Emma Lammersen, 15, is one of two Arizonans who are part of a relatively new national Jewish teen group called Sababa Society.
“When I first heard of the Sababa Society, my interest was immediately drawn to it. It was pretty much based around everything I loved: volunteering, traveling and learning,” Lammersen said.
After being a part of this program for over six months, she said it’s everything she wanted it to be and more.
“I love how all of these Jewish teens are so dedicated to giving back to Israel and educating themselves on current issues in our world,” she said. “Sababa is not just a two-year program — it’s a family that will stick together.”
The Sababa fellowship is a 22-month-long leadership program for ninth- and tenth-graders. Designed for teens interested in community service, the fellowship focuses on developing leadership and communication skills.
The program started in 2018 and its second-ever cohort is currently in session. At the program’s conclusion, fellows will travel to Israel with the Roots Israel Service-Learning Trip in Summer 2022, according to Sababa’s website.
Jennifer Sosnow, director of programs admissions at Jewish National Fund and the Arizona contact for Sababa fellows, said Sababa’s mission is to help Jewish teens learn more about Israel, Zionism, philanthropy and community.
Sababa fellows come from across the United States and attend JNF conferences and events as well as having online learning opportunities throughout the year, she said.
For more information, visit jnf.org/menu-2/our-work/education-and-advocacy/high-school-programs/sababa-fellowship.
Xander Simmons is an incoming sophomore at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek and an intern for Jewish News.