Thursdays at the Arizona Kosher Pantry (AKP) are always bustling.
The day before Shabbat is the best time for Jewish families to pick up what they need for the week. Some items they buy and some they’re given, and there are always a few volunteers on hand to assist.
Meanwhile, three full-time employees dip in and out, picking up food and sundries from a number of different places, including kosher restaurants and direct donations, but mostly from St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, which they visit nearly every day. They bring it back to the pantry to divide into groceries to be given away or sold cheaply or as part of the hot meals they prepare and hand out.
Activity at the pantry peaks on Thursday afternoons, but on any given day anywhere from 50 to 100 people stop by, and Yecheskel Friedman, AKP’s director, knows pretty much everyone who walks in the door.
Jewish families are not the only people who depend on the pantry, located on Seventh Street in central Phoenix. Friedman estimated that about 70% of those who come are Jewish, but anyone needing food assistance is welcome. They come in and register their name and address — a verification of donations used for St. Mary’s — with no other questions asked.
“Everybody gets fed,” Friedman said. “There’s no distinction, no discrimination. They can take as much as they feel they need.”
The pantry, which has been in operation since early 2018, will soon be rolling out a new way to help people get food: Mazon Tov on Wheels.
With a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Food Bank Network, AKP has built a kitchen on wheels inside a very big, very blue truck.
Jeff Bender, network services manager for Arizona Food Bank, said most grants are about half that size, but given the scope of AKP’s work, he pushed for a larger amount.
The grant came in 2021, along with a slightly smaller one from Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) — one AKP volunteer is a grant writer, but it took some time to build the truck.
“It doesn’t just come off the lot that way,” Friedman said.
He added that the name and design on the vehicle took months, too. All that’s left is the inspection and permit process, which he expects to be completed within a few weeks. Then, the mobile kitchen will deliver warm, kosher food daily to those who need it.
Friedman will also use it to hand out food to the homeless and is already planning places to park the truck around the city.
AKP is not the only Jewish agency that feeds hungry people.
Since 2016 the East Valley Jewish Community Center has been delivering meals to individuals, couples and families across Greater Phoenix. It started with 50 meals a month and now delivers about 5,000 a year. Last year, EVJCC opened a food pantry that provides food to about 300 families annually, according to EVJCC CEO Rabbi Michael Beyo.
Jewish Family & Children’s Services’ Just 3 Things Food Pantry provides food and feminine hygiene products for the youth transitioning out of the foster care system, clients at various health care centers and a domestic abuse shelter.
Right now, AKP makes about 100 deliveries a week. They’ve gone as far north as Kingman and as far south as Tucson. The pantry also delivers many of its non-kosher food donations along with water and hygiene kits to people in The Zone, a homeless encampment bordered by Ninth Avenue, Jackson Street, 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Those without an address also come to the pantry, where they are welcome.
Nina Targovnik has been volunteering with AKP for six months. She first came with her nephew when he was preparing for his bar mitzvah. She suggested they volunteer somewhere they could really pitch in and help. She found it so inspiring she just kept coming back.
Joanie Jones, who isn’t Jewish, used to come to the pantry for food because it’s close to the senior center where she lives. For the last six weeks, she’s come to volunteer.
“It’s so heartwarming to see generations come in together,” she said.
Dina Khasanov is one of the longest-serving volunteers, having started four years ago. She comes almost every day.
“Helping people makes me very happy,” she said. “I love giving back. This place really helps my health.”
Friedman, who is also co-founder and president of Ezras Cholim of Phoenix — a nonprofit providing emergency support services to sick Jews — is inspired by the Book of Proverbs 25:2, “If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat; if he is thirsty, give him water to drink.”
But he extends the meaning to include everyone.
A diversity of people come to the pantry, including Muslims. Friedman tells his young volunteers from Yeshiva High School, “outside the door the world is at war, but inside all is peace.”
He hopes that by volunteering at the pantry, they’ll learn how to interact with the wider world.
Friedman was born in a German displaced person camp to Holocaust survivors. His family moved to Brooklyn when he was little. Some of the kids in his elementary school had nothing to eat at lunchtime, so Friedman gave them his lunch. His mother wondered why her son was so hungry when he came home and when she realized what was going on, she made additional lunches for him to give away.
“It’s just my nature,” he said. “I love to give; I hate to take.”
He’s also loath to throw any food away so earlier this year, one regular volunteer started a compost pile behind the pantry. She is currently using it as fertilizer to grow strawberries.
“Nothing goes to waste,” Friedman said.
Next on his list is expanding the pantry to include a soup kitchen on the property. He’s already working on the funding. JN
For more information, visit azkosherpantry.org.