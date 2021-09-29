Hours before it was set to take effect, a federal judge temporarily blocked Arizona’s new anti-abortion law.
Judge Douglas Rayes ruled Tuesday night against a provision of the statute that would have allowed the state to bring felony charges against doctors who perform abortions solely based on a genetic abnormality. However, he denied the plaintiffs’ request to block another part of the law that classifies fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs as people starting at the point of conception.
The National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, doctors Paul A. Isaacson and Eric M. Reuss, the Arizona Medical Association and the Arizona National Organization for Women filed the lawsuit in mid-August.
Civia Tamarkin, president of NCJW AZ, said the organization is “relieved” the state has prevented the law from going into effect, but is concerned about the personhood provision still in place. “The failure to enjoin the personhood provision will create chaos once that law goes into effect and is subject to broad interpretation and application under every Arizona statute,” she said.
Rayes did not rule out the possibility that this provision could ultimately be deemed unlawful.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich, along with county prosecutors across Arizona — including Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel — the Arizona medical Board and a handful of state health officials are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
A spokesman for Bronvich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In his 30-page decision, Rayes wrote, “If a woman wishes to terminate her pre-viability pregnancy because of a fetal genetic abnormality, [this law] require[s] her to conceal this information from or lie to her doctor, neither of which fosters trust or encourages open dialogue.”
The law, SB 1457, would have made it a felony to perform an abortion solely because of a genetic abnormality, or accept or solicit money to finance an abortion because of a child’s genetic abnormality. It would not have applied to cases where the child has a lethal fetal condition and would not have prohibited abortion sought for other reasons allowed by law, including the life and health of the mother.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB1457 last April, saying at the time “there’s immeasurable value in every single life — regardless of genetic makeup.”
According to a 2014 Pew Research Center survey, 83% of American Jews believe that in all or most cases, abortion should be legal, making American Jews the fourth most pro-choice group surveyed behind atheists, agnostics and Unitarians.
In February 2021, Tamarkin wrote an opinion article for Jewish News about the bill, arguing the abortion restrictions are antisemitic.
“Jewish law is clear that life begins at birth and that there is no personhood until birth, according to the Mishnah (Ohalot 7:6),” she wrote. “Judaism also teaches that the mother’s life comes first and that the fetus may be sacrificed to save her life, unless the baby’s head has already emerged.”
She went on to argue that the abortion restrictions enshrine Christian beliefs into law and they “blatantly violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prevents the passage of any law that gives preference to or forces belief in one religion.”
But Cecily Routman, president of the Jewish Pro-life Foundation, said Tamarkin’s argument is flawed.
Routman, who is not involved in the lawsuit, said Christian beliefs and values all come from the Hebrew Bible.
“Judaism was the first religion in human history to sanctify human life from conception to natural death and the first religion to prohibit child sacrifice,” she said. “The abortion industry is antithetical to Judaism, which is based on compassion, protecting innocent life, respecting women, nurturing families and living our biblical commandments to choose life and multiply and bring a vision of God’s will into the world.”
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the the ACLU of Arizona, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Ruth Harlow, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said the ruling is a “victory for Arizonans” and their ability to communicate with their physicians and access abortion care if they need it. “We’ll do everything in our power to continue fighting this cruel policy and ensure no one is forced to carry a pregnancy against their will regardless of where they live.”
Emily Nester, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, stated that people should not be interrogated about their reason for seeking an abortion.
“Abortion access in the U.S. is in very real peril. We will keep fighting this ban and the personhood requirement until they are struck down for good.”
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. In that case, Mississippi has asked the court to allow states to ban abortion before viability. If that happens, Arizona and nearly half the states in the country are poised to ban abortion entirely.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, there have been 561 abortion restrictions, including 165 abortion bans, introduced across 47 states so far this year as of June 7, and 83 of those restrictions have been enacted across 16 states, including 10 bans. JN