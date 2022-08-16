In June, Gabriela Evans and Alex Park spent two weeks living with host families and immersed in the culture of Ramat Gan, Israel. Then in July, they swapped roles as their Arizona families became hosts and welcomed Israelis Amir Dornai and Mika Bing to Phoenix. Gabriela, Alex, Amir and Mika all participated in the Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Exchange Program (YAEP), where students live with host families and learn what it’s like to be a teen living in a different country.
For Gabriela, who is not Jewish, this was her first time in Israel. “It was amazing! My favorite two places were Jerusalem and the Dead Sea,” she said. She is entering Arizona State University and was supposed to go to Israel in 2020, but the trip was canceled due to the pandemic.
“[I enjoyed] being able to experience the different cultures, which I probably would never have been able to do traveling to Israel by myself because it’s different when you’re sitting with someone that lives there,” said Gabriela. “You get an authentic experience of living in the country.”
Alex, a senior at Bioscience High School in Phoenix, enjoyed the history of the country and the food — especially the shawarma and hummus. She is also not Jewish and noticed how different Israel was, yet how similar. “Getting to experience a different culture and understanding the things that relate to us and the things that don’t is important and gives such a better perspective of the world and how people live,” she shared.
“The mission of our organization is to promote world peace and to create that through the building of sustainable relationships,” said Marie Raasch, youth and education program coordinator for Phoenix Sister Cities. “We have that people-to-people strategy through our students. They get to not just learn about Israel or any of our sister cities, they have a second family in that country and they get to know the daily lives and habits of their friends and their new family. That creates an element of understanding that might not always be known or made accessible through school, [watching] a documentary or even meeting someone from that country.”
Students in Arizona had not traveled with the exchange program since 2019, when nine of the sister cities participated (Phoenix currently has 11 sister cities). This year, with varied travel restrictions across the world, three countries sent delegates to Phoenix: Ramat Gan, Catania, Italy and Hermosillo, Mexico.
The application process begins in October and is open to Phoenix high school students in their sophomore or junior year. Once selected, students will receive specialized training through Academy Sessions held monthly. In these sessions, students learn about their host country, diplomacy and cross-cultural communication skills.
“For many students, this is their first time out of the country. So they’re representing the city of Phoenix, the state and also the country because for a lot of students they’ll meet, even for the host family, this might be their first interaction with someone from the United States,” said Raasch. “When the [foreign] students are here in July, they meet our mayor. And while [the Arizona delegates are] in their sister city, they have the opportunity to meet the mayor of that city as well. So that’s exciting for the students. For many of them, that is the first time they’ll have met an elected official.”
“That was very exciting and quite an honor,” said Amir about meeting Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “I’d done research before, so I knew that the mayor is Jewish.”
Amir, a junior at Blich High School in Ramat Gan, had always wanted to come to the United States and even had planned a trip to New York that he canceled when he found out he would be going to Arizona with the sister cities program at his school.
The group traveled to the Grand Canyon and Amir said he was surprised that Arizona had such a varied landscape, from the desert to the forest. They also went to Tucson, where he encountered one of his favorite things on the trip – the Navajo taco.
“The Navajo taco was one of the best things I’ve ever eaten in my life,” said Amir. “They sold it right in the plaza of the church [San Xavier del Bac Mission]. It was absolutely incredible. We ate it together in the car because it was flaming hot outside. It was quite a treat, really. I loved it.”
He also said that Mexican food is one of his “favorite things in the world,” and he also tried Wendy’s and Starbucks for the first time.
On the opposite side of the food spectrum was Mika, who didn’t care for most of the American food she tried. Raasch had brought some hummus to snack on and Mika admitted that she couldn’t eat the American version. A senior at Blich High School, she enjoyed the people and places more.
“My favorite place would be the Grand Canyon,” said Mika. “It’s so huge. I said I bet it’s bigger than Israel! It was so special and I was glad to do it with friends with people from the program.”
This was Mika’s first time traveling without her parents or family. “I got to be more independent and exploring by myself rather than with my family,” she said. “Also, just seeing how other people live and their daily routine is and how different it is from my routine and my country’s routine. I’m glad I experienced it because it can help me get a better view of other people.”
Raasch said that many past YAEP participants are still involved with Phoenix Sister Cities, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. “It creates this global network for the students of international connections, diverse cultures and the unique perspectives of people with different backgrounds.” JN
