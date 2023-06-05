Constructing a three-minute educational video about the Holocaust — one that is simultaneously organized, understandable and creative, not to mention accurate — is no easy feat. Still, the leaders of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society (AZJHS) suspected that by creating such a challenge with the First Annual Oskar Knoblauch YouTube Contest, they would find several Arizona high school students up to the task. With the release of the winning videos last week, the public can now judge for itself.
“All the students had a little different take on the project, and even those who didn’t win showed so much creativity,” said Mary Ellen Page, AZJHS Holocaust educator and one of the contest’s creators.
Red Mountain High School students Rannen Phillips and Adrianna Delci took first place in the group category for their striking interpretation of Phoenix Holocaust survivor Marion Weinzweig’s personal narrative. In their video “Duality of Faith,” a plaintive melody, simple yet ominous, plays in the background, while a ramped image shows Delci’s hands drawing a girl with long hair and a painful expression. Over the course of three minutes, it becomes clear that the girl in the drawing holds a Star of David while her wrists are bound by barbed wire superimposed with a cross.
Phillips reads her original poem based on the details of Weinzweig’s history as a Polish child hidden by her parents from the invading Nazis in a Catholic neighbor’s household and later, in a Catholic convent. When her father, who had survived the camps but lost nearly all of his family, came to liberate her, she shrank from him and for some time, refused to believe she was a Jew. Weinzweig has spoken publicly about her struggle with religious identity after her traumatic experience and what she’s called “the darkest period of my life.”
The video exemplifies one of the contest’s main goals, according to Anthony Fusco, AZJHS education coordinator. “We wanted students to tap into a collective form of consciousness by understanding the emotional connection that goes along with learning the survivor’s story,” he said.
On Wednesday, June 21, Phillips, Delci and nine other winners will be honored at an AZJHS award ceremony. There were 14 video entries overall divided into two categories, group and individual. Each category has a first, second and third-place winner, as well as honorable mentions. First-place winners receive $300; second-place and third-place winners receive $200 and $100, respectively. All winners also receive a signed copy of Oskar Knoblauch’s autobiography. Knoblauch is a local Holocaust survivor and the competition’s namesake, whose story is part of AZJHS’ original exhibit, “Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey through the Holocaust,” which wraps up in August.
The entry videos — representing students from Canyon View High School in Waddell, Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Ridgeview College Preparatory High School in San Tan Valley and Saguaro High School in Scottsdale — incorporated music, survivors’ family pictures and clips from their public appearances intertwined with students’ original poetry, narration, as well as historical text and photos. Initially, TikTok was meant to be the contest’s platform but after it came under national scrutiny and was outright banned in some states — and some of Arizona’s schools — AZJHS switched to YouTube to platform the videos.
Hannah Mack, the second-place winner in the individual category, was one of the few students who still used TikTok to make her video. In the classic conversational TikTok setup, Mack filmed herself talking about Knoblauch’s story, pointing to certain photos and snippets of text to argue for the importance of Holocaust education in combating Holocaust deniers. She also talks about the vital role of upstanders, “someone who stands up for what is right and speaks out in their community,” encouraging her audience to do just that while promising it is something she intends to do as well.
Mack’s callout of Holocaust deniers is something Dr. Lawrence Bell, AZJHS executive director, can appreciate. “Social media can be very inane, but it is also where antisemites and other hateful people go to spread their messages,” he told Jewish News, via email.
“Our goal is to fight hatred with greater understanding and love and provide quality information in a way that is new and creative, yet which still engages the primary source,” he said.
Students could also include an element of role playing or acting, which is what honorable mention winner Michael Alvarado did. He filmed himself going about his day — brushing his teeth, going to the gym, walking home — while discussing how teenagers like him, “struggling to find their true selves,” can relate somewhat to Weinzweig because of the way she has described the emotional turmoil she felt for so many years after the Holocaust.
“She often talked about her regrets and what she wished she could have done instead. That’s why allowing yourself to be stuck in one part of your life and not allowing yourself to let go is unhealthy,” Alvarado said.
The idea for the contest was first sparked a couple of years ago while Page and Robin LaCorte, the Holocaust education coordinator for Martin Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, were doing coursework for Arizona State University’s (ASU) World War II Studies program in Tempe. Last year, when LaCorte ran into a representative from the Helios Education Foundation during ASU’s Genocide Awareness Week, who said the contest would be something Helios would like to fund, she started working on a grant to pay for AZJHS’ teacher training program, the teachers’ stipend for entering students’ work and the students’ prize money.
Page and Fusco have discussed expanding the contest to middle school students or making a few tweaks for next year, but they were very pleased with how the first competition turned out.
“We’re really pleased that we’re going to have 14 YouTube videos with a positive message about being an upstander and fighting racism or any other ‘ism,’” said Page.
Ultimately, the contest is one more way AZJHS is working to make compelling programming about the Holocaust for young people.
“This is the kind of thing that attracts kids — it’s talking to them through their language and it’s effective,” Page said. JN
