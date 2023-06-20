Arizona philanthropists Susan and Lee Berk enabled the Arad Conservatory, located in Israel’s Negev Desert, to provide a student workshop that featured Tamir Hendelman, renowned jazz musician and performer.
About 50 students participated in the workshop, where they got a firsthand introduction to jazz improvisation skills, complementing the classical education they receive at the conservatory.
The Berks serve on Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) arts and entertainment task force, which helps support culture-related initiatives such as the conservatory in Arad. JNF-USA touts its work with the city’s mayor to bring in more cultural attractions and improve the city’s quality of life.
The conservatory has been completely remodeled and renovated to serve more than 400 local students with what it calls “a world-class music education.” Speaking of their work with JNF-USA, Lee Berk said, “[this visit] demonstrates a recognition that Arad is achieving important milestones in music education… this community has a bright future.”
For the students, being introduced to jazz improvisation was a novel experience. Hendelman remarked that their principal encouraged them to push themselves, try new things, and open their minds to new ideas, which is part of what makes music education so valuable as students are given the opportunity to stretch their imaginations.
Hendelman and the Berks continue to partner to bring art and culture to the Greater Phoenix Jewish community and the people of Arad through various concert and workshop opportunities. On June 11, the Arizona Jewish Historical Society partnered with Red Rocks Music Festival to bring Hendleman for a live concert. JN