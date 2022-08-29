Morningstar, Inc., a Chicago-based financial services firm, has been notified by Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee that it has “30 days to prove they are not violating Arizona law in actively boycotting the State of Israel,” or it risks ending up on the state’s treasury department’s list of prohibited investments.
The firm has also drawn the ire of 17 state attorneys general, including Mark Brnovich in Arizona, because its subsidiary, Sustainalytics, “may be furthering the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.”
BDS is a Palestinian-led movement using boycotts, economic sanctions and divestments against Israel in the hopes of achieving a withdrawal of the occupied territories, the right of return for Palestinian refugees and full equality for Arab-Israeli citizens.
The letter sent by the attorneys general calls BDS “an anti-Semitic campaign to intimidate the Jewish people and delegitimize the State of Israel.”
In her Aug. 18 notice to Morningstar’s CEO, Kunal Kapoor, Yee called out Sustainalytics, a 30-year-old firm, for using a rating method that “uses anti-Israel and antisemitic sources to negatively impact the scores of companies doing business in Israel and Israeli-controlled territories,” thereby violating Arizona’s anti-BDS law.
Yee wrote to Kapoor, “In accordance with the passing of Arizona House Bill 2617 in 2016, the State of Arizona has set into law that a public entity or public fund may not enter a contract or directly invest moneys with a person or company that is engaged in boycotting Israel.”
Sustainalytics rates the sustainability of various companies based on their environmental, social and corporate governance performance (ESG). The ESG rating systems are supposed to protect financial investments by measuring a company’s exposure to long-term environmental, social and governance risks.
[Large financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, have recently run afoul of two dozen Republican state treasurers, according to reporting in the New York Times, for using ESG ratings. The treasurers contend that the ratings are hostile to the fossil fuel industry and are a political instrument rather than a financial one.]
Regarding Sustainalytics, both Yee and the attorneys general contend that its ESG ratings are ipso facto antisemitic because they use methods supportive of BDS’ goals to measure corporate behavior. For example, Sustainalytics uses a document that calls East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights “Occupied Territories” and puts companies operating in those areas on a watchlist as possibly supporting human rights abuses, surveillance, and the supplying of weapons to Israel.
Yee tweeted on Aug. 22 that she stands with Israel, “and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to become victim to the woke political gamesmanship of ESG ratings. ESG ratings are a political scorecard, not a financial scorecard.”
In her letter to Kapoor, Yee points to a report from the White & Case law firm, which Morningstar commissioned to investigate the issue of possible bias against Israel, as evidence that Sustainalytics’ ESG system of ratings does in fact violate the 2016 Arizona law by seeking “to limit commercial relations with entities doing business in Israel,” though she concedes that the report also says it did not find bias against Israel.
The problem, according to Yee, is that “Sustainalytics has chosen to review companies doing business in Israel under the guise of its ESG rating system” and would need to stop doing that completely or change the way it does its research and reporting.
The states’ attorneys general’s letter also highlights White & Case’s report as evidence that Morningstar had reason to suspect Sustainalytics of bad behavior concerning BDS. Their Aug. 23 letter states that the law firm’s “investigation revealed a number of alarming issues,” and criticizes the way Sustainalytics determines how companies “meet left-wing ESG goals.”
They call out Sustainalytics for rating companies using research that pulls from groups like Who Profits, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, all organizations that have been critical of Israel.
“Reliance on such inherently biased data inevitably leads to anti-Israel bias,” the letter reads.
On Aug. 25, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix tweeted out its praise of Yee and Brnovich “for their strong support for Israel and Arizona’s state laws, supported across the aisle created to combat boycott, divestment and sanctions of Israel by the corporate sector.”
Arizona’s Attorney General joined those of Kentucky, West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia in voicing concerns with the company. They asked Morningstar for a written response to the letter’s concerns by Aug. 31. JN
Shannon Levitt is a freelance writer living in Glendale.