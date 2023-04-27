Elizabeth (Lizzy) Savetsky, an Orthodox Jewish social media influencer who entered the national spotlight in the fall of 2022 when she left season 14 of the reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York’’ after reportedly receiving a plethora of antisemitic messages, was hosted by the Phoenix women’s division of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) at Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale on April 23, for a conversation on antisemitism and how social media can be used to support Israel.
“I’m here to talk about how passionate I am about Israel and, of course, the shocking and disturbing rise of antisemitism and antisemitic hate crimes,” Savetsky told Jewish News.
The Orthodox influencer became an advocate on both topics while building a large social media following, primarily on Instagram, where she has roughly 225,000 followers. Like most influencers, she is open about many aspects of her personal life, including the negative feedback she has received for being uncritically supportive of Israel. Her policy is to never criticize the Jewish state, she said.
“It’s impossible to separate my life journey and being an influencer from why these things are important to me,” she said.
During Israel’s war with Gaza in May 2021, “things really started to explode in terms of the hate that I was receiving online and for the first time, I realized that my public persona could endanger myself and my family,” she said. “Unfortunately, saying I am a Zionist is something that creates controversy.”
Some Jews on social media have also criticized Savetsky for not dressing modestly despite being part of a Modern Orthodox Jewish community. However, she hopes that her Instagram page represents the idea that “Jews come in all different packages — that our preconceived notions of what an Orthodox Jew is or what a Conservative or Reform Jew is, are not necessarily true.” She’d like her followers, no matter their spiritual path, to “stay true to themselves, because at the end of the day, the only person you are going to need to make happy is yourself.”
At Sunday’s gathering, she also had some words of advice for any young Jews hoping to become influencers: Don’t go in thinking you’ll get rich. The public is looking for authenticity and will see through anyone who thinks it’s an easy job, she said. Instead, having something unique to say or being able to share your passions, as she does for fashion, Judaism and Israel, is the key to gaining a loyal following.
Additionally, it’s important to be open to the possibility of change. When she first started her Instagram account, she mainly focused on fashion and “being a fashionable mom,” but it soon evolved into “teaching about Judaism and sharing my passion for Israel. Fashion is still very important but also more of an accessory to the rest,” she said.
Sarah Langert has been following Savetsky on Instagram for years, and when she heard the influencer was coming to town, she quickly bought a ticket to listen to what she had to say.
“I really appreciate some of her Israel advocacy and antisemitism work and she’s opened my eyes to different perspectives on how to be an advocate,” Langert said.
Dana Luksenburg is another of Savetsky’s many Instagram followers who attended Sunday’s event.
“When it was announced that Lizzy was coming, I was very interested to come and hear her speak, especially with all the current events that are going on with antisemitism,” she said.
Event co-chairs Jessica Rosenblum and Rachel Scotch heralded Savetsky’s success with the crowd.
“The energy in the room was palpable. People were engaged and excited to be there and Lizzy was a powerful speaker. She was so friendly and mingled with almost every single guest,” Rosenblum said.
Savetsky added that she was eager to promote the work of Magen David Adom, Israel’s national paramedic and Red Cross service. The organization includes roughly 30,000 volunteers from varying religious and cultural backgrounds, which demonstrates “the unity that you actually see and feel when you’re in Israel, when what we see in the media is controversy and divisiveness,” she said.
She also felt inspired seeing the Phoenix division’s “gorgeous young board of women who have made this cause their priority,” she said. One hundred and fifty people attended Sunday’s event with Savetsky. Being in Arizona with so many young women who feel proud of Israel and their Judaism was wonderful, especially given that her goal as an influencer is to inspire young women, she said. JN