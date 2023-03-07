As the dreaded date of April 15 draws near, people are hurriedly pulling together their W-2s, 1099s and any receipts that qualify for a deduction in order to prepare their taxes for the past year. Many will hire an accountant to assist them or pay for an online tax program to make sure everything is done to the letter of the law.
Not everyone wants a professional looking over their shoulders, however, especially when it comes to something they’ve done by themselves every year since they got their first job. Even with changes to the tax code, many people feel confident that they still know what they’re doing.
Estate planning, on the other hand, is a different ball of wax. With the proliferation of DIY legal services, it has begun to seem more and more manageable. Sure, there are a lot of intricacies for people who have a large portfolio of complicated assets, but it seems a lot simpler for those with more modest means.
Jewish News sought out a few estate attorneys to find out just how accurate that assumption is.
For those asking themselves if they should write their own will, here’s some advice from Mark A Bregman of Dyer Bregman Ferris Wong & Carter; Allison L. Kierman of Kierman Law; Shari Levitan of Holland & Knight; and Zach Mushkatel of Mushkatel, Robbins & Becker, PLLC:
Is it safe for people with limited assets to go the DIY route?
“DIY works fine if everything happens the way you think it should, but it almost never works if there are any unusual issues,” said Bregman.
Details concerning property titling and deeds can get pretty tricky for lay people. Real estate agents, escrow officers or bankers might be able to give some advice but they won’t know all the ins and outs that an estate attorney deals with all the time.
“It just depends on the scenario,” Kierman said, and offered an illustration.
“I had one probate client who came to me after his wife died. The wife did the DIY plan for their family, but the plan said that her son inherited everything, not her husband. Was that intentional or an error in how she understood the DIY plan?
“Unfortunately, after someone passes, you cannot ask them to explain their intentions. This leads to litigated probate disputes more often than not.”
Levitan warned that beneficiary designations for certain assets are confusing and inconsistent because people want to leave property to more than one person. But it may be more beneficial to have a “trustee sell the real estate and distribute the proceeds to minimize conflict,” she said, adding there are always tax implications to be aware of.
“DIY is a bad idea for powers of attorney or those folks with complex family structures,” said Mushkatel.
What are some of the common problems that arise in a DIY will?
Family conflict is something all the attorneys have seen when estate planning isn’t done well.
The people left behind often don’t feel like they’ve been treated fairly or they might not agree on what was really intended by the person who died, Bregman said.
Sometimes people simply have the wrong paperwork and what “they intended to make easy and less expensive ends up taking longer and costing far more,” he said.
Levitan agreed.
“The client should never underestimate the ability of family members to become ensnared in conflict, particularly if there is a second marriage and children from a prior marriage,” she said.
Mushkatel pointed out that doing it yourself risks litigation due to ineffectiveness of the documents’ purposes, confusion and mistakes.”
Kierman added that she’s seen more issues that “revolve around unknown or recently discovered family members. If you leave everything to your children, does that include children who were adopted or later discovered through programs like 23andMe?”
Estate planning requires precision for this reason, she said.
If all this seems like a good reason to call an estate attorney, there are some things to consider.
Finding a firm that handles estate litigation is “a huge plus,” said Mushkatel.
There are a lot of choices, but “when you do call someone, don’t leave your common sense behind. Even someone highly recommended by a friend or acquaintance may not be the right fit for you, and if you don’t get a good feeling that the attorney is listening, don’t be afraid to say no,” Bregman said.
Kierman suggested some specific questions for clients.
Ask how long it will take to complete the plan and if the attorney plans to have an ongoing relationship with their client in order to help make amendments and changes over the years.
“A good estate planning lawyer creates and maintains a relationship for many years,” agreed Mushkatel.
Levitan would like to remind anyone looking for an attorney that this person isn’t “simply an order taker, but a counselor,” someone to advise on how best to ensure the assets “accomplish what the client wants” with minimal conflict and complications.
Whether one uses an estate attorney or Googles a DIY template, the critical test will take place after death when there’s no more time to ask questions. JN