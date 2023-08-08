Howard Epstein has been a real estate executive with Bank of America in Phoenix for more than 30 years — and he’s been fighting the problem of homelessness in Arizona for nearly as long.
In August 2019, Epstein launched a new initiative, the Arizona Housing Fund, which is raising millions, $25 at a time, to house homeless individuals and families.
The fund partners people and businesses involved in buying or selling a home with nonprofits that build affordable housing with supportive services. The mechanism is simple: at a home sale closing, buyers, sellers, realtors, title companies and home builders are invited to donate $25 to the Arizona Housing Fund’s escrow donation program. Nonprofits apply to the fund for grants.
Epstein’s volunteer work reflects his Jewish values. He is a longtime member of Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel and celebrated his bar mitzvah there almost 50 years ago. He said his parents, Bette Mae and the late Larry Epstein, modeled tzedakah and community service and he also was a member of a BBYO youth group chapter with a focus on community service.
He served on the board of Central Arizona Shelter Services for more than 20 years, at Bank of America’s request. He also chaired Arizona Housing, Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes and develops affordable, supportive housing, for almost 15 years, and still remains on its board. Working with these nonprofits, he saw people go from emergency and transitional shelters or off the streets into permanent housing.
“I got to actually see the system working and so I tried to figure out a way to get more money to those nonprofits who do that kind of housing,” he says.
Inspiration for the fund came from cash register round-up promotions at grocery and other stores. Epstein was particularly impressed by PetSmart Charities, which raised $600 million over 30 years.
The Arizona Housing Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over 20 years, began distributing grants in 2022, when it hit $1 million. The first round of grants, totaling $850,000, went to four agencies creating nearly 200 new low-rent housing units in Phoenix, Glendale and Chino Valley.
Last month, the fund announced a second round of grants totaling $500,000. Four new projects will provide almost 250 units in Phoenix, Flagstaff and Page.
Epstein explained that Arizona Housing Fund grants often come into play when projects with state, city or county funding go over budget. For example, Arizona Housing, Inc. budgeted $7 million to convert a hotel to house previously homeless veterans and seniors. By the time the project got underway, the cost was $7.3 million. An Arizona Housing Fund grant made up the $300,000 shortfall.
Homelessness in Arizona has grown dramatically in recent years, increasing by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022. An estimated 13,500 Arizonans are currently homeless, according to the latest U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data. Shelters are at capacity, so more than half of the people experiencing homelessness live on the street or in cars.
Rising rental costs are a major factor. “When you raise rates on somebody who was paying $800 a month, and the market says you can charge $1,400 a month, some people are going to end up homeless,” said Epstein. He believes the Arizona Housing Fund can help Arizona communities avert a crisis on the scale of Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Epstein said the response to the fund has been great, with 90% of the money raised so far coming through the escrow program. The Arizona Association of Realtors promotes the program and major home builders like Meritage Homes have pledged matching donations.
Direct donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations also play a part, along with contributions from commercial property transactions.
Epstein is excited about the fund’s new rental application program. Supported by the Arizona Multihousing Association, it encourages companies in the apartment industry to donate $5 for each new application. Applicants can also donate $5. A pilot program was “super successful,” he said, and with several hundred thousand apartments changing hands every year in Arizona, “it’s going to mean millions of dollars a year coming into the Arizona Housing Fund.”
The Arizona Community Foundation manages the Arizona Housing Fund, so there are no overhead costs. “One hundred percent of every dollar we raise goes to the cause,” Epstein says.
Arizona Housing Fund advisory board member Steve Hilton is also Jewish. Hilton, the chairman of Meritage Homes, called the fund “the game changer our community needs.”
Epstein’s family is involved, too. His son, Ben, and a group of baseball-loving friends created Homers for Housing, donating to the fund every time an Arizona Diamondback player hits a home run. Epstein’s wife, Chris, helps with administrative tasks for the fund.
Epstein encouraged people to follow the fund’s social media, which highlights other efforts to fight homelessness. JN
For more information, visit arizonahousingfund.org.
Phyllis Braun is a freelance writer and editor based in Tucson.