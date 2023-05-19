Over the last 18 months, Tucson’s Prince Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church experienced a series of troubling incidents. First up was a stone through one of the church’s stained glass windows. Then a bible and copy of “Harry Potter” were set ablaze and tossed into the window well leading to the building’s basement. Additionally, the church and its neighbor, the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center, had their air conditioning units vandalized and copper wire stolen.
The church’s pastor, Rev. Gerald Richard, reported the crimes. As a former prosecutor, he believes in utilizing the criminal justice system, and while he doesn’t know the motivation behind the broken glass and the arson, “I have to take every precaution for my congregation,” he told Jewish News. Using private funds, the church put wire cages around the air conditioning units and set some basic security measures into place.
“There’s more to do. We live in a time of individuals using weapons to get their point across as we can see with so many mass shootings. We will take steps to prevent that with armed security,” Richard said.
While he had to rely on personal money for the initial work, he has reason to hope the state will fund enhanced security measures for his church and others going forward, thanks to the effort of a coalition of religious and nonprofit organizations throughout the state and a bipartisan political process.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a budget into law last week that includes $5 million in funding to secure the state’s small and medium-sized houses of worship, as well as nonprofit organizations — including Jewish organizations — at high risk of terrorist attacks and hate crimes due to their mission or beliefs.
The money will go towards deterrence and target-hardening applications such as installing security cameras, gates and fences that make a facility harder to penetrate, security guards and preparing for active shooter scenarios.
The Jewish community is well aware of the need for security. An FBI report in March found that anti-Jewish incidents increased by nearly 20% in 2021 relative to 2020, a total of more than 10,800 total hate crimes — the highest number in decades. As in previous years, anti-Jewish incidents comprised the majority of the 1,590 hate crimes based on religion.
However, the cost of that security can come at a steep price. While a federal nonprofit security grant program administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) already exists, it is not accessible to many small congregations or organizations.
DHS reimburses costs for security enhancements and other security-related activities only after they have been made and the grant application approved. Without a guarantee to recoup the costs, many communities, Jewish or otherwise, can’t afford to take the risk.
Understanding the hurdles faced by small houses of worship, Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman, spiritual leader of Congregation Kehillah; Paul Rockower, executive director for Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix; and Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood, executive director for Arizona Faith Network, began investigating a state-based alternative. Rockower applied to the Jewish Federations of North America’s Shine a Light program.
“My father always told me, ‘If you want to make things 100% better, you have to make 100 things 1% better.’ This campaign seemed like a positive and practical way to strengthen all vulnerable communities in Arizona,” Rockower told Jewish News.
The trio engaged the help of Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs to develop and lobby for the legislation. In December, before the start of the legislative session, Stuart Goodman and his team met with the incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs’ administration and legislators to talk about the issue and test the viability of their approach.
“The work we did in December showed there was genuine support for the approach,” Goodman told Jewish News.
According to Goodman, Republican Sen. David Gowan was the right person to introduce the bill because he sits on the committee for public safety and for “his commitment to faith and his own general philosophy for improved security.”
Senate Bill (SB) 1713 passed Arizona’s Senate by a vote of 20-9, representing a supermajority of legislators and giving it momentum to get through the House Appropriations Committee with a vote of 13-1, demonstrating the broad bipartisan support that helped it become part of the budget conversation — Goodman’s overall strategy.
Metaphorically, SB 1713 served the same helpful function as rocket boosters do for the space shuttle. Once the shuttle is in orbit, they fall away. “Instead of orbit, SB 1713 got the program in the budget and the design, concept and intent of the bill was all captured there,” Goodman said.
One thing he hadn’t planned for was this year’s unique budget process. Hobbs, a Democrat, negotiated the process with Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma, (both Republicans) and split up $2.5 billion in surplus money among the executive branch and each party’s caucus, to spend at their discretion — provided legislators vote for the budget. Any member who voted against it would lose their spending request.
Even though the notion of an individual allocation started after the security funding legislation was already underway, Goodman’s strategy for passing it remained the same.
“The only thing that changed is that rather than competing with other members, we had to compete within Gowan’s allocation priorities,” Goodman said. Gowan had $30 million to allocate and he committed $5 million to the security grant program.
“We got great votes, support and did our work with the governor’s office to make sure they were on board. But the reality is a lesser bill sponsor who may have had other commitments or wasn’t as reliable might not have got this done. When Gowan commits, he commits. I’m not surprised how it played out,” Goodman said.
“Individuals seeking the comfort of a religious service should have the confidence of knowing they are in a safe environment,” Gowan said regarding his decision to fully fund the program.
Sharfman and Sexton-Wood spoke to those concerns in their Senate testimony. Sharfman told senators that the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens and their rights, and “one of our most cherished rights is to practice our religion.” Sexton-Wood spoke of needing to lock the front door of churches before stepping into the pulpit and then still keeping one eye on it.
Pastor Aubrey Barnwell of First New Life Church in Phoenix, a predominantly African American church, knows what it is to feel uneasy in his church. Not long after a 2015 mass shooting in a Charleston, South Carolina church left nine African American parishioners dead, a white man came to his service. The man, who came only to worship, was a stranger to the church and everyone was on edge.
“You want to be welcoming but you never know,” Barnwell told Jewish News.
His church is located on 19th Ave., a busy thoroughfare, and has been the target of thieves and vandals, as well as aggressive proselytism from groups espousing radical theologies, which has been overwhelming and frightening for many church members. Barnwell wants to use the funding to install a security camera system, to keep an eye on the many events the church hosts, especially the youth events.
Barnwell is also chairman of the African American Christian Clergy Coalition, which includes nearly 130 churches across Maricopa County, all of which “could benefit tremendously” from the new program, he said.
The plan will allot one million dollars a year in grants of up to $100,000 to houses of worship and nonprofits for the next five years or less if the demand is great enough. Goodman, a member of Temple Chai in Phoenix, is proud of the part he played in getting the program funded. If it’s successful and embraced broadly, he can see there may be a need to have a conversation again in a couple of years about allocating additional money.
“You create the program and momentum and get a following. Nothing is easy but the hardest part is initially creating the concept. If it’s successful, it’s easier to justify a second round of funding,” he said.
Lynn Davis, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council in Southern Arizona and whose office in the Tucson Jewish Museum makes her Richers’ neighbor, appreciates the interfaith nature of the program.
“Working in the Jewish community, we have a lot of these conversations from a Jewish communal lens about antisemitism and hate-based violence, but it’s important to realize that security is a community wide concern,” she said.
Richard reached out to his trustees after the budget passed and told them, “I want to get together with our Jewish neighbors and see how we can collaborate on both our properties.” He wants to work with other houses of worship in the area to make the neighborhood safer overall.
“The people who live in the neighborhood will be happy. The whole concept is one of community,” he said.
Rockower, who couldn’t be happier about the program’s passage, agreed with Davis and Richard.
“The rising tide of security raises all boats. It’s clear that houses of worship having security benefits all faith communities,” he said. JN