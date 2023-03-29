Arizona is home to more than 20,000 nonprofits and together their economic impact is valued at nearly $24 billion, or roughly 8% of the state’s gross state product. The nonprofit sector provides valuable programs and services for communities that rely on their support, but to meet the need these nonprofits rely on private individual and organizational donations that fill the gap neglected by the government’s critical services spending. To help raise funds for and awareness of the state’s nonprofit partners, the newly merged Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum created Arizona Gives Day. Since its inception in 2013, it has raised more than $36 million for Arizona nonprofits.
This year, Arizona Gives Day falls on April 4, and the team behind the event hopes to surpass the record of $6.1 million for nearly 1,000 nonprofits raised statewide in 2022. In addition to raising funds, Arizona Gives Day raises awareness about the work performed by the sector, connects nonprofits to new donors, strengthens relationships with existing donors and provides training and resources to improve nonprofit online fundraising.
Arizona Gives Day allows nonprofits to raise awareness and funds for their cause on a grand scale. By participating, nonprofits can leverage the collective power of their community to make a significant impact. It can also help nonprofits reach new donors and supporters, expanding their reach and enabling them to build a more extensive support base.
Arizona Gives Day creates a sense of urgency and excitement around charitable giving. By designating a specific day or period for giving, nonprofits can encourage donors to act quickly and contribute. This can be particularly effective for donors who may have been considering donating but have not yet done so. Arizona Gives Day fosters a sense of community and collaboration among nonprofits. By participating, nonprofits can unite to support each other and work towards a common goal. It creates a sense of camaraderie and solidarity among nonprofits, which can benefit everyone.
Arizona Gives Day is asking donors to consider making a recurring donation on April 4. Recurring donations are essential for nonprofits because they provide a steady and predictable stream of income, which is critical for nonprofit organizations to sustain their programs and services. Recurring donations also help nonprofits build stronger relationships with their donors. When individuals commit to giving regularly, they become more invested in the organization’s mission and are more likely to remain loyal supporters. Recurring donations are also more cost-effective than one-time donations. It takes time and resources for nonprofits to continually solicit donations from new donors, whereas recurring donations require minimal effort once set up. This allows nonprofits to allocate more resources toward their mission rather than fundraising efforts.
To encourage donors to make a recurring donation on April 4, Jewish Family & Children’s Service has created a new community called the Healing Lives Circle. The Healing Lives Circle acknowledges individuals who have committed to the organization by making a recurring donation in any amount. Members of the Healing Lives Circle are listed on JFCS’s website.
Arizona Gives Day is also a great way to make your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit gift. Tax credit gifts can be made until April 18 for the 2022 tax year, and in return, you will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your Arizona state income tax return. Single taxpayers can receive a charitable tax credit of up to $400, and couples filing jointly can receive up to $800 credit. JN
Len Gutman is vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. JFCS’s Qualifying Charitable Organization code is 20255. For more information, visit jfcsaz.org.
For more information on Arizona Gives Day, visit azgives.org.