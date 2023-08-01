As we move through life, it’s essential for us to confront the realities of aging and the need for long-term care. There seems to be a common misunderstanding that various health care programs, such as Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Managed Care or supplemental health plans, will fully cover the costs of care in our homes, assisted-living homes and communities or independent-living communities. In this column, I aim to shed light on the importance of planning for long-term care and the available options for funding it.
First and foremost, we must acknowledge that none of us are immortal. As difficult as it may be to face, planning for our own mortality is a responsible and necessary step. The adage, “If you fail to plan, then you plan to fail,” perfectly encapsulates the gravity of this matter. Just last week I learned that two of my friends received some devastating news regarding their health. The prognosis they were given is incredibly challenging to come to terms with, and my thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.
Statistics show that the likelihood of requiring some form of long-term care is remarkably high. In fact, experts estimate that nearly 70% of individuals turning 65 today will eventually need long-term care. Moreover, about 20% of people will require it for longer than five years, according to LongTermCare.gov. These figures alone should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to take action and prepare for the future.
When considering long-term care, it is crucial to understand that there are limited options available to finance it. Let’s explore these options:
1. Private pay funds: The most straightforward method to pay for long-term care is through personal savings and assets. While this might be feasible for some, it is not a practical solution for everyone. Long-term care expenses can be exorbitant, quickly depleting one’s savings and leaving them financially vulnerable.
2. Long-term care insurance: Long-term care insurance is a proactive approach to planning for the future. It helps cover the expenses associated with various long-term care services, such as nursing homes, home care and assisted-living facilities. The earlier one invests in long-term care insurance, the more comprehensive the coverage and the lower the premiums. To date, approximately 7.5 million Americans have thought about their long-term care needs and have purchased a long-term care policy.
3. Veteran benefits: Veterans or their spouses may be eligible for certain long-term care benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Exploring these options can offer valuable support to those who have served our country.
4. Medicaid: Medicaid can be a lifeline for those with limited financial resources. However, qualifying for Medicaid is not easy, as it is a means-tested program with strict eligibility requirements. To avoid spending down assets to qualify, strategic planning well in advance is necessary.
Now, more than ever, it is evident that each one of us must actively plan for long-term care. We cannot rely solely on our health insurance plans, or the government, to cover all our needs when the time comes. By taking the initiative and securing appropriate funding, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from financial hardship during a vulnerable phase of life.
As you consider your options, keep these crucial points in mind:
1. Start early: Long-term care planning should begin as early as possible. The younger and healthier you are when you purchase long-term care insurance, the better your coverage and rates will be.
2. Understand the fine print: Research and fully comprehend the terms and conditions of any insurance policies you consider. Each policy may have specific coverage limitations and exclusions.
3. Seek professional advice: Consulting with a financial advisor or an attorney that specializes in elder law can provide valuable insights and help you make informed decisions.
4. Family conversations: Discuss your long-term care plans with your family members to ensure everyone is on the same page and understands your wishes.
The truth of the matter is that the need for long-term care is a reality we all must face. By acknowledging this fact and planning accordingly, we can secure our future and safeguard our financial stability. Remember, proper planning today can bring peace of mind for tomorrow and an incredible gift to your family.
Together, let us embrace preparedness and ensure a dignified and secure future for ourselves and our loved ones. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.