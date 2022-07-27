A video of a United Parcel Service driver collapsing from heat exhaustion on a Scottsdale porch went viral last week, perfectly illustrating how dangerous spending prolonged periods of time outdoors during an Arizona summer can be.
After a few moments, the man in the video stood up and returned to his truck, but for the majority of Greater Phoenix’s homeless residents there are few ways to escape the city’s increasingly hot summers. It’s become a literal life-and-death issue as roughly 40% of confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County in 2022 have been homeless people, according to Axios Phoenix.
This month, in an attempt to offer direct assistance to this vulnerable population, Arizona Jews for Justice (AJJ), the social justice arm of Valley Beit Midrash (VBM), initiated a project to bring some cool air and water to the city’s many homeless encampments.
Austin Davis, AJJ’s community outreach organizer and founder of AZ Hugs for the Houseless, drives a van packed with water and cooling equipment to different homeless gathering spots around the city every day, save Shabbat.
“I’m finding people who have heat exhaustion or are actively having a heat stroke,” Davis said. “I can’t tell you how often I’ve found someone passed out in their tent. There’s no relief from the heat, even at night.”
After more than two years working with this population, he’s become used to some pretty hairy situations. He sometimes finds people who have overdosed on opioids and has to use Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, to save them.
The intense heat of a Phoenix summer adds a new layer of difficulty for people who are already struggling to survive.
Recently, he met a pregnant woman suffering from heat stroke.
Fortunately, he found space in a local shelter for her and her husband and he heard soon after that she had given birth to a healthy baby.
“I take people to the hospital all the time,” he said. “I’ve had to call the ambulance for people who are in dire circumstances. The heat can hit you harder than you realize and people get dehydrated so quickly.”
Usually accompanied by two to five volunteers, Davis drives to an encampment and parks the van. Depending on the location, he can generally park within 50 feet of people. There are a few city park rangers, he said, who approve of what he’s doing and allow him to park closer.
That’s important because, as Davis is very cognizant, it is vital for the people he works with to be able to keep a close eye on their possessions. And some people are not very mobile, which keeps them from the city’s cooling centers.
Before setting up, Davis walks over to people so he can both check to see if anyone needs immediate help and explain what he’s doing. He always gives his phone number to anyone who wants it so they can call him if they need assistance later. He said he receives 30 to 50 calls a day in addition to texts.
He pulls out a big, blue canopy from the back of the van and sets out foldable chairs underneath its shade. In the van are two air conditioning units powered by a generator, two 10-gallon water dispensers and mister fans that Davis attaches to a water-filled bucket. He places the misters strategically so people get the best of the AC combined with the mist. There is an additional table with ice water, cups and a heat-relief first-aid kit.
All of this was purchased with a grant from the City of Phoenix for $8,599, according to Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz, VBM president and dean. He added that Yassamin Ansari, a relatively new Phoenix city councilwoman, helped significantly in the grant process.
Arizona Faith Network also granted AJJ $2,500 a month for a total of four months and Islamic Relief USA contributed a total of $10,000. In just under a month, AJJ has spent $9,000 on supplies.
In lieu of VBM having its own facility, which is prohibitively expensive, Yanklowitz said this is a direct way to mitigate a terrible problem.
“As a Jew, the most urgent life and death cases are where Jews need to be,” he said. “This is about Jewish people taking part in their community and showing a commitment to justice as Abraham did.”
Yanklowitz hopes this program will continue and grow but that will depend on “our Jewish communal support,” he said. As long as local Jews continue to volunteer and donate, VBM can keep “hitting a gap that nobody else is hitting.”
“We need to show up,” Yanklowitz continued. “We can’t wait for others to come to us. There are all the people way on the margins and we’re out there with them.”
Both he and Davis emphasized that this project is not only about offering a few hours of cool air, rather it is an opportunity for Davis and AJJ volunteers to sit and talk with people, share a meal and find out what services they need help in accessing, whether it’s getting into a detox program or filling an eyeglass prescription.
“A lot of people just need a teammate to make it through,” Davis said. “It’s hard to get yourself out of homelessness alone. There’s a lot working against you. You usually wake up dehydrated and hungry.”
One of the most well-known and intractable encampments Davis visits is called The Zone, an area near Phoenix’s capital, between Madison and Jefferson and 10th and 15th avenues. When he started volunteering in 2020, there were roughly 200 people on any given day, he said. Now, he guessed there are approximately 1,200 people.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it,” he said. “No human being deserves to live in those conditions.” Still, Davis doesn’t let the growing need get him down. “The people we serve, I consider them my family. That’s what drives the work, the love and the relationships.” JN
For more information, visit arizonajewsforjustice.org.
Shannon Levitt is a freelance writer living in Glendale.