David Schuman, a member of the Americans for Ben-Gurion University group, received a very special letter as a wedding gift. The 1965 letter was from David Ben-Gurion to his grandmother and had been passed down to his aunt, who gave it to him. Schuman’s beloved late grandmother, Jean Grossman, who passed away in 2019 at 91, was a noted philanthropist and a pillar of the Jewish community in Greater Phoenix.
“Jean was a remarkable woman and a monumental leader of our Jewish community,” said Valley Beit Midrash President and Dean Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz. “She was someone who I could constantly learn from and be inspired by because of her deep commitment both to lifelong Jewish learning and to lifelong Jewish service.”
“I was beyond thrilled to receive it as a wedding gift. I had a vague recollection of its existence, but it was almost like family folklore. Knowing that my grandma had a personal exchange with such an iconic Israeli figure was truly remarkable,” said Schuman, who lives in Folsom, California.
His grandparents usually traveled to Israel together but on the trip his grandmother encountered Ben-Gurion, she was part of a women’s mission.
“My grandmother told me many times that Ben-Gurion was one of the best leaders of her lifetime,” he said. JN