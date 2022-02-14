Avah Montgomery, a member of the Youth Philanthropy Board of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, was accepted into the first-of-its-kind Jewish Youth Assembly (JYA) through the World Jewish Congress (WJC), agency officials announced.
She is one of two Arizona teens who applied and were accepted, according to Yoni Hammerman, a senior manager of the WJC. Nearly 100 students from 20 countries will be participating this first year, he said.
The New York-based World Jewish Congress is the international organization representing Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations.
“About a quarter of the participants are from the United States, which is by far the largest Diaspora Jewish community in the world,” Hammerman said. “There’s something beautiful about bringing Jewish youth from around the world together to learn from each other. We’re excited to see where it goes.”
A freshman at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Montgomery also attends Hebrew High of Greater Phoenix. She said that, among other things, her acceptance into the program reinforces her belief that she’s on the right track with her life.
“After I applied, they let me know it was received, and then I got an email in mid-January that I’d been accepted and that details would follow,” she said. “I was really excited. Helping the Jewish community is a core value of mine. Continuing my Jewish education is really important to me. This reinforces that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing and I’m right where I belong.”
As a program officer of the Jewish Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board, Montgomery works with the group to grant $10,000 to community organizations. She also established her own B’nai Tzedek Youth Philanthropy Fund with the Jewish Community Foundation. This is a life-long, charitable endowment fund that she uses to support various causes.
According to the JYA website, the event Montgomery will be attending is designed to help youth “Learn about global Jewry. Engage in the issues facing Jewish communities today. Make your voice heard."
The JYA is a multi-day conference for students aged 15-18 to work collaboratively, conduct research, learn about Jewish communities around the world and discuss the most pressing issues facing the Jewish people today. Replicating the WJC’s structure, students at JYA gain an inside look into the WJC process and build techniques to problem-solve issues of concern to the Jewish community across the world.
Working with Jewish youth from around the world is one of the main things that interested Montgomery about the event.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity, and what drew me in initially was that people would be participating worldwide,” she said. “It would be unique to get opinions from people worldwide.”
Montgomery believes people may develop biases based on where they live and a lack of understanding of how people in other places think.
“We don’t see what goes on in other places, and that could influence our giving as philanthropic donors,” she said. “Also, I’m looking forward to networking with peers, building connections and really just learning.”
Launched in 2021, the event is “A first-of-its-kind opportunity for Jewish high school students to connect and discuss challenges facing the global Jewish community,” according to the site.
The event is set to be held over two days – Feb. 13 and 27 – from three to five hours each day.
Each session introduces students to new information, where they can engage with community leaders and topic experts. In between sessions, students will have time to learn about other opportunities, network with their peers and meet Jewish leaders from the WJC network. Throughout the two Sundays, students will also learn skills related to public speaking, writing resolutions and diplomacy through on-demand video sessions exclusively available to JYA participants.
Montgomery said she plans to take advantage of the links to the various videos that will be offered so she can come prepared for the session on Feb. 27.
“I hope to come back with a greater knowledge of the world, especially from the lens of Jewish leaders, and how to implement those on some of the boards I’m on,” she said. “Also to connect with some of my peers at school and share what I’ve learned. Ultimately, I’d like to be a professor, with an emphasis on religious and women’s studies.”
During the assembly, which is similar in approach to the Model United Nations, some 100 participants will be assigned to one out of 12 country delegations representing a Jewish community. The youth delegations will then meet with leaders of those Jewish communities to learn first-hand about their unique characteristics and specific challenges.
“The delegations will also grapple with the core issues facing Jewish communities worldwide that are affiliated with the World Jewish Congress, such as preserving the memory of the Holocaust for a generation without access to first-hand testimony and confronting contemporary forms of antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media,” the website says. “The assembly will devote special attention on ways to combat online hate, the next generation’s approach to Jewish peoplehood, as well as strategies to ensure a strong, proud and secure Jewish future.”
Having never been to Israel, Montgomery said she is especially eager to get an idea of the perspective of Jewish youth and leadership there, compared to what people tend to believe in Arizona.
“In Arizona, Jews are faced with different things based on the politics we have,” she said. “I think we have the same core values and it would be interesting to see how those values are portrayed internationally.”
Montgomery’s mother, Gabriella Montgomery, is thrilled for Avah to have this experience and proud of her only child’s accomplishments.
“I’m so excited for her continued interest in Jewish culture and in continuing our history,” she said. “I am so proud of my daughter.” JN