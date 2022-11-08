One very big, red and yellow bus, emblazoned with the words “Let’s Be Better Humans,” is parked outside of Arizona Jews for Justice’s (AJJ) Phoenix office, and it might be just the thing to help the organization get to the next level of its humanitarian work.
AJJ uses advocacy and education to address two primary focuses: welcoming the stranger — refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers — and supporting unsheltered people.
Lately, AJJ’s leaders have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out new ways to tackle these issues, according to founder Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz.
When the opportunity to acquire the bus with its own history of social activism arose, AJJ grabbed it.
The bus belonged to local photographer and AJJ compatriot Jon Linton, who recently decided to step away from his humanitarian work to focus more on his art.
Linton acquired the bus a few years ago to do the same kind of work that AJJ does.
He isn’t Jewish, but growing up an Irish Catholic kid in the midst of a Jewish community in the suburbs of Chicago gave him some familiarity with Jewish idealism. All his friends were Jewish, and his friendship with a Jewish colleague started him on the path of helping the downtrodden. When his friend succumbed to the ravages of heroin addiction, he died homeless and alone.
Linton used his photography to honor his friend’s memory by creating the “I Have a Name” project — a photographic collection of people living on the street. Initially, the project was meant to be a single contribution to the issue. That was more than a decade ago, and since then, Linton has driven his bus across the city and documented the plight of Phoenix’s homeless.
He recognized he could do more and used the bus to help people join the Women’s March, Standing Rock protests, demonstrations against the defunding of Planned Parenthood and those supporting the LGBTQ community. He also documented the plight of migrants and immigrants photographically and is no stranger to trips across the Mexican border.
When Linton met Eddie Chavez Calderon, AJJ’s campaign director, roughly two years ago, the two worked together to serve the homeless, but also hit on the idea to use Linton’s bus as a means to provide resources to those caught in detention camps in Mexico.
Thus, when Linton decided to make a change, it was clear who should have first crack at buying the bus.
Yanklowitz said this bus will be a useful tool to assist AJJ with three significant goals.
The first is to distribute more goods. AJJ volunteers plan to fill the bus with food, water, clothes and necessary life supplies and deliver them to the U.S.-Mexico border as well as local places — “wherever we need to go,” Yanklowitz said.
A toy-wrapping event on Nov. 16, is next up on the calendar.
AJJ has done toy drives before for vulnerable children, but this month it hopes to double the amount of toys from last year and also take the toys to those who can’t come to them. They will deliver wrapped toys to homeless encampments as well as nearby Native American reservation chapter houses (community centers). Kids and parents can come on the bus and select gifts for themselves.
“We want the parents to feel empowered to give a toy to their kids,” said Calderon.
AJJ’s second goal is to fill the bus with volunteers, teens, young professionals and adults to take to vigils, rallies or to volunteer. The bus is not only transportation but a mobile message.
“The bus has powerful messaging on the inside, too,” Yanklowitz said. “There are references to mass shootings like the Tree of Life, but there are also many messages of hope, of peace and of idealism.”
The third goal is to share widely the message written on the bus’ exterior: “Let’s be better humans.”
“It’s a message that’s inspiring in a time of so much selfishness, greed and hate,” Yanklowitz said. “Let’s be kinder and better.”
He said the bus elicits reactions from people driving next to it and when it’s sitting at an event. AJJ goes to spaces that aren’t always considered safe. Sometimes the people it serves have mental illness or are distrusting and unfriendly, and sometimes the opposition at rallies can get pretty nasty.
But the optimism of the words painted on the bus is disarming.
“It’s a way to promote our commonality,” Yanklowitz said.
The bus has only belonged to AJJ for about a month and already they’ve taken young families to an animal sanctuary, delivered supplies to asylum seekers and taken young adults to the border.
Another border trip is being planned for early 2023. Calderon said those journeys are very eye-opening for people who have never visited the area before.
“In Nogales, it’s all right in front of you, so close,” he said. “We see immigration as numbers but seeing the faces of people trying to leave behind hardship — that changes a person’s perspective. Oppression is in your face.”
AJJ is extending an open invitation to the Greater Phoenix Jewish community to participate in its work, whether by donating money to help with the cost of gas and upkeep or actively participating in its events.
“We want this bus to be for our Jewish community and the broader community to have a sense of idealism,” Yanklowitz said. JN
To learn more, visit arizonajewsforjustice.org.