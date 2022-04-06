What follows is my experience with an insidious scourge that — while rare nationwide — finds its epicenter right here in Arizona.
Endemic to the American Southwest, Valley fever is also known as coccidioidomycosis (cocci, for short). In 2019, 18,407 cases of Valley fever were reported to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s transmitted by microscopic fungal spores made airborne by disturbing the desert soil. If you inhale cocci-laden dust, you may or may not get sick. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and are notorious for mimicking other diseases, often making diagnosis a challenge. This invisible beast hit me like a Mack Truck more than 15 months ago and I spiraled into a medical rabbit hole from which I’ve yet to emerge fully.
One Sunday morning in December 2020, I headed to the emergency room with a fever, chills and bloody sputum. Valley fever was the furthest thing from my mind. We were in the thick of the COVID pandemic, a vaccine was not yet available and I assumed my number was up for the dreaded coronavirus.
Driving to the ER, I was overcome by existential fears. If I had COVID, would I ever see the outside of a hospital again? Would I be saying final goodbyes to my husband at the front doors? I was 58 years old and reasonably healthy, but coughing up blood was not a positive sign and this COVID thing was shooting random arrows at unlikely victims.
The ER workup was shocking. I was hooked up to monitors, given a COVID test and chest X-ray and had blood drawn. A doctor arrived to share the results. “Your COVID test is negative; that’s the good news, but there is a problem,” he continued, while uploading my chest X-ray to a computer screen. “See this 5 cm x 5 cm mass in your left lung? That’s about the size of a baseball.” I went light headed as the words “mass” and “baseball” pounded in my ears.
My elevated pulse and blood pressure set off monitor alarms. Acknowledging this, and the terror in my eyes, the doctor continued, “It’s hard to tell, but a consolidation like this usually represents an infection — like pneumonia or it could be a neoplasm.” That’s when the pounding in my ears, and everything else, went silent. The doctor continued speaking but I heard nothing after the word neoplasm. I knew what that term meant. (A neoplasm is a tumor that may be benign or malignant.)
The doctor interrupted the gathering storm of my questions and announced, “I’ve ordered a CT scan.” Afterward, he stood at maximum distance from me and my predicament. “Well, the scan gave us a clearer picture of the mass,” he began. “And you’ve never been a smoker?”
“Correct,” I replied hopefully. He took a breath and explained what would come next: antibiotics for a presumed bacterial pneumonia and follow up with a pulmonologist and oncologist. Oncologist? He told me he placed a call (on a Sunday?) to an oncologist who’d see me in two days. Two days? Why so urgent?
“But if this is cancer, why the pneumonia symptoms?” I managed to pipe up before the doctor left. He anticipated my question. “A tumor could be obstructing the [blah, blah, blah]… causing an infection.” I shouldn’t have asked.
A nurse arrived to disconnect the monitors and IV. I searched her eyes for acknowledgment of my newfound predicament but she focused on completing her tasks and finally said, “Have a good rest of the weekend.” Seriously, she said that.
Emerging from the building, I surveyed the gorgeous afternoon and it occurred to me that, just hours earlier, it seemed possible I’d never be outdoors again. I was grateful that I’d dodged the potentially deadly COVID bullet. Still, I had no idea what lay ahead. I only knew I was very sick and the specter of cancer was on the table.
The ensuing seven weeks were a blur: ongoing sickness; consulting with doctor friends; scrambling to find a pulmonologist who — amid a respiratory pandemic — would even see me; many physician visits, blood tests, x-rays and scans; and anxiety that spiraled out of control when a diagnosis remained elusive and no doctor would definitively rule out cancer.
Anxiety crushed my usual strong, grounded persona. Insomnia took siege and I dropped weight precipitously, which only fueled the fear of cancer. I sought psychiatric care for the first time in my life.
I soon began experiencing migrating joint pain and a doctor friend told me it sounded like desert rheumatism, another name for Valley fever. Valley fever was mentioned as a potential diagnosis from the beginning but initial and follow-up blood tests were negative. An infectious disease doctor explained that blood tests are notoriously negative in the early stages.
I sought a second opinion from a pulmonologist who confidently declared, “This looks very much like Valley fever. Nothing suggests cancer.” I was finally ready to believe cancer was out of the equation. He ordered more blood labs and the results, after seven weeks and four rounds of testing, were positive.
I wish I could report all the pieces fell into place after this official diagnosis, that I was treated, symptoms disappeared and I happily moved on with my life. But treating Valley fever, I learned, is tricky. A doctor must assess disease severity and likely immune response before deciding whether to prescribe antifungal medications. The drugs don’t outright kill cocci; they merely inhibit its ability to grow and reproduce.
Because a one-inch cavitary lesion (fungus surrounding an air space) remained in my lung, three doctors recommended I take the antifungal fluconazole but they disagreed for how long. After six months and two follow-up CT scans, a pulmonologist instructed me to stop fluconazole and “hope for the best.” He explained that the lung lesion would hopefully remain dormant, diminish and disappear over time.
Then while vacationing in Oregon that summer, I became sick, was diagnosed with pneumonia and told to consult with my Arizona doctors about possible reactivation of Valley fever.
Two pulmonologists said the illness now appeared chronic and I should restart fluconazole. This was depressing and troubling news. I sought counsel from a professor and infectious disease doctor in Tucson, widely considered an expert in Valley fever.
I heard from him a different take on my disease status and prognosis. At this point, I’d seen five doctors in eleven months. Doctors disagree whether I have acute or chronic Valley fever, whether the lesion is worrisome and whether I should still be treated with medication.
For sanity’s sake, I’ve opted to continue care with just one local doctor. Under his guidance, I stopped my second course of fluconazole three months ago. Recently I developed a nagging, wet cough. Tests just showed I’m still positive for specific cocci antibodies. And though the lung lesion has slightly diminished, there are signs of increased inflammation surrounding it. Might this explain the new “productive” cough? Might another pneumonia be brewing? Will I benefit from another course of antifungal therapy?
I see the doctor next week and my story continues. JN
Janice Friebaum is a consultant, trainer, speaker, educator and immediate past vice president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association.