisemitic tropes and inciting crowds. These crowds don’t explicitly say the word Jew — instead they say ‘Soros,’ ‘Bloomberg’ or ‘Globalist Agenda’, as if these words aren’t equally documented as being guises for antisemitism,” he wrote.
He sometimes feels that when it comes to Jews, “nobody really has our backs.” As a young Jew in political circles he has felt like a bit of an outcast. He pointed to many instances of Republican politicians using antisemitic dog whistles but said it’s also a problem when other Democrats, with whom he’s aligned on most things, don’t speak up about antisemitism. That’s something he wants to highlight in his work for the JDCA.
“I want to prevent people from feeling othered and alone,” he said.
With the help of the NLC, he hopes to build strong relationships and make sure that Jews are both seen and heard in the work of achieving Democratic values. One of his strengths is the ability to listen and he’s eager to hear from people who have been doing this for some time.
He and the other members of the NLC “are still learning and trying to find our voice,” he said. This will be on-the-ground training in how to take an idea from advocacy to the election, and ultimately, to influencing policy in order to create long-term change.
“JDCA is such a wealth of experience and there are so many great people who want to make the world a better place. Good people who work hard attract good people who work hard,” he said.
Looking ahead to 2024, he’s not ready to make any predictions (except that he’ll be spending a lot of his time persuading voters in Legislative Districts 2 and 4) but is focused on “controlling the controllables” like registering, educating and turning out voters.
“If we let people know the issues they care about are our issues, everything else will take care of itself. I’m optimistic that if we do the work, good things will come,” he said.
He’s also not ready to write off the possibility of ever being a candidate again.
“I’m not going to say no to anything — I’m open to it in the future. But right now, I’m really happy doing this,” he said. JN